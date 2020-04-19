Global Copper Foil Market: Segmented By Application And Geography Trends, Growth And Forecasts To 2023

According to the MRFR analysis, the global copper foils market is projected to register 10.31% CAGR to reach USD 17,321.8 million by the end of 2023, a comprehensive study added by Report Ocean.

The report offers an in-depth analysis of major driving factors, segments, regions & countries and key players in the market. Moreover, the report also outlines the competitive scenarios across different geographies along with key developments which include mergers and acquisitions, new product or services development, R&D activities, thus giving insights to the market players about the major regions gaining traction.

Growth Factors and Restraints

The growing demand for electric vehicles on account of rising crude oil prices, rapid development in the electrical and electronic industry, and a surge in automotive production are the factors that drive the market growth. In addition, the rise in hybrid vehicles, especially in the European market, is likely to augment the market growth. Moreover, the increasing adoption of copper foils in the manufacturing of printed circuit boards (PCBs) and lithium-ion batteries is expected to offer lucrative opportunities to the manufacturers of copper foils.

The worldwide Copper Foil market research report provides a deep-dive analysis of the present market situation and future market trends. The analysis provided in the report help the manufacturers, companies, service providers, etc. as a major guiding factor for decision making and analyzing the current and future market situations. The report also analyzes the major players operating in the market.

Major players operating in the Copper Foil market include:

Some of the key players operating in the global copper foils market are Amari Copper Alloy ltd. (England), Global Brass and Copper Holdings, Inc. (US), Arcotech Ltd. (India), Civen Metal Material (Shanghai) Co., Ltd (China), XJ Nippon Mining & Metals Corporation (Japan), Carl Schlenk AG (Germany), Lamineries Matthey (Switzerland), Rogers Corporation (US), Krishna Copper Private Limited (India), and Mitsui Mining & Smelting Co., Ltd (India).

Major segments covered in the Copper Foil Market report include:

The global copper foils market has been segmented on the basis of type, application, and region.

Based on type, the global copper foils market has been segmented into electrodeposited copper foil and rolled copper foils. The electrodeposited copper foil segment accounted for the largest market share and it is expected to reach USD 11,158.0 million by the end of 2023. This growth can be attributed to the increasing demand for electrodeposited copper foil applications in rigid circuits and batteries. Furthermore, increasing PCB production in consumer electronics has led to a strong demand for electrodeposited copper foil, thereby expected to drive the global copper foil market.

Based on application, the global copper foils market has been segmented into electrical & electronics, automotive, industrial equipment, building & construction, and others. The electrical & electronics segment accounted for the largest share of the global copper foils market and was valued at USD 4,489.7 million in 2018. The automotive market is expected to reach USD 5,457.6 million by 2023, owing to the rising population, growth of the housing market and steadily improving the economy.

The global copper foils market has been analyzed across five major regions, namely North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Key Findings

> As per MRFR analysis, global copper foil market is expected to register a CAGR of 10.31%, to be valued at USD 17,321.8 million by the end of 2023.

> Based on type, the global copper foils market has been segmented into electrodeposited copper foil and rolled copper foils. The electrodeposited copper foil segment accounted for the largest market share and it is expected to reach USD 11,158.0 million by the end of 2023. This market growth can be attributed to the increasing demand for electrodeposited copper foil applications in rigid circuits and batteries.

> Based on application, the global copper foils market has been segmented into electrical & electronics, automotive, industrial equipment, building & construction, and others. The electrical & electronics segment accounted for the largest share of the global copper foils market and was valued at USD 4,489.7 million in 2018. The rising demand for consumer electronics and investments in EV battery production plants are some of the factors expected to drive the demand.

> Asia-Pacific holds the largest market share in the global copper foil market, owing to the presence of many PCB producers in the region along with the EVs market boom in China. In addition, the bolstering growth of the electrical and electronic industry in the region and increasing exports from the region is expected to drive the demand during the forecast period. Europe is trailing behind the Asia-Pacific regional market.

