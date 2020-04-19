Global Automotive Plastics Market: Segmented By Application And Geography Trends, Growth And Forecasts To 2023

Plastics have assumed a vital job in all fronts of car designing and keeps on having a model impact. It is anticipated that the global automotive plastics market will show a CAGR of 10.45% amid the gauge time frame (2018-2023)., according to a comprehensive study added by Report Ocean.

The report offers an in-depth analysis of major driving factors, segments, regions & countries and key players in the market. Moreover, the report also outlines the competitive scenarios across different geographies along with key developments which include mergers and acquisitions, new product or services development, R&D activities, thus giving insights to the market players about the major regions gaining traction.

It is more than seven decades now since plastics were first presented in the automotive area. The rise of polyamide, polycarbonate, thermoplastics, and polyacetal encouraged a few groundbreaking changes in the part. What’s more, presentation of compounds and different other inventive polymer mixes is enabling carmakers to create car plans that are prepared for what’s to come. Automotive plastics have been the go-to material for beating probably the most basic difficulties in present-day car fabricating. Fast extension of the automotive business in developing markets has revealed new development roads for market players.

Major players operating in the Automotive Plastics market include:

Covestro AG, BASF SE, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, LANXESS, SABIC, and Koninklijke DSM NV, TEIJIN LIMITED, Evonik Industries AG, LyondellBasell Industries Holdings BV, DowDuPont, among others are some of the major players in the Global Automotive Plastics Market.

Major segments covered in the Automotive Plastics Market report include:

The Global Automotive Plastics Market is segmented on the basis of its type, application and regional demand. Based on its type, the market is bifurcated into Polyurethane, Polypropylene, Acrylonitrile-Butadiene-Styrene (ABS), Polycarbonate, Polyamide, Polymethyl Methacrylate, PVC, Others. On the basis of its application, the market is categorized into Exterior, Interior, Powertrain, Electronics, Drivetrain, Under the hood, Instruments Panel, Others.

Major highlights of the Table of Contents of the study:

Market Overview & Summary

Market Dynamics Drivers Restraints Opportunities Challenges Market Share Analysis PORTERS Analysis PESTEL Analysis Value-chain Analysis Table of Contents: 1 Executive Summary

2 Market Introduction

2.1 Definition

2.2 Scope of the Study

2.3 List of Assumptions

2.4 Market Structure

2.5 Key Takeaways

3 Market Insights

4 Research Methodology

4.1 Research Process

4.2 Primary Research

4.3 Secondary Research

4.4 Market Size Estimation

4.5 Forecast Model

5 Market Dynamics

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Drivers

5.2.1 Increasing demand for fuel-efficient automobiles

5.3 Surging demand for passenger and commercial vehicles

5.3.1 Drivers Impact Analysis

5.4 Restraints

5.4.1 Fluctuating raw material prices

5.4.2 Restraints Impact Analysis

5.5 Opportunities

5.5.1 Anticipated rise in demand for bioplastics in various automotive applications

5.6 Challenges

5.6.1 Recycling of automotive plastic components

6 Market Factor Analysis

6.1 Supply Chain Analysis

6.1.1 Raw Materials

6.1.2 Raw Material Trends

6.1.3 Automotive Plastics Manufacturers

6.1.4 Production Trends

6.1.5 Automotive Companies Production Outlook & Statistics

6.1.6 Distribution Channel

6.1.7 Applications

6.2 Porter’s Five Forces Model

6.2.1 Threat of New Entrants

6.2.2 Threat of Rivalry

6.2.3 Threat of Substitutes

6.2.4 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

6.2.5 Bargaining Power of Buyers



