Wireless Communications/Technologies in Healthcare Market Size: A Guide to Competitive Landscape and Key Players Analysis 2015 – 2023

Transparency Market Research, in its latest market intelligence study, finds that the global Wireless Communications/Technologies in Healthcare market registered a value of ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018 and is spectated to grow at CAGR of xx% during the foreseeable period 2019-2029.

The Wireless Communications/Technologies in Healthcare market study outlines the key regions – Region 1 (Country 1, Country 2), region 2 (Country 1, Country 2), region 3 (Country 1, Country 2) and region 4 (Country 1, Country 2).

Company Profiling

Prominent names like Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Philips Healthcare, IBM Corp., Alcatel-Lucent Sa, Qualcomm, Inc., Apple, Inc., Verizon Communications, Inc., Motorola Solutions, Inc., Hewlett-Packard Company, Vocera Communications, Inc., Intel Corp., Siemens Healthcare, Cisco Systems, Inc., Mckesson Corp., and Cerner Corp. adorn the international market for for wireless communications / technologies in healthcare.

For the purpose of this study, the market has been segmented as follows:

Wireless Communications/Technologies in Healthcare Market, by Network Technology Wi-Fi, Bluetooth Radio-frequency identification (RFID) Zigbee Ultra Wideband (UWB) Z-Wave, Wireless Wide Area Network (WWAN) Worldwide Interoperability for Microwave Access (Wimax)

Wireless Communications/Technologies in Healthcare Market, by Application E-prescription Alarm notifications Real-time waveform delivery Telehealth Clinical trial management Sales force management Others

Wireless Communications/Technologies in Healthcare Market, by Geography North America Asia Paci Europe Rest of the World



Note: Although care has been taken to maintain the highest levels of accuracy in TMR’s reports, recent market/vendor-specific changes may take time to reflect in the analysis.

