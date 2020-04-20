Global Myasthenia Gravis Market and Competitive Landscape Report 2019

The global myasthenia gravis market is anticipated to witness an annual growth rate of 9.61% during the estimated period (2018- 2023).according to a comprehensive study added by Report Ocean.

The report offers an in-depth analysis of major driving factors, segments, regions & countries and key players in the market. Moreover, the report also outlines the competitive scenarios across different geographies along with key developments which include mergers and acquisitions, new product or services development, R&D activities, thus giving insights to the market players about the major regions gaining traction.

Myasthenia gravis (MG) is an immune system neuromuscular illness, its essential effect incorporates a reduction in the convergence of AChRs on the muscle endplate membrane. North America and Latin America altogether make the biggest commitment to the development of the global myasthenia gravis market. In the meantime, Europe and the Asia Pacific hold the second and third spot regarding value. There has been a significant ascent in the predominance of myasthenia gravis as of late, which prompted a sharp increment in treatment request.

Major players operating in the Myasthenia Gravis market include:

CSL Behring, Medtronic Plc., Baxter, Grifols S.A., Shire, Koninklijke Philips N.V., and Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc, GE Healthcare, Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., Boston Scientific Corporation, among others are some of the major players in the global myasthenia gravis market.

Major segments covered in the Myasthenia Gravis Market report include:

The global myasthenia gravis market has been segmented on the basis of its type, diagnosis and treatment, end-user and regional demand. Based on its type, the global myasthenia gravis market is segmented as Congenital myasthenia gravis, Ocular myasthenia gravis, Transient myasthenia gravis, Generalized myasthenia gravis, Others. Based on its diagnosis, the market is bifurcated into Electrodiagnostic testing & imaging and Lab-based test. On the basis of its treatment, the global myasthenia gravis market is divided into Immunosuppressive drugs, Cholinesterase inhibitors, Thymectomy, Plasmapheresis, and intravenous immunoglobulin. Based on its end-user industry, the market is divided into Hospitals and Clinics, Academic and Research organizations, Diagnostic Centers.

Major highlights of the Table of Contents of the study:

Market Overview & Summary

Market Dynamics Drivers Restraints Opportunities Challenges Market Share Analysis PORTERS Analysis PESTEL Analysis Value-chain Analysis Table of Contents: 1 Executive Summary

2 Market Introduction

2.1 Definition

2.2 Scope of the Study

2.3 Assumptions & Limitations

2.3.1 Assumptions

2.3.2 Limitations

2.4 Market Structure

3 Research Methodology

3.1 Research Process

3.2 Primary Research

3.3 Secondary Research

3.4 Market Size Estimation

3.5 Forecast Model

4 Market Dynamics

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Drivers

4.2.1 Rising Research Funding for Myasthenia Gravis

4.2.2 Awareness Programs and Initiatives Taken by Associations

4.2.3 Rising Prevalence of MG

4.3 Restraints

4.3.1 High Cost of Treatment Associated with Myasthenia Gravis

4.4 Opportunities

4.4.1 Strong pipeline

4.5 Market Trends

4.6 Macroeconomic Indicators

4.7 Clinical Trials Data

5 Market Factor Analysis

5.1 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

5.1.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.1.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.1.3 Threat of New Entrants

