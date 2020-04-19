Global Medical Nutrition Market Is Booming Worldwide|Abbott Nutrition, Mead Johnson Nutrition Co.

The global medical nutrition market is expected to reach a market value of USD 52,395.3 million by 2023 from USD 41,014.8 million in 2017 and is expected to register a CAGR of 5.0% during the forecast period from 2018 to 2023, according to a comprehensive study added by Report Ocean.

The report offers an in-depth analysis of major driving factors, segments, regions & countries and key players in the market. Moreover, the report also outlines the competitive scenarios across different geographies along with key developments which include mergers and acquisitions, new product or services development, R&D activities, thus giving insights to the market players about the major regions gaining traction.

Growth Factors and Restraints

Medical nutrition is a therapeutic configuration which is developed to fulfill the nutritional requirement of the patient. The increasing incidences of diseases requiring additional nutrients and increased awareness among the population about the benefits of medicated foods and beverages drive the growth of the global medical nutrition market. Moreover, the rise in lifestyle diseases fuels the growth of the market.

The worldwide Medical Nutrition market research report provides a deep-dive analysis of the present market situation and future market trends. The analysis provided in the report help the manufacturers, companies, service providers, etc. as a major guiding factor for decision making and analyzing the current and future market situations. The report also analyzes the major players operating in the market.

Key Players

Abbott Nutrition, Mead Johnson Nutrition Co., Nestle, Danone Nutricia, NeoMed, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Nutricia, and Baxter International, Inc.

Major segments covered in the Medical Nutrition Market report include:

Study Objectives

> To provide a comprehensive analysis of the medical nutrition industry and its sub-segments in the global market, thereby providing a detailed structure of the industry

> To provide detailed insights into factors driving and restraining the growth of the global medical nutrition market

> To estimate the market size of medical nutrition from 2015 to 2023 for different regions. Wherein, 2015 to 2016 would be the historic period, 2017 shall be the base year, and 2018 to 2023 will be the forecast period for the study

> To analyze the global medical nutrition market, on the basis of four main geographies, namely, the Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa

> To compare products with respect to various players in the market

> To provide country-wise market value analysis for various segments of the medical nutrition market

> To provide strategic profiling of key companies (manufacturers and distributors) present across the globe, and comprehensively analyze their competitiveness/competitive landscape in this market

> To provide distribution chain analysis/value chain for the medical nutrition market

Target Audience

> Pharmaceutical Companies

> Biotechnology Companies

> Government Research Institutes

> Academic Institutes and Universities

Key Findings

> On the basis of type, the pediatric nutrition segment accounted for the largest market share and is projected to register a CAGR of 4.0% from 2018 to 2023

> Based on product type, the amino acid solution segment accounted for the largest market share and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 2.83% by 2023

> Based on the route of administration, the parenteral segment accounted for the largest market share and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 3.44% by 2023

> Based on application, the pediatric malnutrition segment accounted for the largest market share and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 3.01% 2023

> Based on distribution channel, the hospitals segment held the largest market share of 46.6% in 2017 and is projected to register a CAGR of 4.37% during the forecast period

> The Americas is expected to hold the largest share of the global medical nutrition market at a CAGR of 3.2% by 2023

> Asia-Pacific is the fastest growing market, which is expected to register a CAGR of 4.5% by 2023

Major highlights of the Table of Contents of the study:

Market Overview & Summary

Market Dynamics Drivers Restraints Opportunities Challenges Market Share Analysis PORTERS Analysis PESTEL Analysis Value-chain Analysis Table of Contents: 1 Report Prologue

1.1 Scope of Study

1.2 Research Objective

1.3 List of Assumptions

1.4 Market Structure

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Process

2.2 Primary Research

2.3 Secondary Research

2.4 Market Size Estimation

2.5 Forecast Model

3 Market Dynamics

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.2.1 Escalating occurrences of lifestyle-associated diseases

