Petasites Japonicus Extract Market: Competitive Landscape and Recent Industry Development Analysis 2017 – 2025

The Petasites Japonicus Extract market study outlines the key regions and prominent players in the global Petasites Japonicus Extract market.

All the consumption trends and adoption patterns of the Petasites Japonicus Extract are covered in the report.

Market Segmentation:

Petasites Japonicus extract market is segmented on the basis of type, end-user, application, and region. On the basis of type the market is segmented into petasites japonicus leaf extract and petasites japonicus root extract. The demand for petasites japonicus extract is increasing as it offers many anti-oxidant properties as well as is a rich source of flavonoid. On the basis of end-user the market is segmented into industrial and retail. The retail segment is further sub-segmented into supermarkets/hypermarkets, convenience stores and online stores. It is expected that online store will hold a relatively higher share in the petasites japonicus extract market compared to other distribution channels. On the basis of application the petasites japonicus extract market is segmented into cosmetic industry, and pharmaceutical industry. Pharmaceutical industry is expected to hold the major market share in the forecast period.

Market Regional Outlook:

Regional segment for the market of petasites japonicus extract is divided into five different regions: North America, APAC, Europe, Latin America and MEA. Among these regions Asia Pacific is expected to be the major contributor of petasites japonicus extract market globally and is expected to dominant the market in the forecaster period. In Asia Pacific region countries such as China and Japan holds the key market for petasites japonicus extract. In Europe region countries such as Italy and Spain holds the key market for petasites japonicus extract. In terms of revenue Europe is expected to be the second leading contributor of the petasites japonicus extract market in the forecast period.

Market Drivers:

Petasites Japonicus extract has been popular from ancient times and increasing awareness among the consumers about the health benefits associated with petasites japonicus extract is expected to drive the market in the near future. Petasites japonicus extract offers various health benefits such as it enables to reduce pain and swelling (inflammation), helps in the treatment of wounds, enables to reduce common cold, as petasites is an antihistamine element, therefore it helps to prevent allergic reactions, helps to reduce headaches and reduce fever and also helps to control the blood sugar level of the body which is expected to bolster the growth of the petasites japonicus extract market. The demand for anti-aging cream is further expected to boost the petasites japonicus as antioxidants present in the root extract helps in preventing free radical damage of the body. Petasites japonicus extract is also known to cure dehydration, potassium and magnesium deficiency along with calcium deficiency in pregnant women. Furthermore, it contains flavonoid which keeps the level of bad cholesterol low, these factors are also expected to drive the Petasites Japonicus extract market during the forecast period.

Market Key Players:

Some of the key players in petasites japonicus market are Swanson, Planetary Herbals, Solaray, Life Extension, Vitacost, Hawaii Pharm LLC, Piping Rock Health Products, Linpharma, Inc and Source Naturals among others.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

The study is a source of reliable data on:

Market segments and sub-segments

Market trends and dynamics

Supply and demand

Market size

Current trends/opportunities/challenges

Competitive landscape

Technological breakthroughs

Value chain and stakeholder analysis

The regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others)

Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

Eastern Europe (Poland and Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand)

Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa)

The report has been compiled through extensive primary research (through interviews, surveys, and observations of seasoned analysts) and secondary research (which entails reputable paid sources, trade journals, and industry body databases). The report also features a complete qualitative and quantitative assessment by analyzing data gathered from industry analysts and market participants across key points in the industry’s value chain.

A separate analysis of prevailing trends in the parent market, macro- and micro-economic indicators, and regulations and mandates is included under the purview of the study. By doing so, the report projects the attractiveness of each major segment over the forecast period.

Highlights of the report:

A complete backdrop analysis, which includes an assessment of the parent market

Important changes in market dynamics

Market segmentation up to the second or third level

Historical, current, and projected size of the market from the standpoint of both value and volume

Reporting and evaluation of recent industry developments

Market shares and strategies of key players

Emerging niche segments and regional markets

An objective assessment of the trajectory of the market

Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market



