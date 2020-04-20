Global Clinical Workflow Solutions Market 2020 Size, Share, Trends, Top Leaders, Segmentation, Future Growth and Business Opportunity by 2026
Clinical Workflow Solutions Market is valued approximately at USD 6.7 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 11.3% over the forecast period 2019-2026. The rising demand for more advanced clinical workflow solutions is due to the advancement in healthcare IT sector along with the growing Government healthcare expenditure. The curtailing healthcare costs, and the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases has resulted in the rise in volume of patients, thus, resulting in the accelerated market share of the clinical workflow solutions market. The clinical workflow solutions are used to effectively manage and store patient’s data. The factors accentuating the market share of clinical workflow is the low-availability of doctor-to-patient ratio which have resulted in the increased dependency on healthcare IT solutions. Moreover, favorable government initiatives coupled with the increased investment in healthcare has propelled the demand for clinical workflow solutions. moreover, the growing demand among healthcare providers for proper management and storage solutions capable of managing large volume of healthcare and pharmaceuticals records have resulted in the accentuated growth of clinical workflow solutions market.
Major market player included in this report are:
- Cisco Systems, Inc.
- Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc.
- Ascom Holding AG
- GE Healthcare
- Koninklijke Philips N.V.
- McKesson Corp.
- Midmark Corporation
- Stanley Black & Decker, Inc.
- Vocera Communications, Inc.
- Braun Melsungen AG
The regional analysis of Clinical Workflow Solutions market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Latin America region is expected to register considerable growth rate over the forecast period owing to number of government initiatives towards eHealth. Moreover, increasing investment in health care infrastructure in emerging economies such as Brazil, Argentina, Chile and many others may propel the market share of clinical workflow solutions.
Market Segmentation:
By Product:
- Data integration
- Nurse call system
- Unified communication
- Patient flow management
By End-Use:
- Hospitals
- Long-term care facilities
- Ambulatory care centers
By Regions:
- North America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- Rest of the World
