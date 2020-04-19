Global Field Peas Market Insights Focusing on Primary Trends until 2024

The global Field Peas Market is estimated to reach USD xx million by 2024 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period, according to a comprehensive study added by Report Ocean.

The report offers an in-depth analysis of major driving factors, segments, regions & countries and key players in the market. Moreover, the report also outlines the competitive scenarios across different geographies along with key developments which include mergers and acquisitions, new product or services development, R&D activities, thus giving insights to the market players about the major regions gaining traction.

The demand for field peas is increasing in the pet food market. With the rising adoption of pets across the globe, the demand for pet food has grown. Field peas are rich in vitamins, minerals, proteins, and fiber, which significantly contribute to the enhancement of pet health. Field peas are available in different types and forms such as whole yellow peas, split yellow peas, whole green peas, and split green peas.

However, the fluctuating prices of field peas caused by a gap in the demand and supply act as a major restraint for market growth.

Major players operating in the Field Peas market include:

The leading market players in the global field peas market for pet food are AGT Food and Ingredients, Inc. (Canada), Ceres Global Ag Corp (US), George F. Brocke & Sons Inc. (US), Great Northern AG (US), Columbia Grain International, LLC (US), Crites Seed Inc. (Russia), and Palouse Brand (US).

Major segments covered in the Field Peas Market report include:

The global field peas market for pet food has also been segmented on the basis of type and application.

The global field peas market for pet food has been segmented, on the basis of type, into peas, chickpeas, and others. In 2017, the peas segment accounted for the majority of the market share and is projected to reach USD 1,535.7 million by the end of 2024. The chickpeas segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 6.51% during the review period. In terms of volume, the chickpeas segment is projected to reach 956.8 thousand tons by the end of 2024 at a CAGR of 5.03% during the forecast period.

On the basis of application, the global field peas market for pet food has been segmented into dog food, cat food, and others. The dog food segment held the largest market share of 59.36% in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 1,475.9 million by the end of 2024. The cat food segment is expected to register a moderate growth rate of 5.66% during the forecast period.

Major highlights of the Table of Contents of the study:

Market Overview & Summary

Market Dynamics Drivers Restraints Opportunities Challenges Market Share Analysis PORTERS Analysis PESTEL Analysis Value-chain Analysis Table of Contents: 1 Executive Summary

2 Market Introduction

2.1 Definition

2.2 Scope of the Study

2.3 Assumptions

2.4 Market Structure

2.5 Key Takeaways

2.6 Key Buying Criteria

3 Research Methodology

3.1 Research Process

3.2 Primary Research

3.3 Secondary Research

3.4 Market Size Estimation

3.5 Forecast Model

4 Market Dynamics

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Drivers

4.2.1 Increase in pet population and pet adoption

4.2.2 Functional benefits of pea in pet food

4.2.3 Continuous product innovation

4.2.4 Drivers Impact Analysis

4.3 Restraints

4.3.1 Fluctuating prices of field peas

4.3.2 Intolerance of peas among the pets

4.3.3 Restraints Impact Analysis

4.4 Opportunities

4.4.1 Increasing demand for grain-free pet diet

4.4.2 Inclination towards plant-sourced protein in pet food

4.5 Challenges

4.5.1 Change in feed preferences among the pet owners

5 Market Factor Analysis

5.1 Value Chain Analysis

5.2 Supply Chain Analysis

5.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

5.3.1 Threat of New Entrants

5.3.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.3.3 Threat of Substitutes

5.3.4 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.3.5 Intensity of Rivalry

6 Global Field Peas Market for Pet Food, By Type

6.1 Overview

6.1.1 Peas

6.1.2 Chickpeas

6.1.3 Others

7 Global Field Peas Market for Pet Food, By Application

7.1 Overview

7.1.1 Dog Food

7.1.2 Cat Food

7.1.3 Others

8 Global Field Peas Market for Pet Food, By Region

8.1 Introduction

8.2 North America

8.2.1 U.S.

8.2.2 Canada

8.2.3 Mexico

8.3 Europe

8.3.1 U.K

8.3.2 Germany

8.3.3 France

8.3.4 Italy

8.3.5 Spain

8.3.6 Rest of Europe

8.4 Asia Pacific

8.4.1 China

8.4.2 India

8.4.3 Japan

8.4.4 Australia

8.4.5 Rest of Asia Pacific

8.5 Rest of the World

8.5.1 Latin America

8.5.2 Middle East

8.5.3 Africa

9 Competitive Landscape

10 Company Profiles

10.1 AGT Food and Ingredients, Inc.

10.1.1 Company Overview

10.1.2 Financial Overview

10.1.3 Products Offerings

10.1.4 Key Developments

10.1.5 SWOT Analysis

10.1.6 Key Strategy

10.2 Ceres Global Ag Corp.

10.2.1 Company Overview

10.2.2 Financial Overview

10.2.3 Products Offerings

10.2.4 Key Development

10.2.5 SWOT Analysis

10.2.6 Key Strategy

10.3 George F. Brocke & Sons Inc.

10.3.1 Company Overview

10.3.2 Financial Overview

10.3.3 Products Offerings

10.3.4 Key Developments

10.3.5 SWOT Analysis

10.3.6 Key Strategy

10.4 Great Northern AG.

10.4.1 Company Overview

10.4.2 Financial Overview

10.4.3 Products Offerings

10.4.4 Key Development

10.4.5 SWOT Analysis

10.4.6 Key Strategy

10.5 Columbia Grain International, LLC

10.5.1 Company Overview

10.5.2 Financial Overview

10.5.3 Products Offerings

10.5.4 Key Developments

10.5.5 Key Strategy

10.6 Crites Seed Inc.

10.6.1 Company Overview

10.6.2 Financial Overview

10.6.3 Products Offerings

10.6.4 Key Development

10.6.5 Key Strategy

10.7 Palouse Brand

10.7.1 Company Overview

10.7.2 Financial Overview

10.7.3 Products Offerings

10.7.4 Key Developments

10.7.5 Key Strategy



