Roll Fed Labels Market Share, Growth by Top Company, Region, Applications, Drivers, Trends & Forecast to 2016 – 2024

Global Roll Fed Labels market report

Analysts at TMR, influenced by the potential, have published a report on the global Roll Fed Labels market. As per the report, government support, rising consumption of Roll Fed Labels , and enhanced purchasing capacity of consumers are characterizing the Roll Fed Labels market is expected to grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast timeframe 2019-2029.

Market Segmentation:

The global roll fed labels market can be segmented on the basis of material type, product type, technology type, printing ink type and end use type. On the basis of material type, roll fed labels market can be segmented into plastic and paper. Further plastics can be segmented into Polyphane FIT, Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET), Polyvinyl chloride (PVC), Oriented Polystyrene (OPS), Polypropylene (PP), Polyethylene (PE), and others. On the basis of product type, roll fed labels market can be segmented into bottles & jars, cans & containers, vial and others. On the basis of technology type, roll fed labels market can be segmented into roll-fed wraparound, roll-fed high-shrinkage, roll-fed self-adhesive and others. On the basis of printing inks roll fed labels market can be segmented into UV curable inks, thermal cured inks, water-soluble inks, others. On the basis of end use roll fed labels market can be segmented into food & beverage, pharmaceuticals, personal care, consumer products, electronics industry and others. On the basis of region, roll fed labels market can be segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and the Middle East & Africa.

Roll Fed Labels Market – Market Dynamics:

Roll fed label is pegged to remain one of the most key forms of labelling and the growth in demand for roll fed labels market is expected to grow strongly for several reasons. Roll fed labels can wrap around an entire container or cover for the product, and can be filled with the bright, colorful images required by the company's branding. There is more space with these labels, and a company can promote several different aspects of its product from top to bottom. Moreover, traditional custom product labels are limited in that they may not fit containers that are strangely shaped. With a roll fed label, the entire label can be created with all the necessary colors and information, and fit any shape of packaging. However, rising raw material prices can act as restraint for growth in the roll fed labels market.

Roll Fed Labels Market – Regional Outlook:

Roll Fed Labels market is expected to register a high CAGR for the forecast period. Depending on geographic regions, roll fed labels market is segmented into five key regions: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific is expected experience the maximum growth in the roll fed labels market primarily due to growth in the retail industry, increased sale of online products and rising disposable income. Increased demand for industrial products from the developed economies of North America and Europe is expected to drive the demand in the roll fed labels market for these regions. Whereas, Latin America and MEA are expected to witness a stable growth in the roll fed labels market over the forecast period.

Roll Fed Labels Market – Major Players:

Some of the major players identified across the globe in the roll fed labels market are Videojet Technologies Inc., Weber Packaging Solutions, AFM – American Film & Machinery, Axon, BestCode, Diagraph, An ITW Company, Domino Digital Printing, EPI Labelers, FoxJet, An ITW Company, Frain Industries, Iconotech, HDA (Beijing) Packaging Color Printing Co., Ltd., Dongguan Gosun Machinery Equipment Co. Ltd., Xiamen Inlytek Development Co., Ltd.

Note: Although care has been taken to maintain the highest levels of accuracy in TMR’s reports, recent market/vendor-specific changes may take time to reflect in the analysis.

