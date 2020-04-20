Global Antihypertensive Drugs Market Insights Focusing on Primary Trends until 2023

What’s more, the section of generics that have cut down patient expenses is anticipated to look good for the market over the forecast period (2018- 2023). The market is expected to grow at 2.67% CAGR during the forecast period., according to a comprehensive study added by Report Ocean.

The report offers an in-depth analysis of major driving factors, segments, regions & countries and key players in the market. Moreover, the report also outlines the competitive scenarios across different geographies along with key developments which include mergers and acquisitions, new product or services development, R&D activities, thus giving insights to the market players about the major regions gaining traction.

Antihypertensive medications are prescribed by reputed clinicians for the management of hypertension or high blood pressure. The high pervasiveness of hypertension is the essential driver of the global antihypertensive medications market. Several awareness campaigns by several government and non-profit associations are probably going to work for the market. For example, the Pulmonary Hypertension Association (PHA) offers training programs and has a solid encouraging group of people that offers patients the right information about the treatment. The rising predominance of incessant illnesses is powering the interest of antihypertensive drugs or medications

Major players operating in the Antihypertensive Drugs market include:

Merck KGaA (Germany), Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc. (U.S.), Bayer AG (Germany), Pfizer, Inc. (U.S.), and United Therapeutics Corporation (U.S.), Sanofi S.A. (France), Novartis AG (Switzerland), AstraZeneca (U.K.), Daiichi Sankyo Company, Ltd. (Japan), Boehringer Engelheim GmbH (Germany), Takeda Pharmaceutical Company (Japan), among others are some of the major players in the global antihypertensive drugs market.

Major segments covered in the Antihypertensive Drugs Market report include:

Major highlights of the Table of Contents of the study:

Market Overview & Summary

Market Dynamics Drivers Restraints Opportunities Challenges Market Share Analysis PORTERS Analysis PESTEL Analysis Value-chain Analysis Table of Contents: 1 Report Prologue

2 Executive Summary

3 Market Introduction

3.1 Definition

3.2 Scope of the Study

3.3 List of Assumptions

3.4 Market Structure

4 Research Methodology

4.1 Research Process

4.2 Primary Research

4.3 Secondary Research

4.4 Market Size Estimation

4.5 Forecast Model

5 Market Dynamics

5.1 Overview

5.2 Drivers

5.2.1 Rising prevalence of hypertension

5.2.2 Growing initiatives by private and government organizations

5.2.3 Rise in the prevalence rates of chronic diseases

5.2.4 Increasing penetration of generic versions of drugs

5.3 Restraints

5.3.1 Side-effects of treatment options

5.3.2 High cost of treatment

5.3.3 Loss of patents

5.3.4 Rise in non-pharmacological therapy

5.4 Opportunity

5.4.1 Emerging therapies in the treatment hypertension

6 Market Factor Analysis

6.1 Value chain analysis

6.1.1 R&D and Designing

6.1.2 Manufacturing

6.1.3 Distribution & Sales

6.1.4 Post Sales Review

6.2 Porter’s Five Forces Model

6.2.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

6.2.1 Bargaining Power of Buyers

6.2.2 Threat of New Entrants

6.2.3 Threat of Substitutes

6.2.4 Intense Rivalry

6.3 Investment Opportunities

6.4 Pricing Analysis

7 Global Antihypertensive Drugs Market, by Therapeutic Class

7.1 Overview

7.2 Diuretics

7.3 ACE Inhibitors

7.4 ARBs

7.5 Calcium Channel Blockers

7.6 Beta-Adrenergic Blockers

7.7 Renin Inhibitors

7.8 Vasodilators

7.9 Others

8 Global Antihypertensive Drugs Market, by Type

8.1 Overview

8.2 Primary Hypertension

8.3 Secondary Hypertension

9 Global Antihypertensive Drugs Market, by Distribution Channel

9.1 Overview

9.2 Retail Pharmacy

9.3 Hospital Pharmacy

9.4 E-commerce Websites & Online Drug Stores

9.5 Others

10 Global Antihypertensive Drugs Market, by Region

10.1 Overview

10.2 Americas

10.2.1 North America

10.2.1.1 US

10.2.1.2 Canada

10.2.2 Latin America

10.3 Europe

10.3.1 Western Europe

10.3.1.1 Germany

10.3.1.2 France

10.3.1.3 UK

10.3.1.4 Italy

10.3.1.5 Spain

10.3.1.6 Rest of Western Europe

10.3.2 Eastern Europe

10.4 Asia-Pacific

10.4.1 Japan

10.4.2 China

10.4.3 India

10.4.4 Australia

10.4.5 South Korea

10.4.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

10.5 Middle East & Africa

10.5.1 Middle East

10.5.2 Africa



Why purchase this report

The report would provide an in-depth analysis of the current and future market trends Analysis of both global, regional and country level markets Key strategic initiatives are taken by major players operating in the market along with ranking analysis for the key players Analysis based on historical information along with the current trends to estimate the future of the market Analysis of the impact of constantly changing global market scenarios on the market

