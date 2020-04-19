Plastic-coated Wires Market Insights Focusing on Primary Trends until 2023
By the year 2023, the global market is expected to grow at USD 5,501.7 million, moving at a CAGR of 6.28% during the forecast period 2018 to 2023.according to a comprehensive study added by Report Ocean.
The report offers an in-depth analysis of major driving factors, segments, regions & countries and key players in the market. Moreover, the report also outlines the competitive scenarios across different geographies along with key developments which include mergers and acquisitions, new product or services development, R&D activities, thus giving insights to the market players about the major regions gaining traction.
Growth Factors and Restraints
The plastic-coated wires are those strands that are flexible is made from different materials including carbon, copper, aluminum, along with other metal alloys. These materials are generally insulated through the utilization of coating materials like PVC, PET, PP, PA, and PE. The extending semiconductor industry is the second indispensable factor energizing market development. Besides, the extensive development in polymer limits by major organizations worldwide will undoubtedly open doors for key industry members contending in the global plastic-coated wire market. However, changes in the costs and accessibility of synthetic polymers because of the interest in end-use ventures and volatile crude oil costs are required to limit the market growth amid the estimated time frame.
The worldwide Plastic-coated Wires market research report provides a deep-dive analysis of the present market situation and future market trends. The analysis provided in the report help the manufacturers, companies, service providers, etc. as a major guiding factor for decision making and analyzing the current and future market situations. The report also analyzes the major players operating in the market.
Major players operating in the Plastic-coated Wires market include:
Precision Wires (India), American Spring Wire Corporation (U.S.), BetafenceNV (Belgium), KTS Wire Ltd (U.K.), Wire Works Friedr. L>tters GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), Gavitt Wire & Cable Company, Inc. (U.S.), Von Roll Holding AG (Switzerland), among others are some of the major players in the global plastic-coated wires market.
Major segments covered in the Plastic-coated Wires Market report include:
Based on its coating, the global plastic-coated wires market is bifurcated into polyethylene (PE), polyvinyl chloride (PVC), polyamide (PA), polyethylene terephthalate (PET), and others. On the basis of its substrate, the market includes rounded carbon wires, rounded stainless-steel wires, rounded copper wires, and others. Based on its application, the market includes machine tools & equipment, electrical appliances, medical instruments, chain & brush, printing & paper, weaving wire, and others.
- Table of Contents:
1 Executive Summary
2 Market Introduction
2.1 Definition
2.2 Scope of the Study
2.3 List of Assumptions
2.4 Market Structure
3 Market Insights
3.1 Key Takeaways
4 Research Methodology
4.1 Research Process
4.2 Primary Research
4.3 Secondary Research
4.4 Market Size Estimation
4.5 Forecast Model
5 Market Dynamics
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Drivers
5.2.1 Increase in Power Generation and Consumption
5.2.2 Growing Semiconductor Industry
5.2.3 Drivers Impact Analysis
5.3 Restraints
5.3.1 Volatile Raw Material Prices
5.3.2 Restraint Impact Analysis
5.4 Opportunity
5.4.1 Construction Industry in the Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific
5.5 Trend
5.5.1 Significant Increase in Polymer Capacities
6 Market Factor Analysis
6.1 Supply Chain Analysis
6.1.1 Raw Material Suppliers
6.1.2 Plastic-Coated Wires Manufacturers
6.1.3 Distribution Channel
6.1.4 End-Use Applications
6.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
6.2.1 Threat of New Entrants
6.2.2 Threat of Rivalry
6.2.3 Threat of Substitutes
6.2.4 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
6.2.5 Bargaining Power of Buyers
7 Global Plastic-Coated Wires Market, by Coating
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Poly Vinyl Chloride (PVC)
