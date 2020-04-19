Mechanical Locks Market 2018, Trend, CAGR Status, Key Players, Industry Analysis and Forecast by 2023

The global Mechanical Locks Market is estimated to reach USD xx million by 2023 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period, according to a comprehensive study added by Report Ocean.

The report offers an in-depth analysis of major driving factors, segments, regions & countries and key players in the market. Moreover, the report also outlines the competitive scenarios across different geographies along with key developments which include mergers and acquisitions, new product or services development, R&D activities, thus giving insights to the market players about the major regions gaining traction.

Mechanical locks are used for security purposes. The global locks market has been growing due to the deployment of security-based products such as mechanical and digital locks at residential, commercial, and industrial spaces. Increasing security concerns across all the world are driving the need for high-security locking systems in residential and commercial spaces.

The demand for mechanical locks is expected to be driven by the rising need for two-way locks, also known as double-sided locks, in the emergency exits of buildings for evacuation during fires and other calamities. Two-way locks accept a key on either side of the door, even if it is not completely rotated. A key or keypad is needed on either side of the door to activate the two-way locking mechanism.

Over the past decade, there have been rapid technological developments in locks with a shift from mechanical to electronic smart locks. Smart electronic locks offer networked access control, which is expected to hamper the growth of the global mechanical locks market during the review period.

Key Players

The leading market players in the global mechanical locks market are Spectrum Brands Inc. (US), DOM Security (France), Allegion PLC (Ireland), Draper Tools Ltd (UK), EVVA Sicherheitstechnologie GmbH (Austria), Codelocks Inc. (US), Nuova Oxidal SRL (Italy), August Bremicker Shne KG (ABUS) (Germany), Assa Abloy (Sweden), and Serrature Meroni SpA (Italy).

Target Audience

> Mechanical locks manufacturers

> Locks manufacturers

> Real estate industry

> Raw material suppliers

> Retailers and wholesalers

> E-commerce companies

> Traders, importers, and exporters

Key Findings

> The growth of the real estate sector in developing economies is considered to be a significant factor for the rising demand for mechanical locks at the global level.

> Growing consumer preference for smart locks can pose a major threat to the players in the global mechanical locks market.

Global Mechanical Locks Market Research Report-Forecast till 2023:

As per MRFR analysis, the global mechanical locks market is estimated to reach USD 8,525.2 million by the end of 2023 at a CAGR of 4.80% during the forecast period.

Major segments covered in the Mechanical Locks Market report include:

The global mechanical locks market has also been segmented on the basis of product type, grade, and raw material.

The global mechanical locks market has been segmented, on the basis of product type, into padlocks, mortise locks, cylindrical locks, deadbolts, and others. In 2018, the cylindrical locks segment accounted for the majority of the market share and is projected to reach USD 2,435.5 million by the end of 2023. The deadbolts segment is projected to register a CAGR of 5.41% during the review period.

On the basis of grade, the global mechanical locks market has been segmented into grade 1, grade 2, and grade 3. The grade 3 segment held the largest market share of 49.6% in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 4,145.8 million by the end of 2023. The grade 1 segment is expected to register the highest growth rate of 5.27% during the forecast period.

On the basis of raw material, the global mechanical locks market has been segmented into stainless steel, copper, iron, aluminum, and others.

