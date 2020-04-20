Coil Fed Punching Cutting Machines Market Expand at the Fastest CAGR of 8.5% During the Forecast Period 2019-2029

Persistence Market Research’s new market research report titled, ‘Coil-fed Punching and Cutting Machine Market: Global Industry Analysis 2014–2018 and Market Forecast 2019–2029’, investigates the coil-fed punching and cutting machine market, and provides critical insights for the forecast period 2019 to 2029. As per the findings of the report, the global coil-fed punching and cutting machine market is projected to witness significant growth during the forecast period, owing to modular automation solutions in coil-fed punching and cutting machines.

Apart from that, coil-fed punching and cutting machines answer the rising need for the reduction of scrap and high productivity, and notable opportunities in electronics and consumer goods applications.

The global coil-fed punching and cutting machine market was pegged at US$ 66.1 Mn in the year 2018, and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 8.5% during the slated period of 2019 to 2029.

The demand for coil-fed punching and cutting machines has been driven by swelling investments in sectors such as automotive, consumer goods, and electronics. Further, the replacement of punching and cutting machines with coil-fed punching and cutting machines for reducing material loss is expected to drive the growth of the global coil-fed punching and cutting machine market. These driving factors are expected to be responsible for the significant growth of the coil-fed punching and cutting machine market during the forecast period.

East Asia, Latin America, and South Asia are Expected to Project Significant Growth Opportunities for Global Coil-fed Punching and Cutting Machine Market Players

The global coil-fed punching and cutting machine market is significantly led by a few multinational players, with the top 7 players accounting for more than four-fifth of the global market share. The manufacturers of coil-fed punching and cutting machines are mostly based in Italy, the US, China, Japan, and Germany.

The global coil-fed punching and cutting machine market is a low volume high value market, and due to its high capital investment, the market has not grown as per the industrial potential. In the last 3 to 5 years, end users in developing economies have depended mostly on sheet metal punching and cutting machines. During the forecast period, it is expected that, the global coil-fed punching and cutting machine market will experience significant growth in installation in developing economies, due to factors such as reducing labor and raw material costs. The engagement of global players in the coil-fed punching and cutting machine market for expanding their manufacturing and production capacities in China, India, Brazil, Australia, and Mexico will drive the global market.

Growing Adoption of Coil-fed Laser Cutting Machines in the Asian Market Expected to Make This a Prominent Region in the Global Coil-fed Punching and Cutting Machine Market Over the Forecast Period

The global coil-fed punching and cutting machine market has been segmented on the basis of type, drive type, and end use, besides seven regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, South Asia, East Asia, Oceania, and the Middle East and Africa.

On the basis of type, the laser cutting segment accounts for a prominent share in the global coil-fed punching and cutting machine market, and the adoption of combined or combo coil-fed punching and cutting machines will gain new installation orders during the forecast period.

Based on drive type, the servo electric-based coil-fed punching and cutting machine segment is projected to account for a large market share. Currently, most end users are looking for completely automated servo electric coil-fed punching and cutting machines to reduce their labor and operational costs.

Coil-fed punching and cutting machines find significant application in various end-use industries such as automotive, electronics, customer goods, etc. The electronics segment is estimated to be a prominent end-use segment in the coil-fed punching and cutting machine market.

Coil-fed Punching and Cutting Machine Market: Vendor Insights

During the forecast period, modular automation, maximum productivity and 0% scrap generation, expanding investments in infrastructure projects, and setting up new production units in countries such as Brazil, India, Mexico, and China are expected to drive revenue growth of the global coil-fed punching and cutting machine market.