7.3 Polyethylene (PE)
7.4 Polyethylene terephthalate (PET)
7.5 Polyamide (PA)
7.6 Others
8 Global Plastic-Coated Wires Market, by Substrate
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Rounded copper wires
8.3 Rounded Stainless-steel Wires
8.4 Rounded Carbon Wires
8.5 Others
9 Global Plastic-Coated Wires Market, by Application
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Electrical appliances
9.3 Machine tools & equipment’s
9.4 Medical instruments
9.5 Printing & Paper
9.6 Chain & Brush
9.7 Weaving Wire
9.8 Others
10 Global Plastic-Coated Wires Market, by Region
10.1 Introduction
10.2 North America
10.2.1 U.S.
10.2.2 Canada
10.3 Europe
10.3.1 Germany
10.3.2 UK
10.3.3 France
10.3.4 Spain
10.3.5 Italy
10.3.6 Russia
10.3.7 Poland
10.3.8 Rest of Europe
10.4 Asia Pacific
10.4.1 China
10.4.2 Japan
10.4.3 India
10.4.4 Malaysia
10.4.5 Thailand
10.4.6 Indonesia
10.4.7 South Korea
10.4.8 Australia & New Zealand
10.4.9 Rest of Asia Pacific
10.5 Latin America
10.5.1 Mexico
10.5.2 Brazil
10.5.3 Argentina
10.5.4 Rest of Latin America
10.6 The Middle East and Africa
10.6.1 Turkey
10.6.2 UAE
10.6.3 Saudi Arabia
10.6.4 Egypt
10.6.5 Israel
10.6.6 Rest of Middle East and Africa
11 Competitive Landscape
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Market Strategy Analysis
12 Company Profiles
12.1 Wire Works Friedr. L?tters GmbH & Co. KG
12.1.1 Company Overview
12.1.2 Financial Overview
12.1.3 Products Offered
12.1.4 Key Developments
12.1.5 SWOT Analysis
12.1.6 Key Strategies
12.2 Gavitt Wire & Cable Company, Inc.
12.2.1 Company Overview
12.2.2 Financial Overview
12.2.3 Products Offered
12.2.4 Key Developments
12.2.5 SWOT Analysis
12.2.6 Key Strategies
12.3 Von Roll Holding AG
12.3.1 Company Overview
12.3.2 Financial Overview
12.3.3 Products Offered
12.3.4 Key Developments
12.3.5 SWOT Analysis
12.3.6 Key Strategies
12.4 Precision Wires
12.4.1 Company Overview
12.4.2 Financial Overview
12.4.3 Products Offered
12.4.4 Key Developments
12.4.5 SWOT Analysis
12.4.6 Key Strategies
12.5 American Spring Wire Corporation
12.5.1 Company Overview
12.5.2 Financial Overview
12.5.3 Products Offered
12.5.4 Key Developments
12.5.5 SWOT Analysis
12.5.6 Key Strategies
12.6 Carl Stahl Sava Ind.
12.6.1 Company Overview
12.6.2 Financial Overview
12.6.3 Products Offered
12.6.4 Key Developments
12.6.5 SWOT Analysis
12.6.6 Key Strategies
12.7 Betafence NV
12.7.1 Company Overview
12.7.2 Financial Overview
12.7.3 Products Offered
12.7.4 Key Developments
12.7.5 SWOT Analysis
12.7.6 Key Strategies
12.8 KTS Wire Ltd
12.8.1 Company Overview
12.8.2 Financial Overview
12.8.3 Products Offered
12.8.4 Key Developments
12.8.5 SWOT Analysis
12.8.6 Key Strategies
12.9 Loos & Co. Inc.
12.9.1 Company Overview
12.9.2 Financial Overview
12.9.3 Products Offered
12.9.4 Key Developments
12.9.5 SWOT Analysis
12.9.6 Key Strategies
12.1 Bekaert
12.10.1 Company Overview
12.10.2 Financial Overview
12.10.3 Products Offered
12.10.4 Key Developments
12.10.5 SWOT Analysis
12.10.6 Key Strategies
12.11 Haver & Boecker OHG
12.11.1 Company Overview
12.11.2 Financial Overview
12.11.3 Products Offered
12.11.4 Key Developments
12.11.5 SWOT Analysis
12.11.6 Key Strategies
12.12 Dr.-Ing. Meywald GmbH & Co. KG
12.12.1 Company Overview
12.12.2 Financial Overview
12.12.3 Products Offered
12.12.4 Key Developments
12.12.5 SWOT Analysis
12.12.6 Key Strategies
13 Conclusion
