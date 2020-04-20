Global Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Market Is Booming Worldwide||Ionis Pharmaceutical (U.S.), ITF Pharma (U.S.), Ascend Pharmaceuticals LLC (U.S.), Apotex Inc

The market is growing at 7.89 % CAGR and is expected to reach the valuation of USD 841.6 million by the year 2023.

Growth Factors and Restraints

Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) belongs to a group of neurological disease. Otherwise called motor neuron diseases, they influence the engine elements of voluntary muscles in the body. Factors, for example, an expansion in the occurrence rate of ALS, grow in the awareness about the ailment among patients, and ascend in the geriatric populace is relied upon to help the development of the amyotrophic lateral sclerosis market. Other factors including the tendency towards the stationary way of life are driving the market development and expanding the danger of getting attacked by ALS. Furthermore, the expanding geriatric populace substantiates market development, making interest in symptomatic and focused on treatment alternatives. However, the staggering expense of the treatment of ALS may impede market development over the figure time frame.

Major players operating in the Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis market include:

Mylan N.V. (U.S.), Covis Pharma (Switzerland), Ionis Pharmaceutical (U.S.), ITF Pharma (U.S.), Ascend Pharmaceuticals LLC (U.S.), Apotex Inc. (Canada), Sun Pharmaceutical (India), Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma America (U.S.), Biogen (U.S.), Sanofi (France), among others are some of the major players in the Global amyotrophic lateral sclerosis market.

Major segments covered in the Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Market report include:

The Global amyotrophic lateral sclerosis market has been classified on the basis of its treatment, type, end-user, and regional demand. Based on its type, the market is classified into familial ALS and sporadic. On the basis of its treatment, the market has been segmented into physical therapy, speech therapy, medication, respiratory therapy, and others. By its end-user, the ALS market has been segmented into research & academic institutes, specialty centers, hospitals, and others.

Major highlights of the Table of Contents of the study:

Market Overview & Summary

Market Dynamics Drivers Restraints Opportunities Challenges Market Share Analysis PORTERS Analysis PESTEL Analysis Value-chain Analysis Table of Contents: 1 Executive Summary

2 Market Introduction

2.1 Definition

2.2 Scope of the Study

2.3 List of Assumptions

2.4 Market Structure

3 Research Methodology

3.1 Research Process

3.2 Primary Research

3.3 Secondary Research

3.4 Market Size Estimation

3.5 Forecast Model

4 Market Dynamics

4.1 Overview

4.2 Drivers

4.2.1 Growing Incidence of Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)

4.2.2 Rising Geriatric Population

4.2.3 Growing Awareness about Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis

4.3 Restraints

4.3.1 High Cost of ALS Treatment

4.4 Opportunities

4.4.1 Increasing Strategic Collaborations of Major Companies and Research Institutes for the Development of ALS Treatment

5 Market Factor Analysis

5.1 Porter’s Five Forces Model

5.1.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.1.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.1.3 Threat of New Entrants

5.1.4 Threat of Substitutes

5.1.5 Intense Rivalry

5.2 Value Chain Analysis

5.2.1 Raw Material Sourcing

5.2.2 Manufacturing

5.2.3 Distribution & Sales

5.2.4 Post-Sales Monitoring

5.3 Investment Feasibility Analysis

5.4 Pricing Analysis

6 Global Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Market, by Type

6.1 Overview

6.2 Sporadic ALS

6.3 Familial ALS

7 Global Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Market, by Treatment

7.1 Overview

7.2 Medication

7.3 Physical Therapy

7.4 Respiratory Therapy

7.5 Speech Therapy

7.6 Others

8 Global Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Market, by End User

8.1 Overview

8.2 Hospitals

8.3 Specialty Centers

8.4 Research and Academic Institutes

8.5 Others

9 Global Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Market, by Region

9.1 Overview

9.2 Americas

9.2.1 North America

9.2.1.1 US

9.2.1.2 Canada

9.2.2 Latin America

9.3 Europe

9.3.1 Western Europe

9.3.1.1 Germany

9.3.1.2 France

9.3.1.3 UK

9.3.1.4 Italy

9.3.1.5 Spain

9.3.1.6 Rest of Western Europe

9.3.2 Eastern Europe

9.4 Asia-Pacific

9.4.1 Japan

9.4.2 Australia

9.4.3 China

9.4.4 India

9.4.5 South Korea

9.4.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

9.5 Middle East & Africa

9.5.1 Middle East

9.5.2 Africa



