Global Online Payment Gateway Market Is Booming Worldwide|Visa, Inc. (U.S.), CCBill, LLC (U.S.), PayPal Holdings, Inc.

The global online payment gateway market is projected to expand at a rate of 12.8% CAGR during the forecast period 2018 to 2023. according to a comprehensive study added by Report Ocean.

The report offers an in-depth analysis of major driving factors, segments, regions & countries and key players in the market. Moreover, the report also outlines the competitive scenarios across different geographies along with key developments which include mergers and acquisitions, new product or services development, R&D activities, thus giving insights to the market players about the major regions gaining traction.

Request a Sample copy of Online Payment Gateway market report @ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=31754

Present-day customers can bridle the intensity of the internet to make consistent exchanges. Nationalized and private banks have chosen to profit by this pattern and presented their very own model for making monetary exchanges a piecemeal for clients. Online payment gateways are the merchant services that go about as a mediator for handling the exchanges among clients and online destinations with a protected scrambled encrypted handshake. The expanding tendency of clients towards cashless and cardless installments is relied upon to drive market development. The infiltration of cell phones into purchaser ways of life has incited the requirement for online payment applications and hopes to reinforce market requests amid the estimated time frame. However, security concerns with respect to installment can be an obstacle for the market.

Major players operating in the Online Payment Gateway market include:

Visa, Inc. (U.S.), CCBill, LLC (U.S.), PayPal Holdings, Inc. (U.S.), Naspers Ltd. (South Africa), Worldpay, Inc. (U.S.), Global Payments, Inc. (US), First Data Corp. (U.S.), Verizon Communications, Inc. (U.S.), Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. (China), 2Checkout.com, Inc. (U.S.), among others are some of the major players in the Global Online Payment Gateway Market.

Major segments covered in the Online Payment Gateway Market report include:

The Global Online Payment Gateway Market is segmented on the basis of its type, application, and regional demand. Based on its type, the online payment gateways market is segmented into pro/self-hosted payment gateways, platform-based gateway solution, local bank integrates, and others. On the basis of its applications, the market is classified into mid-size enterprises, micro & small enterprises, and large enterprises.

For more information and discount on this report, ask your query at: https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=31754

Major highlights of the Table of Contents of the study:

Market Overview & Summary

Market Dynamics Drivers Restraints Opportunities Challenges Market Share Analysis PORTERS Analysis PESTEL Analysis Value-chain Analysis Table of Contents: 1 Executive Summary

1.1 Prologue

2 Market Introduction

2.1 Definition

2.2 Scope of the Study

2.3 List of Assumptions

2.4 Market Structure

3 Research Methodology

3.1 Research Process

3.2 Primary Research

3.3 Secondary Research

3.4 Market Size Estimation

3.5 Forecast Model

4 Market Dynamics

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Drivers

4.2.1 Increasing digital payment transactions in E-commerce and M-commerce

4.2.2 Need for user-friendly methods for online payments and reservations

4.3 Restraint

4.3.1 Security concerns regarding online payment

4.4 Opportunities

4.4.1 Growing use of smartphones for online payments

5 Market Factor Analysis

5.1 Value Chain Analysis

5.1.1 Payment Platform Developers

5.1.2 System Integrators

5.1.3 Service Providers

5.1.4 End-Users

5.2 Porter’s Five Forces Model

5.2.1 Threat of New Entrants

5.2.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.2.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.2.4 Threat of Substitutes

