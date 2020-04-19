488 E 11th Ave, Eugene, OR 97401, USA
Metal Plating & Finishing Market: Segmented By Application And Geography Trends, Growth And Forecasts To 2023

The global metal plating and finishing market was valued at USD 9,134.8 million in 2017 and is expected to register a CAGR of 4.23% to reach around USD 11,490.7 million by the end of 2023., according to a comprehensive study added by Report Ocean.

The report offers an in-depth analysis of major driving factors, segments, regions & countries and key players in the market. Moreover, the report also outlines the competitive scenarios across different geographies along with key developments which include mergers and acquisitions, new product or services development, R&D activities, thus giving insights to the market players about the major regions gaining traction.

Request a Sample copy of Metal Plating & Finishing market report @ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=27334

Growth Factors and Restraints

Metal plating and finishing provide many benefits to products made from metal and other materials, such as corrosion resistance, decorative appearance, and increased solderability. Plating is a manufacturing process in which a thin layer of metal is applied to a substrate to give it a smooth finish. The demand for metal plating and finishing is mainly driven by expanding end-use industries due to rebounding GDPs in North America, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa. The growth of the automotive industry in both developed and developing markets is also likely to drive market growth.

The worldwide Metal Plating & Finishing market research report provides a deep-dive analysis of the present market situation and future market trends. The analysis provided in the report help the manufacturers, companies, service providers, etc. as a major guiding factor for decision making and analyzing the current and future market situations. The report also analyzes the major players operating in the market.

Key Players
Some of the key players operating in the global metal plating and finishing market are DowDuPont (US), Pioneer Metal Finishing (US), Lincoln Industries (US), Anoplate Corporation (US), Arlington Plating Company (US), Atotech (US), Platform Specialty Products Corporation (US), CECO Environmental (US), Incertec (US), SPC (US), Coastline Metal Finishing (US), Dixie Industrial Finishing (US), and American Plating Company (US).

Major segments covered in the Metal Plating & Finishing Market report include:

The global metal plating and finishing market has been segmented on the basis of type, material process, application, and region.
Based on type, the global market has been segmented into metal plating, cleaning and surface preparation, finishing and protection, and others.
By material, the market has been divided into zinc, nickel, gold, bronze, tin, and others.
On the basis of process, the market has been classified as electroplating and electroless plating.
The application segments of the market are automotive components, machine components, aircraft components, medical components, and others.
The global metal plating and finishing market have been analyzed across five major regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Key Findings
> The global metal plating and finishing market was valued at USD 9,134.8 million in 2017 and is estimated to reach USD 11,490.7 million at a CAGR of 4.23% % during the review period of 2018 to 2023.
> On the basis of process, the electroplating segment accounted for a 58.56% share of the global market in 2017 and is projected to be the larger revenue-generating segment, registering a CAGR of 3.87%, during the forecast period.
> Based on type, the metal plating segment accounted for a 47.04% share of the global market in 2017 and is likely to register a 3.37% CAGR to reach USD 5,143.0 million by the end of 2023.
> By material, the zinc segment accounted for a 39.82% share of the global market in 2017 and is likely to register a 3.97% CAGR to reach USD 1,352.9 million by the end of 2023.
> On the basis of application, the automotive components segment accounted for a 52.97% share of the global market in 2017 and is projected to register a 7.85% CAGR to reach USD 4,508.2 million by the end of 2023.
> The market in North America accounted for the largest share in 2017 with a market value of USD 2,986.6 million and is expected to register a CAGR of around 3.27% to reach USD 3,555.4 million by the end of 2023.
> The increasing use of electroplating to protect metal parts or components in the end-use industries due to its superior properties such as high strength, reduced friction and enhanced durability is expected to drive market growth.

For more information and discount on this report, ask your query at: https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=27334

Major highlights of the Table of Contents of the study:

  • Market Overview & Summary
  • Market Dynamics
    • Drivers
    • Restraints
    • Opportunities
    • Challenges
    • Market Share Analysis
    • PORTERS Analysis
    • PESTEL Analysis
    • Value-chain Analysis
    • Table of Contents:

