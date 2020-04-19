Global Nonwoven Fabrics Market and Competitive Landscape Report 2019

The global Non-woven fabrics market is projected to reach USD 69,186.9 million by 2023 at a CAGR of 7.92%., according to a comprehensive study added by Report Ocean.

The report offers an in-depth analysis of major driving factors, segments, regions & countries and key players in the market. Moreover, the report also outlines the competitive scenarios across different geographies along with key developments which include mergers and acquisitions, new product or services development, R&D activities, thus giving insights to the market players about the major regions gaining traction.

Growth Factors and Restraints

The growth of the global non-woven fabrics market is primarily driven by the high demand for non-wovens for hygiene products in the healthcare sector and significant growth of the automotive and construction industries. The other factor propelling the demand for non-woven fabrics is the increasing awareness regarding eco-friendly products, coupled with stringent regulations for environmental protection. The polypropylene-based non-woven fabric is widely used as an environmentally friendly fabric due to its strength, lightweight, low cost, reusability, and recyclability. The demand for non-woven fabrics in the healthcare industry is attributed to their properties such as superior barrier capacity, high tearing and abrasion resistance, and good cross-contamination control. It is lightweight and extensively used in the manufacturing of automobiles for A, B, C column padding, thermal insulation, car mats, dash insulators, door panel, filters, and seat trims. The growing use of non-woven fabric-based geotextiles in an application such as separation, reinforcement, stabilization, filtration, drainage, protection, moisture barrier, and waterproofing in civil, environmental engineering, and construction projects is expected to create lucrative opportunities for the players operating in the global market. Also, the use of non-woven fabric spacers for pancreatic cancer treatment is also expected to offer growth opportunities for the manufacturers of non-woven fabrics.

The manufacturers are focusing on strategic growth initiatives such as new product launches, acquisitions, and capacity expansion to strengthen their market position and meet the growing demand for non-woven fabrics. For instance, in February 2018, Toray Industries, Inc set up a new base in Andhra Pradesh, India, named Toray Industries (India) Private Limited. The new base is expected to produce polypropylene spunbond for hygiene material business. The production capacity of the new base is 18,000 tons per year, which will be operational in April 2020.

The worldwide Nonwoven Fabrics market research report provides a deep-dive analysis of the present market situation and future market trends. The analysis provided in the report help the manufacturers, companies, service providers, etc. as a major guiding factor for decision making and analyzing the current and future market situations. The report also analyzes the major players operating in the market.

Major players operating in the Nonwoven Fabrics market include:

Some of the key players operating in the global non-woven fabrics market are DowDuPont (US), KCWW (US), Berry Global Inc (US), Ahlstrom-Munksjo (Finland), Freudenberg & Co. KG (Germany), Glatfelter (US), Suominen Corporation (US), Johns Manville (US), Fitesa (Brazil), TWE GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), Umzamo Nonwovens (Pty) Ltd (South Africa), Toray Industries, Inc (Japan), Avgol Ltd (Israel), Asahi Kasei Corporation (Japan), and Fiberwebindia Ltd (India).

Major segments covered in the Nonwoven Fabrics Market report include:

The global market has been segmented on the basis of technology, material, function, application, and region. On the basis of technology, the global non-woven fabrics market has been divided into dry-laid, wet-laid, and spun melt. The dry-laid segment accounted for more than 50% of the global market share in 2018 due to the high tensile strength, low elongation, and versatile applications of the product. By materials, the polypropylene segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period, as PP is readily degradable and has superior properties such as low density, high stiffness, heat resistance, chemical inertness, and recyclability. Based on function, the disposable segment is projected to exhibit a significant CAGR owing to the surging demand for non-woven fabrics in personal care, hygiene, and medical industries. On the basis of application, the hygiene segment is expected to register a CAGR of over 8% to reach a value of USD 24,435.9 million by the end of 2023.