5.2.5 Intensity of Rivalry

6 Global Online Payment Gateway Market, By Type

6.1 Overview

6.1.1 Pro/Self-Hosted Payment Gateways

6.1.2 Local Bank Integrates

6.1.3 Platform-Based Payment Gateway Solution

6.1.4 Others

7 Global Online Payment Gateway Market, By Application

7.1 Overview

7.1.1 Micro and Small Enterprises

7.1.2 Large Enterprises

7.1.3 Mid-Size Enterprises

8 Global Online Payment Gateway Market, By Region

8.1 Introduction

8.1.1 North America

8.1.1.1 US

8.1.1.2 Canada

8.1.1.3 Mexico

8.1.2 Europe

8.1.2.1 UK

8.1.2.2 Germany

8.1.2.3 France

8.1.2.4 Italy

8.1.2.5 Rest of Europe

8.1.3 Asia-Pacific

8.1.3.1 China

8.1.3.2 Japan

8.1.3.3 South Korea

8.1.3.4 India

8.1.3.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

8.1.4 Rest of World

8.1.4.1 The Middle East & Africa

8.1.4.2 Latin America

9 Competitive Landscape

9.1 Competitive Landscape

10 Company Profiles

10.1 PayPal Holdings, Inc.

10.1.1 Company Overview

10.1.2 Financial Overview

10.1.3 Product/Solution Offerings

10.1.4 Key Developments

10.1.5 SWOT Analysis

10.1.6 Key Strategies

10.2 Stripe

10.2.1 Company Overview

10.2.2 Product/Solution Offerings

10.2.3 Key Developments

10.2.4 Key Strategy

10.3 Amazon.com, Inc.

10.3.1 Company Overview

10.3.2 Financial Overview

10.3.3 Product/Solution Offerings

10.3.4 Key Developments

10.3.5 SWOT Analysis

10.3.6 Key Strategies

10.4 Visa, Inc.

10.4.1 Company Overview

10.4.2 Financial Overview

10.4.3 Product/Solution Offerings

10.4.4 Key Developments

10.4.5 SWOT Analysis

10.4.6 Key Strategies

10.5 Worldpay, Inc.

10.5.1 Company Overview

10.5.2 Product/Solution Offerings

10.5.3 Key Developments

10.5.4 SWOT Analysis

10.6 Adyen NV

10.6.1 Company Overview

10.6.2 Financial Overview

10.6.3 Product/Solution Offerings

10.6.4 Key Developments

10.6.5 SWOT Analysis

10.6.6 Key Strategy

10.7 CCBill, LLC

10.7.1 Company Overview

10.7.2 Product/Solution Offerings

10.8 2Checkout.com, Inc.

10.8.1 Company Overview

10.8.2 Product/Solution Offerings

10.8.3 Key Developments

10.8.4 Key Strategy

10.9 First Data Corp.

10.9.1 Company Overview

10.9.2 Financial Overview

10.9.3 Product/Solution Offerings

10.9.4 Key Developments

10.9.5 SWOT Analysis

10.9.6 Key Strategy

10.1 SecurePay Pty Ltd.

10.10.1 Company Overview

10.10.2 Product/Solution Offerings

10.11 Naspers Ltd.

10.11.1 Company Overview

10.11.2 Financial Overview

10.11.3 Product/Solution Offerings

10.11.4 Key Developments

10.11.5 SWOT Analysis

10.11.6 Key Strategies

10.12 Verizon Communications, Inc.

10.12.1 Company Overview

10.12.2 Financial Overview

10.12.3 Product/Solution Offerings

10.12.4 SWOT Analysis

10.12.5 Key Strategy

10.13 GMO Payment Gateway, Inc.

10.13.1 Company Overview

10.13.2 Financial Overview

10.13.3 Product/Solution Offerings

10.14 Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.

10.14.1 Company Overview

10.14.2 Financial Overview

10.14.3 Product/Solution Offerings

10.14.4 Key Developments

10.14.5 SWOT Analysis

10.14.6 Key Strategies

10.15 Tencent Holdings Ltd.

10.15.1 Company Overview

10.15.2 Financial Overview

10.15.3 Product/Solution Offerings

10.15.4 SWOT Analysis

10.16 PagBrasil

10.16.1 Company Overview

10.16.2 Product/Solution Offerings

10.17 CASHU

10.17.1 Company Overview

10.17.2 Product/Solution Offerings

10.18 Wirecard AG

10.18.1 Company Overview

10.18.2 Financial Overview

10.18.3 Product/Solution Offerings

10.18.4 Key Developments

10.18.5 SWOT Analysis

10.18.6 Key Strategy

10.19 Global Payments, Inc.

10.19.1 Company Overview

10.19.2 Financial Overview

10.19.3 Product/Solution Offerings

10.19.4 Key Developments

10.19.5 SWOT Analysis

10.19.6 Key Strategy List of Tables:



Why purchase this report

The report would provide an in-depth analysis of the current and future market trends Analysis of both global, regional and country level markets Key strategic initiatives are taken by major players operating in the market along with ranking analysis for the key players Analysis based on historical information along with the current trends to estimate the future of the market Analysis of the impact of constantly changing global market scenarios on the market

Get in Touch with Us:

Jyoti

Email: [email protected]

Address: Classic Tower, Rajnagar Extension, Ghaziabad, 201017 – India

Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website: https://www.reportocean.com/

[wp-rss-aggregator]