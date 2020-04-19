Global Voice Biometrics Market 2020 by Growth Analysis, Advanced Technologies, Top Companies, Application and Regional Outlook 2026

Global Voice Biometrics Market is valued approximately USD 0.7 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 23.70% over the forecast period 2019-2026. Voice biometrics or biometrics authentication uses unique biological characteristics for uniquely verifying user’s identity. Furthermore, biometric authentication is hard to spoof, and password cannot be easily lost or stolen. Increasing demand for fraud detection system to control cybercrime cases would fuel the market growth over the forecast period. For instance, as per Comparitech report in 2018, around 700 million people were affected by cybercrime, additionally, by 2021 cybercrime would cost around USD 6 trillion annually. Thus, rising cybercrimes and its related loss would fuel the market growth in the coming years.

Get Sample Copy for Future Advancements @ https://www.amigomarketreports.com/sample-request/7768

Major market player included in this report are:

NICE

Verint

Phonexia

Pindrop

AimBrain

Voice Biometrics Group

Aculab

Auraya

Uniphore

VoicePIN

LexisNexis Risk Solutions

LumenVox

OneVault

SESTEK

The regional analysis of global Voice Biometrics market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the growing economies including United States and Canada. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2019-2026. Factors such as rising research and development in fraud detection system would create lucrative growth prospects for the Voice Biometrics market across Asia-Pacific region.

Read Comprehensive Overview of Report @ https://www.amigomarketreports.com/home/report_details/7768

Market Segmentation:

By Application:

Access Control and Authentication

Fraud Detection and Prevention

Forensic Voice Analysis and Criminal Investigation

Others

By Industry Vertical:

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

Retail and eCommerce

Telecommunications and IT

Government and Defense

By Regions:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Rest of the World

Ask Discount @ https://www.amigomarketreports.com/discount-request/7768

About Us

We offer the exclusive market research solution for all the industries by performing the comprehensive investigation of industry trends, globally. The Association in every industry such as Technology, Healthcare, Aerospace, Consumable Goods and others demands a market-based solutions for various vital decisions based on productivity.

Our main goal is to Boost and Associate organizations to Build everlasting strategic enhancement and recognize growth Purpose. The organization assists its clients to accomplish business policies and achieve Continuous growth in their respective market domain.

Contact Us

Amigo Market Reports

United States

Toll Free +1 (707) 925 3368

Email: [email protected]

[wp-rss-aggregator]