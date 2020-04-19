Global Automotive Steering System Market Is Booming Worldwide|China Automotive Systems Inc. JTEKT Corporation Nexteer Automotive Mando Corporation Thyssenkrupp Presta AG
The Global Automotive Steering System market report is a comprehensive study added by Report Ocean. focusing on market influencing factors, competitive landscape, data, trends, information, and exclusive vital statistics of the market. This market report studies market details at global level, especially in;
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Latin America
- Rest of the World
This market research report offers detail overview of;
- Automotive Steering System market outlook
- Automotive Steering System market trends
- Automotive Steering System market forecast
- Automotive Steering System market 2018 overview
- Automotive Steering System market growth analysis
- Automotive Steering System market size
- Automotive Steering System market price analysis
- Competitive landscape
The Automotive Steering System market is analyzed considering the forecast period of 2019-2026. Global Automotive Steering System Market is valued at approximately USD 31.15 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 5.61% over the forecast period 2019-2026.
Major market player included in this report are:
China Automotive Systems Inc.
JTEKT Corporation
Nexteer Automotive
Mando Corporation
Thyssenkrupp Presta AG
Robert Bosch Automotive Steering GmbH
Showa Corporation
Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
Sona Koyo Steering Systems Ltd.
Hyundai Mobis Co. Ltd.
Some major parameters were considered to forecast the current estimates of the Market:
- Market driving trends
- Predicted opportunities
- Challenges and restraints to be faced
- Technological developments
- Other developments, e.g. Infrastructural
- Consumer preferences
- Government regulations
- Consumer spending dynamics and trends
The global Automotive Steering System market research report also encompasses an effective presentation of facts and figures related to study through bar graphs, pie charts, and infographics, covering 360-degree outlook of the market.
The research methodology adopted to analyze the market growth and related dynamics cover collection of raw data from credible data sources in both quantitative and qualitative form. The data collected is from paid sources and government organizations to evaluate the market size on the basis of various segments. Market engineering consists of both ‘bottom-up’ and ‘top-down’ approaches along with data triangulation models to derive the market forecast data over the forecast period.
Major segments covered in the Automotive Steering System Market report include:
By Type:
Electronic Power Steering
Hydraulic Power Steering
Electro Hydraulic Power Steering
By Application:
Passenger Vehicle
Commercial Vehicle
LCV
HCV
By Regions:
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
- Historical year – 2015, 2016
- Base year – 2017
- Forecast period – 2018 to 2025
