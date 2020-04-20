Global E-Paper Display Market 2018, Trend, CAGR Status, Key Players, Industry Analysis and Forecast by 2023

In 2017, North America dominated the global market; the regional market was valued at USD 319.8 million and is expected to register a CAGR of 35.7% during the forecast period. However, the market in Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing at the highest CAGR of 42.1% during the review period, according to a comprehensive study added by Report Ocean.

The report offers an in-depth analysis of major driving factors, segments, regions & countries and key players in the market. Moreover, the report also outlines the competitive scenarios across different geographies along with key developments which include mergers and acquisitions, new product or services development, R&D activities, thus giving insights to the market players about the major regions gaining traction.

E-paper display is a combination of various types of electronic-ink laminated to a plastic film. These displays are different from regular displays in terms of light emission, display panel used, and luminescence. An e-paper display is mostly used in e-readers and retail POS terminals. These displays provide a better viewing angle and reading comfortability as compared to the traditional LCDs and LEDs. Various e-paper displays used to hold static texts, such as those used for signage and posters. The e-paper display technology is advancing with developments in display technology. Flexible display technology is being implemented to increase the convenience of use. The display technologies mostly use electrophoretic, electrowetting, interferometric modulator, and plasmonic electronic displays. Growing concerns to save the environment by replacing papers with the help of e-paper technology are expected to drive the e-paper display market during the forecast period. However, limited color richness and video capabilities pose a challenge to market players.

Key Players

The key players in the global e-paper display market are E Ink Holdings Inc (Taiwan), Sony Corporation (Japan), Pervasive Display Inc (Taiwan), Samsung Display Co, Ltd (South Korea), LG Display Co Ltd. (South Korea), Plastic Logic GmbH (Germany), Cambrios Technologies Corporation (US), Bridgestone Corporation (Japan), Visionect (Slovenia), and CLEARink Displays (US).

Global E-Paper Display Market Analysis & Forecast, from 2017 to 2023

> To provide a detailed analysis of the market structure along with a forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the global e-paper display market

> To provide insights into factors affecting market growth

> To analyze the global E-paper display market based on Porter’s Five Forces analysis

> To provide historically and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries-North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world

> To provide country-level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospects

> To provide country-level analysis of the market for segments on the basis of product, technology, and end-user

> To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

> To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers & acquisitions, product developments, and research and developments in the global E-paper display market

Target Audience

> Raw material suppliers

> E-paper Display manufacturers

> Semiconductor Industries

> Chip Manufacturers

> Resellers and Distributors

> Mobile display manufacturers

> Research & consultancy

> Retail Sector

> Technology investors

Key Findings

> The global e-paper display market is expected to reach USD 5734 million by 2023.

> Based on product, the e-readers segment accounted for the largest market share with a value of 265.5 million in 2017; it is projected to register a CAGR of 40.8% during the forecast period.

> By technology, the electrophoretic display segment accounted for the largest market value of 308.8 million in 2017 and is projected to grow at the CAGR of 35.5% during the forecast period.

> On the basis of end-user, the consumer electronics segment held the largest market value of 310.5 million in 2017; it is projected to grow at a CAGR of 41.5% during the forecast period.

> Geographically, North America is projected to be the largest regional market in the global e-paper display market.

Regional and Country-Level Analysis of the Global E-paper Display Market, Estimation and Forecast

North America is expected to lead the global e-paper display market with a CAGR of 35.7% during the forecast period. Europe is projected to be the second-largest market exhibiting a CAGR of 37.6%. However, the market in Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing at a 42.1% CAGR. The market in the rest of the world is projected to register a CAGR of 11.0% during the forecast period.

Why purchase this report

The report would provide an in-depth analysis of the current and future market trends Analysis of both global, regional and country level markets Key strategic initiatives are taken by major players operating in the market along with ranking analysis for the key players Analysis based on historical information along with the current trends to estimate the future of the market Analysis of the impact of constantly changing global market scenarios on the market

