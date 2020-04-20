Active Power Filters Market to Develop Rapidly by 2017 – 2025

Latest report on global Active Power Filters market by Transparency Market Research (TMR)

Analysts at Transparency Market Research (TMR) find that the global Active Power Filters market has been evolving at a CAGR of xx% during the historic period 2014-2018. The market study suggests that the global market size of Active Power Filters is projected to reach ~US$ xx Mn/Bn by the end of 2029 with a CAGR of xx% over the stipulated timeframe 2019-2029. The Active Power Filters market research demonstrates the current and future market share of each region alongwith the important countries in respective region. Key regions include:

Market Segmentation

The global active power filters market can be segmented on the basis of type:

Shunt

Series

Hybrid

It can be segmented on the basis of voltage level:

Low

Medium

High

It can also be segmented on the basis of end-user industries:

Manufacturing

Metal processing

Chemical & Electrolysis

Transportation Industries

Pulp & Paper

Automotive

Oil & Gas

Packaging

Automobiles

Construction

Telecommunication

Healthcare

Food Processing

Others

In petrochemical and metallurgy industries, the active power filters are used in converters, rectifiers etc. In electrolysis and chemical industries, they are used in inverters, electric soldering etc. The active power filters in mechanical industries are used in electric arc equipment and rolling mills. They are used as battery chargers and car painting equipment in automobile manufacturing industry. The active power filters can also be used as extruders in the plastic industry. They can also be used in UPS systems acting with generator supply. Punches in the pharmaceutical industry and compensation of printing machines are some other applications of the active power filters market.

Active Power Filters Market: Regional Outlook

The global active power filters market geographically is segmented as North America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Latin America, Asia-Pacific excluding Japan, Japan, and Middle East & Africa. North America and Europe hold a significant market share of active power filters market owing to the fully automated manufacturing processes. Furthermore, the increase in R & D activities related to and construction and automobiles, wherein active power filters are useful components, aids in boosting the growth of the active power filters market in the region. The market in the APEJ region is more inclined towards growing demand for active power filters because of the increasing industrial automation and technological development.

Active Power Filters Market: Recent Developments

Emersons Electric's active power filters have the Liebert AF3latet technology that helps in the elimination of the harmonics injected into the mains supply by the loads which are nonlinear. The active power filter systems manufactured by the Delta Electronics, Inc. can provide a harmonics compensation up to 90%. EC21 Inc has developed the active power filters with 3 phase 3 wire and 3 phase 4 wire features.

Active Power Filters Market: Prominent Players

Some of the prominent players in the global active power filters market are:

Delta Electronics, Inc.

ABB

Baron

Emerson Electric Corporation

EC21 Inc.

Helios Power Solutions

Schaffner Holding AG

APAITEK Science & Technology Co., Ltd.

Zhuhai Wanlida Electrical Automation Co., Ltd.

Beijing DaXing Electrical Equipment Co., Ltd

The report has been compiled through extensive primary research (through interviews, surveys, and observations of seasoned analysts) and secondary research (which entails reputable paid sources, trade journals, and industry body databases). The report also features a complete qualitative and quantitative assessment by analyzing data gathered from industry analysts and market participants across key points in the industry’s value chain.

A separate analysis of prevailing trends in the parent market, macro- and micro-economic indicators, and regulations and mandates is included under the purview of the study. By doing so, the report projects the attractiveness of each major segment over the forecast period.

Highlights of the report:

A complete backdrop analysis, which includes an assessment of the parent market

Important changes in market dynamics

Market segmentation up to the second or third level

Historical, current, and projected size of the market from the standpoint of both value and volume

Reporting and evaluation of recent industry developments

Market shares and strategies of key players

Emerging niche segments and regional markets

An objective assessment of the trajectory of the market

Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

Note: Although care has been taken to maintain the highest levels of accuracy in TMR’s reports, recent market/vendor-specific changes may take time to reflect in the analysis.

