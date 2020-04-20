Global Online Payment Gateway Market Is Booming Worldwide|Visa, Inc. (U.S.), CCBill, LLC (U.S.), PayPal Holdings, Inc.
The global online payment gateway market is projected to expand at a rate of 12.8% CAGR during the forecast period 2018 to 2023. according to a comprehensive study added by Report Ocean.
The report offers an in-depth analysis of major driving factors, segments, regions & countries and key players in the market. Moreover, the report also outlines the competitive scenarios across different geographies along with key developments which include mergers and acquisitions, new product or services development, R&D activities, thus giving insights to the market players about the major regions gaining traction.
Present-day customers can bridle the intensity of the internet to make consistent exchanges. Nationalized and private banks have chosen to profit by this pattern and presented their very own model for making monetary exchanges a piecemeal for clients. Online payment gateways are the merchant services that go about as a mediator for handling the exchanges among clients and online destinations with a protected scrambled encrypted handshake. The expanding tendency of clients towards cashless and cardless installments is relied upon to drive market development. The infiltration of cell phones into purchaser ways of life has incited the requirement for online payment applications and hopes to reinforce market requests amid the estimated time frame. However, security concerns with respect to installment can be an obstacle for the market.
Major players operating in the Online Payment Gateway market include:
Visa, Inc. (U.S.), CCBill, LLC (U.S.), PayPal Holdings, Inc. (U.S.), Naspers Ltd. (South Africa), Worldpay, Inc. (U.S.), Global Payments, Inc. (US), First Data Corp. (U.S.), Verizon Communications, Inc. (U.S.), Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. (China), 2Checkout.com, Inc. (U.S.), among others are some of the major players in the Global Online Payment Gateway Market.
Major segments covered in the Online Payment Gateway Market report include:
The Global Online Payment Gateway Market is segmented on the basis of its type, application, and regional demand. Based on its type, the online payment gateways market is segmented into pro/self-hosted payment gateways, platform-based gateway solution, local bank integrates, and others. On the basis of its applications, the market is classified into mid-size enterprises, micro & small enterprises, and large enterprises.
