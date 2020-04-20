Cyber Deception Market – Trends, Outlook and Opportunity Analysis 2019 – 2027

Latest report on global Cyber Deception market by Transparency Market Research (TMR)

Analysts at Transparency Market Research (TMR) find that the global Cyber Deception market has been evolving at a CAGR of xx% during the historic period 2014-2018. The market study suggests that the global market size of Cyber Deception is projected to reach ~US$ xx Mn/Bn by the end of 2029 with a CAGR of xx% over the stipulated timeframe 2019-2029. The Cyber Deception market research demonstrates the current and future market share of each region alongwith the important countries in respective region. Key regions include:

market segmentation, and its future prospects in consideration. It also offers a deep insight into the market dynamics, in order to understand the status of the worldwide cyber deception market over the period of 2019 – 2027.

Global Cyber Deception Market: Notable Developments

The global cyber deception market demonstrates a highly competitive and fragmented business landscape. The rivalry among the key market participants, such as Illusive Networks, ForeScout Technologies, LogRythm Inc., Acalvio Technologies, Allure Security, Fidelis Cybersecurity, GuardiCore Ltd., and Cymmetria, is anticipated to increase the intensity of this competition further. These companies have been depending on technological advancements of their existing product portfolios for the growth of their businesses. Going forward, they will shift their focus on strategic partnerships to improve their visibility in the global cyber deception market over the forthcoming years. They are also projected to expand their bases in developing countries, especially in Asia, in the near future.

Let’s have a look on the latest developments in the global cyber deception market:

LogRhythm recently announced the launch of a cloud-based version of its NextGen SIEM Platform, named LogRhytm Cloud. The powers the most modern enterprise security operations centers (SOCs) across the world.

apid7 Inc., a leading security analytics and automation provider, made an announcement that it entered into an acquisition agreement with NetFort, an end-to-end network traffic visibility and analytics provider across cloud, physical, and virtual networks.

Global Cyber Deception Market: Market Dynamics

The increasing need for privacy and security in various sectors, especially in BFSI, is driving the global cyber deception market to a great extent. The rising activities related to system breach is influencing the demand for cyber deception technologies remarkably, leading to a positive growth in the cyber deception market across the world. Going forward, the upgradation in technologies and augmenting awareness among consumers regarding cyber-attack and theft will propel this market in the years to come.

North America to Remain Dominant in Global Cyber deception Market

In terms of the geography, the global cyber deception market is classified into North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East and Africa. Among these, North America has been dominating the global market over the last few years due to an early uptake of technologies and the availability of superior infrastructure in this region. The North America cyber deception market is projected to remain dominant over the next few years, thanks to the increasing research activities by key players headquartered in the U.S.

Among other regional markets for cyber deception, Asia Pacific is registering a relatively better growth, thanks to the increasing shift of leading players in Asian countries due to the maturation of developed markets. Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa are also demonstrating a healthy growth rate, reflecting positively over the global cyber deception market.