3.2.2 High birth rate and high number of premature birth

3.2.3 The upsurge in the number of victims of malnutrition receiving treatments

3.2.4 Growing geriatric population is influencing the medical nutrition uptake

3.3 Restraints

3.3.1 Stringent regulations and reimbursement issues

3.3.2 Lack of awareness limits the clinical nutrition market

3.4 Opportunities

3.4.1 Increasing demand for clinical nutrition in infant category

3.4.2 Increasing home care usage of nutritional products

3.5 Challenges

3.5.1 Negative publicity and presence of misbranded

3.5.2 Macroeconomic indicators

4 Global Medical Nutrition Market, By Type

4.1 Introduction

4.1.1 Pediatric Nutrition

4.1.2 Parenteral Nutrition

4.1.3 Elderly Nutrition

4.1.4 Sport Nutrition

5 Global Medical Nutrition Market, By Product Type

5.1 Introduction

5.1.1 Amino Acid Solution

5.1.2 Multiple Vitamins and Antioxidants

5.1.3 Lipid Emulsion

5.1.4 Trace Elements

5.1.5 Chamber Bags

6 Global Medical Nutrition Market, By Route of Administration

6.1 Introduction

6.1.1 Parenteral

6.1.2 Oral

7 Global Medical Nutrition Market, By Application

7.1 Introduction

7.1.1 Pediatric malnutrition

7.1.2 Gastrointestinal Diseases

7.1.3 Renal Failure

7.1.4 Cancer

7.1.5 Pulmonary Diseases

7.1.6 Diabetes

7.1.7 Neurological Diseases

8 Global Medical Nutrition Market, By Distribution Channel

8.1 Introduction

8.1.1 Hospitals

8.1.2 Compounding Pharmacy

8.1.3 Retail Pharmacy

8.1.4 E-commerce Websites

9 Global Medical Nutrition Market, By Region

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Americas

9.2.1 North America

9.2.1.1 US

9.2.1.2 Canada

9.2.2 South America

9.3 Europe

9.3.1 Germany

9.3.2 UK

9.3.3 France

9.3.4 Spain

9.3.5 Italy

9.3.6 Rest of Europe

9.4 Asia Pacific

9.4.1 China

9.4.2 Japan

9.4.3 India

9.4.4 Australia

9.4.5 Rest of Asia Pacific

9.5 Middle East & Africa

9.5.1 Middle East

9.5.2 Africa

10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Competitive Scenario

10.1.1 Introduction

10.2 Company Market Share Analysis

10.2.1 Introduction

10.3 Key Developments

11 Company Profile

11.1 Nestle Health Science

11.1.1 Company Overview

11.1.2 Financial Overview

11.1.3 Products Offering

11.1.4 Key Developments

11.1.5 SWOT Analysis

11.1.6 Key Strategy

11.2 Baxter Healthcare Corporation

11.2.1 Company Overview

11.2.2 Financial Overview

11.2.3 Products Offering

11.2.4 Key Developments

11.2.5 SWOT Analysis

11.2.6 Key Strategy

11.3 Sanofi

11.3.1 Company Overview

11.3.2 Financial Overview

11.3.3 Products Offering

11.3.4 Key Developments

11.3.5 SWOT Analysis

11.3.6 Key Strategy

11.4 Pfizer Inc.

11.4.1 Company Overview

11.4.2 Financial Overview

11.4.3 Products Offering

11.4.4 Key Developments

11.4.5 SWOT Analysis

11.4.6 Key Strategy

11.5 Abbott Nutrition

11.5.1 Company Overview

11.5.2 Financial Overview

11.5.3 Products Offering

11.5.4 Key Developments

11.5.5 SWOT Analysis

11.5.6 Key Strategy

11.6 GlaxoSmithKline Plc (GSK)

11.6.1 Company Overview

11.6.2 Financial Overview

11.6.3 Products Offering

11.6.4 Key Developments

11.6.5 SWOT Analysis

11.6.6 Key Strategy

11.7 Mead Johnson Nutrition Company

11.7.1 Company Overview

11.7.2 Financial Overview

11.7.3 Products Offering

11.7.4 Key Developments

11.7.5 SWOT Analysis

11.7.6 Key Strategy

11.8 Bayer AG

11.8.1 Company Overview

11.8.2 Financial Overview

11.8.3 Products Offering

11.8.4 Key Developments

11.8.5 SWOT Analysis

11.8.6 Key Strategy

11.9 Danone Nutricia

11.9.1 Company Overview

11.9.2 Financial Overview

11.9.3 Products Offering

11.9.4 Key Developments

11.9.5 SWOT Analysis

11.9.6 Key Strategy

11.1 Danisco (DuPont)

11.10.1 Company Overview

11.10.2 Products Offering

11.10.3 Key Developments

11.10.4 SWOT Analysis

11.10.5 Key Strategy

11.11 Grifols S.A

11.11.1 Company Overview

11.11.2 Financial Overview

11.11.3 Products Offering

11.11.4 Key Developments

11.11.5 SWOT Analysis

11.11.6 Key Strategy

11.12 B. Braun Melsungen AG

11.12.1 Company Overview

11.12.2 Financial Overview

11.12.3 Products Offering

11.12.4 Key Developments

11.12.5 SWOT Analysis

11.12.6 Key Strategy

11.13 Fresenius Kabi AG

11.13.1 Company Overview

11.13.2 Financial Overview

11.13.3 Products Offering

11.13.4 Key Developments

11.13.5 SWOT Analysis

11.13.6 Key Strategy

12 Appendix



Why purchase this report

The report would provide an in-depth analysis of the current and future market trends Analysis of both global, regional and country level markets Key strategic initiatives are taken by major players operating in the market along with ranking analysis for the key players Analysis based on historical information along with the current trends to estimate the future of the market Analysis of the impact of constantly changing global market scenarios on the market

