Glycated Haemoglobin Testing Market: Leading Growth Drivers, Emerging Audience, Segments, Industry Sales, Profits and Regional Analysis 2020

Latest Report on the Glycated Haemoglobin Testing Market

Persistence Market Research (PMR) recently published a market study that offers critical insights related to the growth prospects of the Glycated Haemoglobin Testing Market during the forecast period 2020. The report takes into account the historical and current market trends to evaluate the top factors that are likely to influence the growth of the market in the upcoming years.

As per the report, the Glycated Haemoglobin Testing Market is poised to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% during the assessment period primarily driven by a growing focus on product innovation, a surge in demand for the Glycated Haemoglobin Testing in the developed regions, and potential opportunities in the developing regions.

The presented market study bifurcates the global Glycated Haemoglobin Testing Market on the basis of geography, applications, and end-use industries.

The competitive outlook section touches upon the business prospects of some of the most established market players in the Glycated Haemoglobin Testing Market. The company profiles of each company are included in the report along with data including revenue growth, production capacity, domestic and regional presence, product portfolio, and more.

Essential findings of the report:

Effective and impactful marketing strategies adopted by market players

Region and country-wise assessment of the different market segments

Growth opportunities for new market players in different regions

Y-o-Y growth of the global Glycated Haemoglobin Testing market over the forecast period 2020

Key developments in the current Glycated Haemoglobin Testing Market landscape

Key Trends

Rapid adoption of glycated hemoglobin testing as a viable alternative of blood glucose testing for diabetes management is a key factor behind growth of glycated hemoglobin testing market. So much so, according to an International Expert Committee convened by the American Diabetes Association, International Diabetes Federation, and European Association for the Study of Diabetes, HbA1c testing is reckoned to be preferred for diabetes diagnosis except for individuals with some clinical conditions.

Availability of point-of-care HbA1c testing devices is serving to boost uptake of glycated hemoglobin testing market. Regulatory approval received by some point-of-care HbA1C testing devices boosts consumer confidence for these devices.

However, on the downside, risk of flawed results of point-of-care testing is leading to dwindling demand for glycated hemoglobin testing tools. Besides this, none point-of-care HbA1c testing devices have so far not received FDA clearance for the diagnosis of type 2 diabetes.

According to guidelines from an International Expert Committee for glycated hemoglobin testing, the latter is indicated as an alternative diagnostic tool, but not superior to blood glucose testing for diabetes management. This hampers growth of glycated hemoglobin testing market.

Glycated Hemoglobin Testing Market: Regional Outlook

North America is anticipated to command leading share in the glycated hemoglobin testing market in the forthcoming years. Increasing incidence of diabetes in the U.S. and Canada due to hectic lifestyle and mindless eating habits has led to surge in demand for glucose testing. North America held leading share among all in the overall glycated hemoglobin testing market in the recent past too.

Asia Pacific excluding Japan and Europe are also anticipated to display strong demand for glycated hemoglobin testing market in the forthcoming years.

The report aims to address the following queries related to the Glycated Haemoglobin Testing Market:

What are the most notable trends in the Glycated Haemoglobin Testing Market in 2019?

How can prospective market players penetrate the Glycated Haemoglobin Testing Market in region 3?

What are the different factors that could impede the growth of the Glycated Haemoglobin Testing Market during the forecast period 2020?

Which market players are expected to launch new products in the Glycated Haemoglobin Testing Market?

How are companies marketing their products?

