In-Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Market 2018, Trend, CAGR Status, Key Players, Industry Analysis and Forecast by 2023

The global in-vitro diagnostics market is expected to reach a market value of USD 1,02,555 million by 2023 from USD 64,390 million in 2017 and is expected to register a CAGR of 8.16% during the forecast period from 2018 to 2023, according to a comprehensive study added by Report Ocean.

The report offers an in-depth analysis of major driving factors, segments, regions & countries and key players in the market. Moreover, the report also outlines the competitive scenarios across different geographies along with key developments which include mergers and acquisitions, new product or services development, R&D activities, thus giving insights to the market players about the major regions gaining traction.

Request a Sample copy of In-Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) market report @ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=27331

Key Players

F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Danaher Corporation, Abbott Laboratories, Siemens, and Thermo Fisher Scientific.

Study Objectives

> To provide a comprehensive analysis of the in-vitro diagnostics industry and its sub-segments in the global market, thereby providing a detailed structure of the industry

> To provide detailed insights into factors driving and restraining the growth of the global in-vitro diagnostics market

> To estimate the market size of in-vitro diagnostics from 2015 to 2023 for different regions. Wherein, 2015 to 2016 would be the historic period, 2017 shall be the base year, and 2018 to 2023 will be the forecast period for the study

> To analyze the global in-vitro diagnostics market, on the basis of four main geographies, namely, the Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa

> To compare products with respect to various players in the market

> To provide country-wise market value analysis for various segments of the in-vitro diagnostics market

> To provide strategic profiling of key companies (manufacturers and distributors) present across the globe, and comprehensively analyze their competitiveness/competitive landscape in this market

> To provide distribution chain analysis/value chain for the in-vitro diagnostics market

Target Audience

> Pharmaceutical Companies

> Biotechnology Companies

> Government Research Institutes

> Academic Institutes and Universities

Key Findings

> The global in-vitro diagnostics market is expected to reach USD 102,555 million by 2023 from USD 55,771 million in 2017 and is expected to register a CAGR of 8.16% during the forecast period from 2018 to 2023

> On the basis of products and services, the reagents and kits segment accounted for the largest market share and is projected to register a CAGR of 8.02% from 2018 to 2023

> Based on technology, the clinical chemistry segment accounted for the largest market share and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 8.59% from 2018 to 2023.

> Based on application, the infectious disease segment accounted for the largest market share and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 8.01% from 2018 to 2023.

> Based on end user, the hospital’s segment held the largest market share of 46.4% in 2017 and is projected to register a CAGR of 7.69% during the forecast period

> The Americas is expected to hold the largest share of the global in-vitro diagnostics market at a CAGR of 7.61% from 2018 to 2023.

> Asia-Pacific is the fastest-growing market, which is expected to register a CAGR of 8.72% from 2018 to 2023.

For more information and discount on this report, ask your query at: https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=27331

Major highlights of the Table of Contents of the study:

Market Overview & Summary

Market Dynamics Drivers Restraints Opportunities Challenges Market Share Analysis PORTERS Analysis PESTEL Analysis Value-chain Analysis Table of Contents: 1 Report Prologue

2 Market Introduction

2.1 Scope of Study

2.2 Research Objective

2.3 List of Assumptions

2.4 Market Structure

3 Research Methodology

3.1 Research Process

3.2 Primary Research

3.3 Secondary Research

3.4 Market Size Estimation

3.5 Forecast Model

4 Market Dynamics

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Drivers

4.2.1 Rising prevalence of chronic and infectious diseases

4.2.2 Growing awareness of personalized medicine

4.2.3 Increasing adoption of point-of-care testing

4.2.4 Rising investments in research and development and collaborations between companies and public organizations

4.3 Restraints

4.3.1 Unfavorable reimbursement scenario

4.3.2 Lack of standardization and transparency

4.3.3 Information and interest gap between investors and developers

4.4 Opportunities

4.4.1 Recent technological advancements have increased the appeal of in-vitro diagnostics

4.4.2 Developing economies provide an unserved market for in-vitro diagnostics

4.4.3 Growing significance of companion diagnostics

5 Market Factor Analysis

5.1 Porters Five Forces Analysis

5.1.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.1.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.1.3 Threat of New Entrants

5.1.4 Threat of Substitutes

5.1.5 Intensity of Rivalry

5.2 Value Chain Analysis

5.2.1 Primary activities

5.2.2 Secondary Activities



Why purchase this report

The report would provide an in-depth analysis of the current and future market trends Analysis of both global, regional and country level markets Key strategic initiatives are taken by major players operating in the market along with ranking analysis for the key players Analysis based on historical information along with the current trends to estimate the future of the market Analysis of the impact of constantly changing global market scenarios on the market

Get in Touch with Us:

Jyoti

Email: [email protected]

Address: Classic Tower, Rajnagar Extension, Ghaziabad, 201017 – India

Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website: https://www.reportocean.com/

[wp-rss-aggregator]