      1 Executive Summary
      2 Market Introduction
      2.1 Definition
      2.2 Scope of the Study
      2.3 List of Assumptions
      2.4 Market Structure
      3 Research Methodology
      3.1 Research Process
      3.2 Primary Research
      3.3 Secondary Research
      3.4 Market Size Estimation
      3.5 Forecast Model
      4 Market Dynamics
      4.1 Introduction
      4.2 Drivers
      4.2.1 Growing demand from end-use industries
      4.2.2 Growing automotive industry in emerging economies
      4.2.3 Drivers Impact Analysis
      4.3 Restraints
      4.3.1 Replacement of metal by plastics
      4.3.2 Restraints Impact Analysis
      4.4 Opportunities
      4.4.1 Emerging aerospace industry in the developing markets
      4.5 Challenges
      4.5.1 Stringent government regulations
      5 Market Factor Analysis
      5.1 Supply Chain Analysis
      5.1.1 Raw Material
      5.1.2 Metal Plating & Finishing Manufacturers/Service Providers
      5.1.3 End-Use Applications
      5.2 Porter’s Five Forces Model
      5.2.1 Threat of New Entrants
      5.2.2 Threat of Rivalry
      5.2.3 Threat of Substitutes
      5.2.4 Bargaining Power of Supplier
      5.2.5 Bargaining Power of Buyer
      6 Global Metal Plating & Finishing Market, By Type
      6.1 Introduction
      6.2 Metal Plating
      6.3 Cleaning & Surface Preparation
      6.4 Finishing & Protection
      6.5 Others
      7 Global Metal Plating & Finishing Market, By Material
      7.1 Introduction
      7.2 Zinc
      7.3 Nickel
      7.4 Gold
      7.5 Bronze
      7.6 Tin
      7.7 Others
      8 Global Metal Plating & Finishing Market, By Process
      8.1 Introduction
      8.2 Electroplating
      8.3 Electroless Plating
      9 Global Metal Plating & Finishing Market, By Application
      9.1 Introduction
      9.2 Automotive Components
      9.3 Machine Components
      9.4 Aircraft Components
      9.5 Medical Components
      9.6 Others
      10 Global Metal Plating & Finishing Market, By Region
      10.1 Introduction
      10.2 North America
      10.2.1 US
      10.2.2 Canada
      10.2.3 Mexico
      10.3 Europe
      10.3.1 Germany
      10.3.2 UK
      10.3.3 France
      10.3.4 Italy
      10.3.5 Russia
      10.3.6 Rest of Europe
      10.4 Asia Pacific
      10.4.1 China
      10.4.2 Japan
      10.4.3 India
      10.4.4 South Korea
      10.4.5 ASEAN
      10.4.6 Rest of Asia Pacific
      10.5 South America
      10.5.1 Brazil
      10.5.2 Argentina
      10.5.3 Colombia
      10.5.4 Rest of South America
      10.6 Middle East & Africa
      10.6.1 Saudi Arabia
      10.6.2 South Africa
      10.6.3 Egypt
      10.6.4 UAE
      10.6.5 Nigeria
      10.6.6 Rest of Middle East & Africa
      11 Competitive Landscape
      11.1 Introduction
      12 Company Profile
      12.1 DowDuPont
      12.1.1 Company Overview
      12.1.2 Financial Overview
      12.1.3 Service Provider
      12.1.4 Key Developments
      12.1.5 SWOT Analysis
      12.1.6 Key Strategies
      12.2 Lincoln Industries
      12.2.1 Company Overview
      12.2.2 Financial Overview
      12.2.3 Service Provider
      12.2.4 Key Developments
      12.2.5 SWOT Analysis
      12.2.6 Key Strategies
      12.3 Pioneer Metal Finishing
      12.3.1 Company Overview
      12.3.2 Financial Overview
      12.3.3 Products and Services Offered
      12.3.4 Key Developments
      12.3.5 SWOT Analysis
      12.3.6 Key Strategies
      12.4 Anoplate Corporation
      12.4.1 Company Overview
      12.4.2 Financial Overview
      12.4.3 Service Provider
      12.4.4 Key Developments
      12.4.5 SWOT Analysis
      12.4.6 Key Strategies
      12.5 Arlington Plating Company
      12.5.1 Company Overview
      12.5.2 Financial Overview
      12.5.3 Service Provider
      12.5.4 Key Developments
      12.5.5 SWOT Analysis
      12.5.6 Key Strategies
      12.6 Atotech
      12.6.1 Company Overview
      12.6.2 Financial Overview
      12.6.3 Product Offered
      12.6.4 Key Developments
      12.6.5 SWOT Analysis
      12.6.6 Key Strategies
      12.7 Platform Specialty Products Corporation
      12.7.1 Company Overview
      12.7.2 Financial Overview
      12.7.3 Products Offered
      12.7.4 Key Developments
      12.7.5 SWOT Analysis
      12.7.6 Key Strategies
      12.8 CECO Environmental
      12.8.1 Company Overview
      12.8.2 Financial Overview
      12.8.3 Equipment Provider
      12.8.4 Key Developments
      12.8.5 SWOT Analysis
      12.8.6 Key Strategies
      12.9 Incertec
      12.9.1 Company Overview
      12.9.2 Financial Overview
      12.9.3 Services Offered
      12.9.4 Key Development
      12.9.5 SWOT Analysis
      12.9.6 Key Strategies
      12.1 SPC
      12.10.1 Company Overview
      12.10.2 Financial Overview
      12.10.3 Services Offered
      12.10.4 Key Developments
      12.10.5 SWOT Analysis
      12.10.6 Key Strategies
      12.11 Coastline Metal Finishing
      12.11.1 Company Overview
      12.11.2 Financial Overview
      12.11.3 Services Offered
      12.11.4 Key Developments
      12.11.5 SWOT Analysis
      12.11.6 Key Strategies
      12.12 Dixie Industrial Finishing
      12.12.1 Company Overview
      12.12.2 Financial Overview
      12.12.3 Services Offered
      12.12.4 Key Developments
      12.12.5 SWOT Analysis
      12.12.6 Key Strategies
      12.13 American Plating Company
      12.13.1 Company Overview
      12.13.2 Financial Overview
      12.13.3 Services Offered
      12.13.4 Key Developments
      12.13.5 SWOT Analysis
      12.13.6 Key Strategies
      12.14 Nassau Chromium Plating Co.
      12.14.1 Company Overview
      12.14.2 Financial Overview
      12.14.3 Services Offered
      12.14.4 Key Developments
      12.14.5 SWOT Analysis
      12.14.6 Key Strategies
      12.15 Ctech Metal Finishing Inc
      12.15.1 Company Overview
      12.15.2 Financial Overview
      12.15.3 Products Offered
      12.15.4 Key Developments
      12.15.5 SWOT Analysis
      12.15.6 Key Strategies
      13 Conclusion

Why purchase this report

  1. The report would provide an in-depth analysis of the current and future market trends
  2. Analysis of both global, regional and country level markets
  3. Key strategic initiatives are taken by major players operating in the market along with ranking analysis for the key players
  4. Analysis based on historical information along with the current trends to estimate the future of the market
  5. Analysis of the impact of constantly changing global market scenarios on the market

