Global Chlorhexidine Gluconate (CHG) Wipes Market Insights Focusing on Primary Trends until 2023

The global chlorhexidine gluconate (CHG) wipes market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.40% to reach the estimated value of USD 13948.89 thousand during the forecast period 2017- 2023., according to a comprehensive study added by Report Ocean.

The report offers an in-depth analysis of major driving factors, segments, regions & countries and key players in the market. Moreover, the report also outlines the competitive scenarios across different geographies along with key developments which include mergers and acquisitions, new product or services development, R&D activities, thus giving insights to the market players about the major regions gaining traction.

CHG wipes are disinfectant wipes that contain Chlorhexidine Gluconate (CHG). These wipes are penetrated with CHG which eliminates microscopic organisms and anticipates wound contamination. The rising number of hospital-acquired infection (HAI) cases, an expanding number of surgeries and surgical site diseases and developing geriatric populace have prompted the development of the global CHG wipes market in the ongoing years. In any case, reactions of CHG and item reviews are probably going to control market development over the forecast period.

Major players operating in the Chlorhexidine Gluconate (CHG) Wipes market include:

Carenow Medical Pvt. Ltd. (India), PDI Limited (US), Lernapharm Inc. (Canada), Pal International (UK), Becton, Dickinson, and Company (US), 3M (US), Cardinal Health (US), GAMA Healthcare Ltd (UK), and others are some of the major players in the global CHG wipes market.

Major segments covered in the Chlorhexidine Gluconate (CHG) Wipes Market report include:

The global CHG wipes market is segmented on the basis of its product type, CHG concentration, application, distribution channel, and regional demand. Based on its product type, the global CHG wipes market has been segmented into CHG/alcohol-based wipes and CHG bath wipes. On the basis of its CHG concentration, the global CHG wipes market is classified into 2% and 0.5%. Based on its application, the global CHG wipes market is categorized into surgical site infection, catheter-associated urinary tract infections, lens cleaners, and central line-associated bloodstream infections. Based on its distribution channel, the global CHG wipes market is segmented into online platforms and hospitals & retail pharmacies.

Major highlights of the Table of Contents of the study:

Market Overview & Summary

Market Dynamics Drivers Restraints Opportunities Challenges Market Share Analysis PORTERS Analysis PESTEL Analysis Value-chain Analysis Table of Contents: 1 Report Prologue

2 Introduction

2.1 Definition

2.2 Scope of the Study

2.3 List of Assumptions

2.4 Market Structure

3 Research Methodology

3.1 Research Process

3.2 Primary Research

3.3 Secondary Research

3.4 Market Size Estimation

3.5 Forecast Model

4 Market Dynamics

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Drivers

4.2.1 Rising hospital-acquired infections (HAI)

4.2.2 Increasing surgical procedures and surgical site infections

4.2.3 Rising geriatric population

4.3 Restraints

4.3.1 Side-effects of CHG

4.3.2 Product recalls

4.4 Opportunity

4.4.1 Entering Developing Economies

5 Market Factor Analysis

5.1 Porter’s Five Forces Model

5.1.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.1.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.1.3 Threat of New Entrants

5.1.4 Threat of Substitutes

5.1.5 Intensity of Rivalry

5.2 Value Chain Analysis

5.2.1 Research & Development

5.2.2 Manufacturing

5.2.3 Distribution

5.2.4 Marketing & Sales

5.2.5 Post-Sales Monitoring

6 Global Chlorhexidine Gluconate (CHG) Wipes Market, by Product Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 CHG Bath Wipes

6.3 CHG/Alcohol-Based Wipes

7 Global Chlorhexidine Gluconate (CHG) Wipes Market, by Concentration

7.1 Introduction

7.2 2%

7.3 0.50%

8 Global Chlorhexidine Gluconate (CHG) Wipes Market, by Application

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Surgical Site Infection

8.3 Central Line-Associated Bloodstream Infection

8.4 Catheter-Associated Urinary Tract Infections

8.5 Lens Cleaners

9 Global Chlorhexidine Gluconate (CHG) Wipes Market, by Distribution Channel

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Hospital & Retail Pharmacies

9.3 Online Platforms

10 Global Chlorhexidine Gluconate (CHG) Wipes Market, by Region

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Americas

10.2.1 North America

10.2.1.1 US

10.2.1.1 Canada

10.2.2 Latin America

10.3 Europe

10.3.1 Western Europe

10.3.1.1 Germany

10.3.1.2 UK

10.3.1.3 France

10.3.1.4 Italy

10.3.1.5 Spain

10.3.1.6 Rest of Western Europe

10.3.2 Eastern Europe

10.4 Asia-Pacific

10.4.1 China

10.4.2 Japan

10.4.3 India

10.4.4 Australia

10.4.5 South Korea

10.4.6 Rest of Asia Pacific

10.5 Middle East & Africa

10.5.1 Middle East

10.5.2 Africa



