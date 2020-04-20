Global Application Security Market Outlook: World Approaching Demand & Growth Prospect 2018-2023

The global Application Security Market is estimated to reach USD xx million by 2023 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period, according to a comprehensive study added by Report Ocean.

The report offers an in-depth analysis of major driving factors, segments, regions & countries and key players in the market. Moreover, the report also outlines the competitive scenarios across different geographies along with key developments which include mergers and acquisitions, new product or services development, R&D activities, thus giving insights to the market players about the major regions gaining traction.

Growth Factors and Restraints

The global application security market is growing at a rapid pace is mainly due to increasing monetary transactions through mobile application which consists of confidential information such as account details, banking and login details of user, which is propelling the application security market growth to the large extent. The increasing use of smartphones and the rapid growth of the e-commerce market are some of the major driving factors for the application security market. Application security has been increasingly regarded as the most essential requirement for online financial and e-commerce applications as it enforces data privacy, customer trust, and long-term growth of the organization. Since these applications are accessed from various devices, therefore, numerous channels securing these applications becomes critical. Finance applications include applications performing financial transactions such as online banking portals, insurance applications, and online payment applications. Most of the e-commerce and retail applications deal with daily payment transactions and face host of threats such as identity theft, session hijacking, password hacking, and financial data thefts. Application security solutions provide financial and e-commerce applications with core security features such as authentication, authorization, single-sign-on, session management, and account management.

The worldwide Application Security market research report provides a deep-dive analysis of the present market situation and future market trends. The analysis provided in the report help the manufacturers, companies, service providers, etc. as a major guiding factor for decision making and analyzing the current and future market situations. The report also analyzes the major players operating in the market.

Key Players

The key players of Application Security market include Veracode, HPE, Synopsys, IBM Corporation, WhiteHat Security, Qualys, Checkmarx, Acunetix, Rapid7, Trustwave, High-Tech Bridge, and Contrast Security.

Global Application Security Market Analysis & Forecast, from 2018 to 2023

> To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast for the next 6 years of various segments and sub-segments of the application security market

> To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth

> To analyze the global application security market based on various tools such as Porter’s five force analysis

> To provide historically and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to regions and their respective key countries

> To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective

> To provide country level analysis of the market for segments by solution, service, testing type, deployment, organization size end-users and region

> To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

> To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the application security market.

Target Audience

> Investors and consultants

> System Integrators

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

> Technology solution providers

> IT Solution Providers

> Software Developers

Key Findings

> The global Application Security market had market value of USD 2.65 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach USD 9.64 billion by 2023 growing with 24.95% CAGR

> By solution, web application security is leading the market with market value of USD 1.78 billion in 2017, whereas, mobile application security market is projected to grow with 26.87% CAGR during forecast period 2018-2023.

> By services, professional services are dominating the market by generating highest revenue in 2017, whereas, managed services are projected to grow with fastest growing 26.91% CAGR.

> By testing type, Static Application Security Testing (SAST) is dominating the application security market and is expected to grow with 24.06% CAGR, however, Interactive Application Security Testing (IAST), is projected to grow with fastest growing 27.58% CAGR.

> By end-user, the Government & Defense industry is dominating the application security market. It has generated highest market value of USD 778.47 million in 2017 and is growing with 26.05% CAGR. Closely followed by BFSI which is projected to mount with fastest-growing 28.89% CAGR during forecast period 2018-2023.

> Geographically, North America has been projected to hold the largest market share in the global Application Security market, followed by Europe. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is the fastest growing market, accounting for 27.03% CAGR

Major highlights of the Table of Contents of the study:

Market Overview & Summary

Market Dynamics Drivers Restraints Opportunities Challenges Market Share Analysis PORTERS Analysis PESTEL Analysis Value-chain Analysis



Why purchase this report

The report would provide an in-depth analysis of the current and future market trends Analysis of both global, regional and country level markets Key strategic initiatives are taken by major players operating in the market along with ranking analysis for the key players Analysis based on historical information along with the current trends to estimate the future of the market Analysis of the impact of constantly changing global market scenarios on the market

