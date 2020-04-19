Protein Powder Market Set to take Giant Positive Leap

Advance Market Analytics released a new market study on Global Protein Powder Market with 100+ market data Tables, Pie Chat, Graphs & Figures spread through Pages and easy to understand detailed analysis. At present, the market is developing its presence. The Research report presents a complete assessment of the Market and contains a future trend, current growth factors, attentive opinions, facts, and industry validated market data. The research study provides estimates for Global Protein Powder Forecast till 2025*. Some are the key players taken under coverage for this study are NutriBiotic (United States), Fit Foods (Canada), Pulsin (United Kingdom), North Coast Naturals (Canada), Pure Protein (United States), Growing Naturals (United States), Progressive Nutritional Therapies (Canada), Source Naturals (United States), Puer Yongji Biological Technique (China) and Jiangxi Hengtian Industrial (China).

Protein Powder is also known as the basic supplement, which is heavily taken by the human body. These powder are very essential in order to maintenance and growth of the human body. Proteins are found in various elements such as fruits, seeds, nuts, and others, but it is impossible to have a complete protein from the food. This is the major reason that drives the need for intake of powder proteins. It is an additional source of protein, which is important in terms of influence on the metabolism of protein. The protein powder has numerous benefits such as bodybuilding, boosts energy, and helps the body to recover from an injury, tones the muscles and among others. These benefits have encouraged consumers to consume protein powder on a daily basis.

Market Trend

Adoption of Protein Powder Supplement in Gyms

Increasing Various Product Launches by the Manufactures

Market Drivers

Rise in Awareness about the Benefits of Protein among Consumers

Increasing Standard Of Living of the Middle-Class Population Coupled With the Rise in the Disposable Income

Opportunities

Protein Powder Has Huge Opportunity in the Non-Sports Sector

Growing High Rate of Obesity among Children and Adolescents is Fueling the Market

Restraints

High Cost for these Protein Powders

Presence of Cheaper Substitutes and Side-Effects Caused by Protein Powder

Challenges

Issues Related To the Negative Mouth of Words for Protein Powders

Concern Related to the Counterfeit of These Protein Products

NutriBiotic (United States), Fit Foods (Canada), Pulsin (United Kingdom), North Coast Naturals (Canada), Pure Protein (United States), Growing Naturals (United States), Progressive Nutritional Therapies (Canada), Source Naturals (United States), Puer Yongji Biological Technique (China) and Jiangxi Hengtian Industrial (China)

To comprehend Global Protein Powder market dynamics in the world mainly, the worldwide Protein Powder market is analyzed across major global regions. AMA also provides customized specific regional and country-level reports for the following areas.

North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

• South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

• Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

• Europe: UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, and Russia.

• Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.

Major Highlights of TOC:

Chapter One: Market Overview

Chapter Two: Executive Summary ———- Free of Cost

Chapter Three: Market Dynamics —— USD400

Market Drivers, Market Challenges, Market Trends, Restraints & Opportunities

Chapter Four: Market Factor Analysis —— USD400

Supply/Value Chain, Porters Five Forces, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent & Trademark Analysis, Bargain Power

Chapter Five: Global Protein Powder, by Market Segmentation and Geography (value, volume**) (2013-2018) —— USD1400

Global Protein Powder

By Type: Soy protein powder, Fish protein powder, Wheat protein powder, Pea protein powder, Whey protein powder

By Application: Food and beverage, Baby food, Sport nutrition, Pharmaceutical and clinical nutrition, Animal feed

Distribution Channel: Supermarkets, Online Stores, Direct to Customers (DTC), Others

Gender: Male, Female

Source: Plant-based, Animal-based

Global Protein Powder Region

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

Chapter Six: Global Protein Powder – Manufacturers/Players Analysis —— USD1200

Competitive Landscape, Comparative Market Share Analysis (2017-2018), Peer Group Analysis (2018), BCG Matrix, Company Profile, Product/Service Offering Matrix

Chapter Seven: Global Protein Powder, by Market Segmentation and Region (value, volume**) (2019-2024) —— USD1400

—— Sections same as Chapter Five ——

Chapter Eight: Company profiles / Competitive Landscape [12 Players] —— USD1250

Chapter Nine: Methodology/Research Approach, Data Source, Disclaimer

Actual Numbers & In-Depth Analysis, Business opportunities, Market Size Estimation Available in Full Report.

AMA also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research according to clientele objectives. Thanks for reading this article; you can also get individual chapter wise section or region wise report like North America, Europe or Asia.

