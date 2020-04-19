Global All-Terrain Vehicle (ATV) Engines Market Insights Focusing on Primary Trends until 2025

The global All-Terrain Vehicle (ATV) Engines Market is estimated to reach USD xx million by 2025 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period, according to a comprehensive study added by Report Ocean.

The report offers an in-depth analysis of major driving factors, segments, regions & countries and key players in the market. Moreover, the report also outlines the competitive scenarios across different geographies along with key developments which include mergers and acquisitions, new product or services development, R&D activities, thus giving insights to the market players about the major regions gaining traction.

Growth Factors and Restraints

Factors such as the increase in ATV experience zones, growing use of ATVs in adventure tourism, and advanced engine designs and transmission systems are driving the growth of the global ATV engines market. Concurrently, the restrictions regarding ATV riding, alteration of soil structure, and the adverse impact on the environment could restrain market growth to a certain extent.

The worldwide All-Terrain Vehicle (ATV) Engines market research report provides a deep-dive analysis of the present market situation and future market trends. The analysis provided in the report help the manufacturers, companies, service providers, etc. as a major guiding factor for decision making and analyzing the current and future market situations. The report also analyzes the major players operating in the market.

Key Players

BRP-Rotax GmbH & Co KG, Honda Motor Co., Ltd, Polaris Industries, Inc, Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd, Taiwan Golden Bee Co., CFMOTO are some of the major companies in the market. In 2017, they together accounted for nearly 90% of the market share. Other major players operating in the market are Suzuki Motor Corporation, Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd, Taiwan Golden Bee Co, Massimo Motor Sports, LLC, and CFMOTO.

Key Findings

> The 500-800cc segment of the global ATV engines market, by type, is projected to register the highest CAGR of 5.63% during the forecast period.

> The OEM segment of the global ATV engines market, by application, is projected to register the highest CAGR of 5.42% during the forecast period.

> The up to 80 hp segment of the global ATV engines market, by power, is projected to register the highest CAGR of 5.51% during the forecast period.

> China is expected to dominate the ATV engines market during the review period. The regional market is expected to register a CAGR of 5.60% to reach a market size of USD 296.4 million by the end of 2025.

Major highlights of the Table of Contents of the study:

Market Overview & Summary

Market Dynamics Drivers Restraints Opportunities Challenges Market Share Analysis PORTERS Analysis PESTEL Analysis Value-chain Analysis Table of Contents: 1 Executive Summary

2 Market Introduction

2.1 Definition

2.2 Scope of the Study

2.3 List of Assumptions

2.4 Market Structure

3 Research Methodology

3.1 Research Process

3.2 Primary Research

3.3 Secondary Research

3.4 Market Size Estimation

3.5 Forecast Model

4 Market Dynamics

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Drivers

4.2.1 Increase in ATV experience zones

4.2.2 Increased use of ATVs in adventure tourism

4.2.3 Advanced engine design and transmission system

4.3 Restraints

4.3.1 Restrictions regarding ATV riding

4.3.2 Alteration of soil structure and adverse impact on vegetation

5 Market Factor Analysis

5.1 Supply Chain Analysis

5.1.1 Design and Development

5.1.2 Raw Material Supply

5.1.3 Engine Component Manufacturing and Assembly

5.1.4 End-Use

5.2 Porter’s 5 Forces Analysis

5.2.1 Threat of New Entrants

5.2.2 Bargaining power of suppliers

5.2.3 Bargaining power of buyers

5.2.4 Threat of Substitutes

5.2.5 Rivalry

6 Global All-terrain Vehicle (ATV) Engines Market, By Type

6.1 Overview

6.1.1 0-300CC:

6.1.2 300-500CC:

6.1.3 500-800CC:

6.1.4 800-1000CC:

6.1.5 1000cc and above:

7 Global All-terrain Vehicle (ATV) Engines Market, By Application

7.1 Overview

7.1.1 OEM

7.1.2 Aftermarket

8 Global All-terrain Vehicle (ATV) Engines Market, By Power

8.1 Overview

8.1.1 Up to 80HP

8.1.2 Above 80HP

9 ATV Engines Market, By Region

9.1 Introduction

9.1.1 United States

9.1.1.1 United States ATV Engines Market, By Type

9.1.1.2 United States ATV Engines Market, By Power

9.1.1.3 United States ATV Engines Market, By Application

9.1.2 Europe

9.1.2.1 Europe ATV Engines Market, By Type

9.1.2.2 Europe ATV Engines Market, By Power

9.1.2.3 Europe ATV Engines Market, By Application

9.1.3 China

9.1.3.1 China ATV Engines Market, By Type

9.1.3.2 China ATV Engines Market, By Power

9.1.3.3 China ATV Engines Market, By Application

9.1.4 Japan

9.1.4.1 Japan ATV Engines Market, By Type

9.1.4.2 Japan ATV Engines Market, By Power

9.1.4.3 Japan ATV Engines Market, By Application

9.1.5 South Korea

9.1.5.1 South Korea ATV Engines Market, By Type

9.1.5.2 South Korea ATV Engines Market, By Power

9.1.5.3 South Korea ATV Engines Market, By Application

9.1.6 India

9.1.6.1 India ATV Engines Market, By Type

9.1.6.2 India ATV Engines Market, By Power

9.1.6.3 India ATV Engines Market, By Application

9.1.7 Rest of the World

9.1.7.1 Rest of the World ATV Engines Market, By Type

9.1.7.2 Rest of the World ATV Engines Market, By Power

9.1.7.3 Rest of the World ATV Engines Market, By Application



Why purchase this report

The report would provide an in-depth analysis of the current and future market trends Analysis of both global, regional and country level markets Key strategic initiatives are taken by major players operating in the market along with ranking analysis for the key players Analysis based on historical information along with the current trends to estimate the future of the market Analysis of the impact of constantly changing global market scenarios on the market

