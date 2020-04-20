Global Mobile BI Market 2020 Analysis, Business Opportunities, Regional Outlook, Size, Share, Growth Trends and Forecast 2026

Global Mobile BI Market is valued approximately USD 5.9 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 22% over the forecast period 2019-2026. The mobile BI is used to gain the flow of analytical business information at any time and from any location, which helps end user to improve their daily operations as well as speeds up the decision-making process. The demand for mobile BI has been increasing due to increase in number of smartphone users throughout the world. Integration of IOT is enabling the mobile BI market to grow, as IOT permits mobile devices to analyze, communicate and share data about the world via network and cloud-based software platforms. As organizations have growing access to the real time data, that enhances the growth of Mobile BI market over the forecast period of 2019-2026.

Major market player included in this report are:

International Business Machines CORPORATION

Information Builders

Microsoft Corporation

MicroStrategy Incorporated

Oracle Corporation

Sap SE

SAS Institute, Inc.

Tableau Software

Tibco Software

Yellowfin International Pty Ltd.

The regional analysis of global Mobile BI market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the ongoing technological advancements in the manufacturing sector and the increasing penetration of high-speed internet connectivity. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2019-2026. Factors such as rising disposable income, real time accessing information, and consumer dependency towards mobile devices would create lucrative growth prospects for the Mobile BI market across Asia-Pacific region.

Market Segmentation:

By Application:

Fraud and Security management

Sale and Marketing management

Predictive Asset management

Risk and Compliance management

Supply chain management and Operations

Others

By Industry Vertical:

Banking, Financial Services and insurance

It & Telecom

Retail & E-commerce

Healthcare & Life Science

Government & Defense

energy & Utilities

Media & Entertainment

Others

By Regions:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Rest of the World

