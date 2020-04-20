Global GPS Tracker Market Insights Focusing on Primary Trends until 2023

The global GPS tracker market is expected to reach approximately USD 2.72 billion by 2023, registering a CAGR of 14.42% during the forecast period, according to a comprehensive study added by Report Ocean.

The report offers an in-depth analysis of major driving factors, segments, regions & countries and key players in the market. Moreover, the report also outlines the competitive scenarios across different geographies along with key developments which include mergers and acquisitions, new product or services development, R&D activities, thus giving insights to the market players about the major regions gaining traction.

GPS tracker uses the global positioning system (GPS) to detect, monitor, and record the location of a person or device such as smartphones, laptops, cars, and others. GPS uses (Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) network to offer real-time as well as historical worldwide data tracking. The tracking devices record the location at regular intervals and broadcast the data via a cellular network. The GPS tracking system is used majorly for security purposes in patrols, transport, fleet management, and asset tracking among others.

Key Players

The key players of the GPS tracker market include ATrack Technology Inc. (Taiwan), CalAmp (US), ORBCOMM (US), TomTom International BV (Netherlands), Laipac Technology Inc. (Canada), Sierra Wireless (Canada), Concox Information Technology Co., Ltd (China), Spy Tec International (US), Queclink Wireless Solutions Co., Ltd (China), Verizon Wireless (US) and Sony Mobile Communication Inc. (Japan).

Global GPS Tracker Market Analysis & Forecast, from 2017 to 2023

> To provide a detailed analysis of the market structure along with a forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the GPS tracker market

> To provide insights into the factors affecting market growth

> To analyze the GPS tracker market based on Porter’s five force analysis

> To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries-North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world

> To provide country-level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future perspective

> To provide country-level analysis of the market for a segment on the basis of type, network, vertical and region.

> To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

> To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the GPS tracker market

Target Audience

> Associations, organizations, forums, and alliances

> Supplier of GPS tracking devices

> GNSS/GPS IC supplier

> GNSS module supplier

> Semiconductor product designers and fabricators

> Software and service providers

> Technology investors

Key Findings

> The global GPS tracker market is expected to reach USD 2.72 billion by 2023.

> By type, the advance trackers segment dominated the market, generating the highest revenue of USD 491.88 million in 2017; it is expected to grow at 16.09% CAGR during the forecast period.

> By network, the LTE segment dominated the market, generating the highest revenue of USD 836.63 million in 2017, exhibiting CAGR of 15.23%.

> By vertical, the transportation & logistics segment dominated the global GPS tracker market with a share of USD 339.72 million at a 17.05% CAGR from 2018 to 2023.

> Geographically, North America has been projected to hold the largest market share in the global GPS tracker market, followed by Europe. Asia-Pacific is expected to exhibit the highest CAGR at 16.42%.

Major highlights of the Table of Contents of the study:

Market Overview & Summary

Market Dynamics Drivers Restraints Opportunities Challenges Market Share Analysis PORTERS Analysis PESTEL Analysis Value-chain Analysis



Why purchase this report

The report would provide an in-depth analysis of the current and future market trends Analysis of both global, regional and country level markets Key strategic initiatives are taken by major players operating in the market along with ranking analysis for the key players Analysis based on historical information along with the current trends to estimate the future of the market Analysis of the impact of constantly changing global market scenarios on the market

