Global Denim Market and Competitive Landscape Report 2019

Growth Factors and Restraints

Rapid urbanization and increasing per capita disposable incomes are resulting in an increased demand for denim apparel. Frequent innovations in products and a booming organized retail sector are also expected to fuel the growth of the global denim market. However, the counterfeiting of products is likely to hinder the market growth.

The growth of the organized retail sector, especially in tier-2 and tier-3 cities across the globe, is aiding the growth of the global denim market. This includes various retail chains such as supermarkets/hypermarkets and specialty stores, among others.

Major players operating in the Denim market include:

The leading market players in the global denim market are PVH Corp (US), Inditex (Industria de Dise?o Textil SA) (Spain), Hennes & Mauritz AB (H&M) (Sweden), Levi Strauss & Co. (US), VF Corporation (US), American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (US), Gildan Activewear, Inc. (US), AG Adriano Goldschmied, Inc. (US), Uniqlo Co. Ltd (US), and Citizen of Humanity LLC (US).

Major segments covered in the Denim Market report include:

The global denim market has also been segmented on the basis of type, consumer group, and distribution channel.

On the basis of type, the global denim market has been divided into a loose fit, slim fit, and others. In 2018, the slim fit segment is expected to account for the majority of the market share and is projected to reach USD 62,268.0 million by 2023 at the highest CAGR of 4.80%.

Based on the consumer group, the global denim market has been classified as male and female. The female segment is expected to hold a larger market share of 55.3% in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 70,602.3 million by the end of 2023. The male denim segment is expected to register a higher growth rate of 4.77% during the forecast period.

By distribution channel, the market has been segmented into store-based and non-store-based. The store-based segment is expected to be larger as it offers consumers an in-person experience. However, the non-store-based segment is expected to register a higher CAGR of 5.30%.

Key Findings

> Key manufacturers are emphasizing mergers & acquisitions and product launches to enhance sales volume in developed and developing economies.

> Brands are deploying an omnichannel strategy to provide a seamless shopping experience and be available on multiple platforms across both online and offline channels to increase visibility. Many apparel manufacturers are embracing the omnichannel strategy to appeal to tech-savvy customers and increase their reach.

Global Denim Market Research Report-Forecast till 2023:

As per MRFR analysis, the global denim market is estimated to reach USD 1,28,643.1 million by the end of 2023 at a CAGR of 4.60% during the forecast period.