5.1.4 Threat of Substitutes

5.1.5 Intensity of Rivalry

5.2 Supply Chain Analysis

5.2.1 R&D

5.2.2 Manufacturing

5.2.3 Distribution

5.2.4 Marketing & Sales

5.2.5 Post-Sales Monitoring

5.3 Pricing Analysis

6 Global Myasthenia Gravis Market, By Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Ocular Myasthenia Gravis

6.3 Congenital Myasthenia Gravis

6.4 Generalized Myasthenia Gravis

6.5 Transient Myasthenia Gravis

7 Global Myasthenia Gravis Market, By Diagnosis & Treatment

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Diagnosis & Treatment

7.3 Diagnosis

7.4 Treatment

8 Global Myasthenia Gravis Market, By End User

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Hospitals & Clinics

8.3 Diagnostic Centers

8.4 Academic & Research Organizations

9 Global Myasthenia Gravis Market, By Region

9.1 Introduction

9.2 The Americas

9.2.1 North America

9.2.1.1 U.S

9.2.1.2 Canada

9.2.2 South America

9.3 Europe

9.3.1 Western Europe

9.3.1.1 Germany

9.3.1.2 France

9.3.1.3 UK

9.3.1.4 Italy

9.3.1.5 Spain

9.3.1.6 Rest of Western Europe

9.3.1.7 Eastern Europe

9.4 Asia Pacific

9.4.1 China

9.4.2 JAPAN

9.4.3 Australia

9.4.4 INDIA

9.4.5 South Korea

9.4.6 Rest of Asia Pacific

9.5 The Middle East & Africa

9.6 Middle East

9.7 AFRICA

10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Introduction

11 Company Profile

11.1 Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc

11.1.1 Company Overview

11.1.2 Financial Overview

11.1.3 Products/Services Offered

11.1.4 Key Developments

11.1.5 SWOT Analysis

11.1.6 Key Strategy

11.2 GE Healthcare

11.2.1 Company Overview

11.2.2 Financial Overview

11.2.3 Products/Services Offered

11.2.4 Key Developments

11.2.5 SWOT Analysis

11.2.6 Key Strategy

11.3 Pfizer Inc.

11.3.1 Company Overview

11.3.2 Financial Overview

11.3.3 Products/Services Offering

11.3.4 Key Developments

11.3.5 SWOT Analysis

11.3.6 Key Strategy

11.4 Novartis AG

11.4.1 Company Overview

11.4.2 Products/Services Offered

11.4.3 Key Developments

11.4.4 SWOT Analysis

11.4.5 Key Strategy

11.5 F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

11.5.1 Company Overview

11.5.2 Financial Overview

11.5.3 Products/Services Offered

11.5.4 Key Developments

11.5.5 SWOT Analysis

11.5.6 Key Strategy

11.6 CSL Behring

11.6.1 Financial Overview

11.6.2 Products/Services Offered

11.6.3 Key Developments

11.6.4 SWOT Analysis

11.6.5 Key Strategy

11.7 Boston Scientific Corporation

11.7.1 Company Overview

11.7.2 Financial Overview

11.7.3 Products/Services Offered

11.7.4 Key Developments

11.7.5 SWOT Analysis

11.7.6 Key Strategy

11.8 Baxter

11.8.1 Company Overview

11.8.2 Company Overview

11.8.3 Products/Services Offered

11.8.4 SWOT Analysis

11.8.5 Key Developments

11.8.6 Key strategy

11.9 Grifols S.A.

11.9.1 Company Overview

11.9.2 Financial Overview

11.9.3 Products/Services Offered

11.9.4 Key Developments

11.9.5 SWOT Analysis

11.9.6 Key Strategy

11.1 Medtronic Plc

11.10.1 Company Overview

11.10.2 Financial Overview

11.10.3 Products/Services Offered

11.10.4 Key Developments

11.10.5 SWOT Analysis

11.10.6 Key Strategy

11.11 Koninklijke Philips N.V.

11.11.1 Company Overview

11.11.2 Financial Overview

11.11.3 Products/Services Offered

11.11.4 Key Developments

11.11.5 SWOT Analysis

11.11.6 Key Strategy

11.12 Shire

11.12.1 Company Overview

11.12.2 Financial Overview

11.12.3 Products/Services Offered

11.12.4 Key Developments

11.12.5 SWOT Analysis

11.12.6 Key Strategy

11.13 Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc.

11.13.1 Company Overview

11.13.2 Financial Overview

11.13.3 Products/Services Offered

11.13.4 Key Developments

11.13.5 SWOT Analysis

11.13.6 Key Strategy

12 Appendix

12.1 Discussion Blue Print List of Tables:



