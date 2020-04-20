Global Wireless Mesh Network Market and Competitive Landscape Report 2019

The global wireless mesh network market is expected to reach approximately USD 3,452.2 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 15.13% during the forecast period, according to a comprehensive study added by Report Ocean.

The report offers an in-depth analysis of major driving factors, segments, regions & countries and key players in the market. Moreover, the report also outlines the competitive scenarios across different geographies along with key developments which include mergers and acquisitions, new product or services development, R&D activities, thus giving insights to the market players about the major regions gaining traction.

Request a Sample copy of Wireless Mesh Network market report @ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=31752

Growth Factors and Restraints

The growth in IoT has given rise to an increasing need for reliable and strong communication networks across large areas. Also, the rapid adoption of smart connected devices is creating a demand for high bandwidth. Traditional Wi-Fi networks prove to be expensive due to various components that constitute the infrastructure including routers, cables, and switches. Also, as the Wi-Fi router is a single point that broadcasts the signal to the connected device, any issue with the router can lead to connectivity disruption. The wireless mesh network has various access points so that if one access point fails, the device can quickly switch to another access point. The mesh network acts as a connected grid of access points which offers a larger coverage area. Also, a wireless mesh network is cost-efficient and more efficient than traditional Wi-Fi. The market for wireless mesh networks is expected to grow at a high rate during the forecast period, due to rising demand for robust, scalable, and highly secure connectivity from enterprises.

The worldwide Wireless Mesh Network market research report provides a deep-dive analysis of the present market situation and future market trends. The analysis provided in the report help the manufacturers, companies, service providers, etc. as a major guiding factor for decision making and analyzing the current and future market situations. The report also analyzes the major players operating in the market.

Key Players

The key players of wireless mesh network market include Cisco Systems, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company, Rajant Corporation, WirePas Mesh, Qualcomm, Synapse Wireless, Strix Systems, Ruckus Wireless, Unicom Systems (Firetide), Cambium networks, Qorvo, BelAir Networks (Ericsson), Tropos Networks (ABB Group), Zebra Technologies Corporation, Fluidmesh Networks LLC, P2 Wireless Technologies and General Dynamics Mission Systems, Inc.).

Global Wireless Mesh Network Market Analysis & Forecast, from 2018 to 2026

> To provide a detailed analysis of the market structure along with a forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the wireless mesh network market

> To provide insights into the factors affecting the market growth

> To analyze the wireless mesh network market based on Porter’s five force analysis

> To provide historically and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries-North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world

> To provide country-level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future perspective

> To provide country-level analysis of the market for a segment on the basis of product type, component, radiofrequency, mesh design, application, end-user, and region

> To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

> To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the wireless mesh network market

Target Audience

> Network solution providers

> Telecommunication providers

> Mobile network operators

> Cloud service providers

> Enterprise data center professionals

> Third-party network testing service providers

> Managed Security Service Providers (MSSPs)

> IT suppliers

> Consultancy firms and advisory firms

> Regulatory agencies

> Technology consultants

Key Findings

> The global wireless mesh network market is expected to reach USD 21.75 billion by 2026.

> By component, the services segment dominated the market, generating the highest revenue of USD 1,420.2 million in 2017, and is expected to grow at 16.05% CAGR during the forecast period.

> By radio frequency, the 2.4 GHz segment dominated the market, generating the highest revenue in 2017 and is expected to grow at significantly at a CAGR. 15.58% during 2018-2026

> By mesh design, the infrastructure wireless mesh segment dominated the global wireless mesh network market valued at USD 1,930.8 million at CAGR of 14.12% from 2018 to 2026.

> By application, the disaster management & public safety segment dominated the global wireless mesh network market, at a CAGR of 14.49% from 2018 to 2023.

> By end-user, the government segment is dominated global wireless mesh network market, with a CAGR of 17.02% from 2018 to 2026.

For more information and discount on this report, ask your query at: https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=31752

Major highlights of the Table of Contents of the study:

Market Overview & Summary

Market Dynamics Drivers Restraints Opportunities Challenges Market Share Analysis PORTERS Analysis PESTEL Analysis Value-chain Analysis



Why purchase this report

The report would provide an in-depth analysis of the current and future market trends Analysis of both global, regional and country level markets Key strategic initiatives are taken by major players operating in the market along with ranking analysis for the key players Analysis based on historical information along with the current trends to estimate the future of the market Analysis of the impact of constantly changing global market scenarios on the market

Get in Touch with Us:

Jyoti

Email: [email protected]

Address: Classic Tower, Rajnagar Extension, Ghaziabad, 201017 – India

Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website: https://www.reportocean.com/

[wp-rss-aggregator]