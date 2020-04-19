Public Key Infrastructure Market 2018, Trend, CAGR Status, Key Players, Industry Analysis and Forecast by 2023

The global public key infrastructure market is expected to grow at a 21.12% CAGR during the forecast period 2018-2023, according to a comprehensive study added by Report Ocean.

The report offers an in-depth analysis of major driving factors, segments, regions & countries and key players in the market. Moreover, the report also outlines the competitive scenarios across different geographies along with key developments which include mergers and acquisitions, new product or services development, R&D activities, thus giving insights to the market players about the major regions gaining traction.

The tremendous growth of the Internet over the past decade has been fueled by the prospects of e-commerce and e-business. Moreover, information security has become a critical part of electronic transactions, where the presence of a supporting PKI has emerged as the most viable option. The public key infrastructure market comprises several segments based on the type of solution, deployment model, and end users. The public key infrastructure is widely adopted in various regions including North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific.

Key Players

The key players of global public key infrastructure market are DocuSign Inc., SIGNiX, Gemalto NV, VeriSign Inc., Comodo Group Inc., Lexmark International Inc., GoDaddy Inc., GlobalSign, Ascertia, Entrust Datacard Corporation, and Assa Abloy Group.

Major segments covered in the Public Key Infrastructure Market report include:

Global Public key infrastructure Market Analysis & Forecast, from 2017 to 2023

> To provide a detailed analysis of the market structure along with a forecast of various segments and sub-segments of the public key infrastructure market for the next five years

> To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth

> To analyze the global public key infrastructure market based on various factors such as supply chain analysis, and Porter’s five force analysis

> To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to regions and their respective key countries

> To provide country-level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective

> To provide country-level analysis of the market for segments by deployment, and end-users

> To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

> To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product development, and research and developments in the public key infrastructure market

Target Audience

> Training and education service providers

> Data integration service providers

> Banking and Insurance service providers

> Technology standards organizations

> Digital signature vendors

> Digital signature service providers

> Product manufacturers/ developers

> Consultancy firms/advisory firms

> Technology investors

> Research institutes,

> System Integrators

> Research/Consultancy firms

Key Findings

> The global public key infrastructure market is expected to reach USD 1,987.1 billion by 2023.

> Based on deployment, the cloud-based segment accounted for the largest market share with a market value of USD 335.4 million in 2016, which is projected to grow at the CAGR of 21.91% during the forecast period.

> Based on end-user, the government segment accounted for the largest market share with a market value of USD 91.7 billion in 2016 and is projected to grow at the CAGR of 23.36%.

> Geographically, North America is projected to hold the largest market share in the global public key infrastructure market followed by Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the rest of the world

Major highlights of the Table of Contents of the study:

Market Overview & Summary

Market Dynamics Drivers Restraints Opportunities Challenges Market Share Analysis PORTERS Analysis PESTEL Analysis Value-chain Analysis Table of Contents: 1 Market Introduction

1.1 Introduction

1.2 Scope of the Study

1.3 List of Assumptions

1.4 Market Structure

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Process

2.2 Forecast Model

3 Market Dynamics

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.2.1 Improved Operational Efficiency

3.2.2 Growing Concerns of Information Security

3.3 Restraints

3.3.1 Low-Speed During Network Traffic

3.4 Opportunities

3.4.1 Rise of Internet of Things (IoT)

4 Executive Summary

5 Market Factor Analysis

5.1 Value Chain Analysis

5.1.1 Platform/ Architecture Developers

5.1.2 Solution Providers

5.1.3 Service Providers/Certification Authorities

5.1.4 End Users

5.2 Porter’s Five Forces Model

5.2.1 Threat of New Entrants

5.2.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.2.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.2.4 Threat of Substitutes

5.2.5 Intensity of Rivalry

6 Global Public Key Infrastructure Market, By Solution

6.1 Overview

6.1.1 PIN Authentication

6.1.2 Enrolment Services

6.1.3 Secure Roaming

6.1.4 Inventory of Digital Identities

6.1.5 Self-Registration



