Global Virtualized Evolved Packet Core Market Insights Focusing on Primary Trends until 2023

The Global Virtualized Evolved Packet Core Market is expected to reach a valuation of 11,500 Mn and more in the year 2023.according to a comprehensive study added by Report Ocean.

The report offers an in-depth analysis of major driving factors, segments, regions & countries and key players in the market. Moreover, the report also outlines the competitive scenarios across different geographies along with key developments which include mergers and acquisitions, new product or services development, R&D activities, thus giving insights to the market players about the major regions gaining traction.

Virtualized Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) is one of the most advanced mobile-core network systems that is picking up footing in the telecommunication division. The persistently growing client base isn’t really having a tremendous effect on the incomes for the part. In this manner, telecom organizations are searching for procedures that not just enable them to support coverage and capacity yet additionally diminish the general cost on activities. System administrators are progressively sending vEPC to advance their administration quality at a negligible expense. Progression in innovations, for example, 5G, IoT, and M2M, is likewise driving the adoption of vEPC. As these innovations keep on developing, they will make more noteworthy opportunities for advanced mobile-core network systems.

Major players operating in the Virtualized Evolved Packet Core market include:

Ericsson AB (Sweden), SAMSUNG (South Korea), ZTE Corporation (China), Mitel Networks Corporation (US), Affirmed Networks (US), Athonet S.R.L.(Italy), Nokia Corporation (Finland), Cisco System Inc. (US), Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. (China), NEC Corporation (Japan), among others are some of the major players in the Global Virtualized Evolved Packet Core Market.

Major segments covered in the Virtualized Evolved Packet Core Market report include:

The Global Virtualized Evolved Packet Core Market has been segmented on the basis of its component, deployment, use cases, end-user, and regional demand. Based on its component, the market is classified into services and solutions. On the basis of its deployment, the market is bifurcated as on cloud and on premise. On the basis of its use cases, the market is categorized into Broadband Wireless Access (BWA), IoT & M2M, LTE & VoLTE, MNO & MVNO. On the basis of its end-user, the market is bifurcated as enterprises and telecom operators.

Major highlights of the Table of Contents of the study:

Market Overview & Summary

Market Dynamics Drivers Restraints Opportunities Challenges Market Share Analysis PORTERS Analysis PESTEL Analysis Value-chain Analysis Table of Contents: 1 Executive Summary

2 Market Introduction

2.1 Definition

2.2 Scope of the Study

2.3 List of Assumptions

2.4 Market Structure

3 Market Insights

4 Research Methodology

4.1 Research Process

4.2 Primary Research

4.3 Secondary Research

4.4 Market Size Estimation

4.5 Forecast Model

5 Market Dynamics

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Drivers

5.2.1 Need to increase the capacity, coverage, and minimization of capital and operational expenditure

5.2.2 Growing demand of LTE communication technology, and smartphone users leading to virtualization of EPC

5.2.3 Drivers Impact Analysis

5.3 Challenges

5.3.1 Disinclination for telecom vendors in transition from traditional infrastructure to virtualized infrastructure

5.4 Opportunities

5.4.1 Advancement in technologies such as 5G, IoT, and M2M

6 Market Factor Analysis

6.1 Value Chain Analysis

6.1.1 Porter’s Five Forces Model

6.1.2 Threat of New Entrants

6.1.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

6.1.4 Bargaining Power of Buyers

6.1.5 Threat of Substitutes

6.1.6 Intensity of Rivalry

7 Global virtualized Evolved Packet Core Market, By Component

7.1 Overview

7.1.1 Solution

7.1.1.1 Mobile Management Entity

7.1.1.2 Home Subscriber Server (HSS)

7.1.1.3 Serving gateway (S-GW)

7.1.1.4 Packet Data Network gateway (PDN-GW)

7.1.1.5 Policy and Changing Rules Functions (PCRF)

7.1.2 Services

7.1.2.1 Professional Services

7.1.2.2 Managed Services

8 Global virtualized Evolved Packet Core Market, By Deployment

8.1 Overview

8.1.1 On-Premise

8.1.2 On-Cloud

9 Global virtualized Evolved Packet Core Market, By Use case

9.1 Overview

9.1.1 Broadband Wireless Access (BWA)

9.1.2 LTE & VoLTE

9.1.3 IoT & M2M

9.1.4 MNO & MVNO

10 Global virtualized Evolved Packet Core Market, By End-User

10.1 Overview

10.1.1 Telecom operator

10.1.2 Enterprise



Why purchase this report

The report would provide an in-depth analysis of the current and future market trends Analysis of both global, regional and country level markets Key strategic initiatives are taken by major players operating in the market along with ranking analysis for the key players Analysis based on historical information along with the current trends to estimate the future of the market Analysis of the impact of constantly changing global market scenarios on the market

