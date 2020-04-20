Global Allyl Chloride Market 2018, Trend, CAGR Status, Key Players, Industry Analysis and Forecast by 2023

The market is expected to reach the value of USD 2,845.1 million by the year 2023 growing at 4.11% CAGR during the forecast period 2018 to 2023., according to a comprehensive study added by Report Ocean.

The report offers an in-depth analysis of major driving factors, segments, regions & countries and key players in the market. Moreover, the report also outlines the competitive scenarios across different geographies along with key developments which include mergers and acquisitions, new product or services development, R&D activities, thus giving insights to the market players about the major regions gaining traction.

The pharmaceutical industry is gradually expanding because of the higher interest for generics and medications for taking into account the interest of customers is anticipated to look good for the allyl chloride market. Allyl chloride is a type of organochloride that is derived from propylene. It has various derivatives, including epichlorohydrin, which is used in numerous applications in different industrial sectors. The expanding pervasiveness of headache attributable to the present way of life driven by residents can support the allyl chloride market demand for allyl chloride. Moreover, utilization of composites crosswise over end-use industries, for example, electrical and electronics, marine, automotive, construction, aviation, and wind energy can shoot up the production rate of allyl chloride. In any case, certain limitations on the generation of allyl chloride attributable to stringent strategies by the Occupational Safety Health Administration (OSHA) and other different associations can hamper market development.

Major players operating in the Allyl Chloride market include:

Olin Corporation (U.S.), Solvay (Belgium), DowDuPont (U.S.), and Rizho Lanxing Chemical Industry Co., Ltd. (China), Osaka Soda (Japan), Kashima Chemical Co., Ltd. (Japan), Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd. (Japan), Gelest, Inc. (U.S.), Alfa Aesar (U.S.), among others are some of the major players in the Global Allyl Chloride Market.

Major segments covered in the Allyl Chloride Market report include:

The Global Allyl Chloride Market is segmented on the basis of its application and regional demand. Based on its application, the allyl chloride market is bifurcated into allyl sulfonates, allylamines, glycidyl ether, water treatment chemicals, epichlorohydrin, and others. ?Others’ include polymers, chelating agents, catalysts and copolymers.

Major highlights of the Table of Contents of the study:

Market Overview & Summary

Market Dynamics Drivers Restraints Opportunities Challenges Market Share Analysis PORTERS Analysis PESTEL Analysis Value-chain Analysis Table of Contents: 1 Executive Summary

2 Market Introduction

2.1 Definition

2.2 Scope of the Study

2.3 List of Assumptions

2.4 Market Structure

3 Market Insights

3.1 Key Takeaways

4 Research Methodology

4.1 Research Process

4.2 Primary Research

4.3 Secondary Research

4.4 Market Size Estimation

4.5 Forecast Model

5 Market Dynamics

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Drivers

5.2.1 Growing Use of Allyl Chloride Derivatives in Numerous Applications

5.2.2 Increasing Demand for Epoxy Resins in Various Industries

5.2.3 Drivers Impact Analysis

5.3 Restraints

5.3.1 Stringent Environmental Regulations and Increasing Use of Bio-Based Epichlorohydrin

5.3.2 Restraints Impact Analysis

5.4 Opportunities

5.4.1 Rising Demand for Composites in Major End-Use Industries

5.5 Challenge

5.5.1 Fluctuating Prices of Raw Materials

6 Market Factor Analysis

6.1 Supply Chain Analysis

6.1.1 Raw Material Suppliers

6.1.2 Allyl Chloride Manufacturers

6.1.3 Distribution Channel

6.1.4 Application

6.2 Porter’s Five Forces Model

6.2.1 Threat of New Entrants

6.2.2 Threat of Rivalry

6.2.3 Threat of Substitutes

6.2.4 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

6.2.5 Bargaining Power of Buyers

6.3 Pricing Analysis

7 Global Allyl Chloride Market, By Application

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Epichlorohydrin

7.3 Water Treatment Chemicals

7.4 Allyl Sulfonates

7.5 Allyl Amines

7.6 Glycidyl Ether

7.7 Others

8 Global Allyl Chloride Market, By Region

8.1 Introduction

8.2 North America

8.2.1 US

8.2.2 Canada

8.3 Europe

8.3.1 Germany

8.3.2 UK

8.3.3 France

8.3.4 Spain

8.3.5 Italy

8.3.6 Russia

8.3.7 Rest of Europe

8.4 Asia Pacific

8.4.1 China

8.4.2 Japan

8.4.3 India

8.4.4 South Korea

8.4.5 Taiwan

8.4.6 Australia & New Zealand

8.4.7 Indonesia

8.4.8 Rest of Asia Pacific

8.5 Latin America

8.5.1 Brazil

8.5.2 Mexico

8.5.3 Argentina

8.5.4 Rest of Latin America

8.6 Middle East & Africa

8.6.1 Saudi Arabia

8.6.2 UAE

8.6.3 Israel

8.6.4 Rest of Middle East & Africa

9 Competitive Landscape

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Market Strategy Analysis



Why purchase this report

The report would provide an in-depth analysis of the current and future market trends Analysis of both global, regional and country level markets Key strategic initiatives are taken by major players operating in the market along with ranking analysis for the key players Analysis based on historical information along with the current trends to estimate the future of the market Analysis of the impact of constantly changing global market scenarios on the market

