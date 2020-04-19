Global Online Classified Market Is Booming Worldwide|Craigslist (US), Jualo (Malaysia), Singapore Press Holdings Ltd. Co. (Singapore), Masig (Singapore), Microsoft Corporation (US), Facebook (US), Claseek Pte.

The global online classified market is projected to grow at 20.2% CAGR during the forecast period (2017-2023).

The online classified advertising is a part of digital marketing that additionally permits end clients to communicate straightforwardly with the sponsors through digital marketing services, for example, mail, text, and others. Expanding computerized activities, for example, Digital India, in the developing economies has prompted the appropriation of business to business (B2B) and business to customer (B2C) business model. Also, an expansion in the usage of smartphones and Internet infiltration have given people and endeavors a helpful stage to achieve their intended target audience. Online advertisement to a great extent utilized crosswise over industry verticals to give data and promote their products and services. Online advertisement is mostly brought out through web-based applications, mobile applications, search engine marketing (SEM), banners, social media platforms, and others. However, the market may be hindered due to the growing cases of fraudulent activities occurring in various sectors like real-estate, recruitment, automotive, and matrimony.

Major players operating in the Online Classified market include:

Craigslist (US), Jualo (Malaysia), Singapore Press Holdings Ltd. Co. (Singapore), Masig (Singapore), Microsoft Corporation (US), Facebook (US), Claseek Pte. Ltd. (Singapore), Mitula Group (Spain), Mudah.my (US), among others are some of the major players in the global online classified market.

Major segments covered in the Online Classified Market report include:

The global online classified market has been classified on the basis of its business model, revenue source, type, and regional demand. Based on its revenue source, the market has been categorized into mobile classified, website classified, social media classified, banner classified and search engine marketing (SEM). The business model has been classified into the vertical model and horizontal model. On the basis of its type, the market is categorized into service classified, health classified and product classified.

Major highlights of the Table of Contents of the study:

Market Overview & Summary

Market Dynamics Drivers Restraints Opportunities Challenges Market Share Analysis PORTERS Analysis PESTEL Analysis Value-chain Analysis Table of Contents: 1 Executive Summary

2 Market Introduction

2.1 Definition

2.2 Scope of the Study

2.3 List of Assumptions

2.4 Market Structure

3 Market Insights

4 Research Methodology

4.1 Research Process

4.2 Forecast Model

5 Market Dynamics

5.1 Overview

5.2 Drivers

5.2.1 Increase adoption of social media platforms for advertising

5.2.2 Rise of Mobile Advertisement

5.2.3 Availability of Inexpensive Online Classified Platforms

5.2.4 Driver Impact Analysis

5.3 Opportunity

5.3.1 Integration of Artificial intelligence (AI) and Big Data Analytics with Online Classifieds

5.4 Restraint

5.4.1 Rising Fraudulent Activities

6 Market Factor Analysis

6.1 Value Chain Analysis

6.2 Porter’s Five Force Model

6.2.1 Threat of New Entrants

6.2.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

6.2.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers

6.2.4 Threat of Substitutes

6.2.5 Competitive Rivalry

7 Global Online Classified market, By Revenue Source

7.1 Overview

7.1.1 Website Classifieds

7.1.2 Mobile Classifieds

7.1.3 Social Media Classifieds

7.1.4 Search Engine Marketing (SEM)

7.1.5 Banner Classifieds

8 Global Online Classified Market, By Business Model

8.1 Overview

8.1.1 Horizontal Model

8.1.2 Vertical Model

9 Global Online Classified Market, By Type

9.1 Overview

9.1.1 Products Classifieds

9.1.2 Service Classifieds

9.1.3 Health Classifieds

10 Online Classified Market, By Region

10.1 Overview

10.2 North America

10.2.1 US

10.2.2 Canada

10.2.3 Mexico

10.3 Europe

10.3.1 UK

10.3.2 Germany

10.3.3 France

10.3.4 Rest of Europe

10.3.5 Italy

10.3.6 Spain

10.4 Asia-Pacific

10.4.1 China

10.4.2 India

10.4.3 Japan

10.4.4 South Korea

10.4.5 Thailand

10.4.6 Philippines

10.4.7 Singapore

10.4.8 Malaysia

10.4.9 Indonesia

10.4.10 Vietnam

10.4.11 Hong Kong

10.4.12 Rest of Asia-Pacific

10.5 Rest of the World

10.5.1 Middle East & Africa

10.5.2 South America

11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Competitive Scenario

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Masig

12.1.1 Company Overview

12.1.2 Financial Overview

12.1.3 Products/Services/Solutions/Areas Offered

12.1.4 Key Developments.

12.1.5 Key Strategies

12.2 Singapore Press Holdings Ltd Co.

12.2.1 Company Overview

12.2.2 Financial Overview

12.2.3 Products/Services/Solutions Offered

12.2.4 Key Developments

12.2.5 Key Strategies

12.3 Syoknya

12.3.1 Company Overview

12.3.2 Products/Services/Solutions/ Offered

12.3.3 Key Developments

12.3.4 Key Strategies

12.4 Jualo

12.4.1 Company Overview

12.4.2 Financial Overview

12.4.3 Products/Services/Solutions/ Offered

12.4.4 Key Developments

12.4.5 Key Strategies

12.5 Craigslist

12.5.1 Company Overview

12.5.2 Financial Overview

12.5.3 Products/Services/Solutions/Areas Offered

12.5.4 Key Developments

12.5.5 Key Strategies

12.6 Mudah.my

12.6.1 Company Overview

12.6.2 Financial Overview

12.6.3 Products/Services/Solutions/Areas Offered

12.6.4 Key Developments

12.6.5 Key Strategies

12.7 Mitula Group

12.7.1 Company Overview

12.7.2 Financial Overview

12.7.3 Products/Services/Solutions/Areas Offered

12.7.4 Key Developments

12.7.5 Key Strategies

12.8 Claseek Pte. Ltd

12.8.1 Company Overview

12.8.2 Financial Overview

12.8.3 Products/Services/Solutions/Areas Offered

12.8.4 Key Developments

12.8.5 Key Strategies

12.9 Facebook

12.9.1 Company Overview

12.9.2 Financial Overview

12.9.3 Products/Services/Solutions/Areas Offered

12.9.4 Key Developments

12.9.5 SWOT Analysis

12.9.6 Key Strategies

12.1 Microsoft Corporation (LinkedIn Corporation)

12.10.1 Company Overview

12.10.2 Financial Overview

12.10.3 Products/Services/Solutions/Areas Offered

12.10.4 Key Developments

12.10.5 SWOT Analysis

12.10.6 Key Strategies List of Tables:



Why purchase this report

The report would provide an in-depth analysis of the current and future market trends Analysis of both global, regional and country level markets Key strategic initiatives are taken by major players operating in the market along with ranking analysis for the key players Analysis based on historical information along with the current trends to estimate the future of the market Analysis of the impact of constantly changing global market scenarios on the market

