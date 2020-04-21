Adaptive Security Market to Witness Massive Growth by 2025: Cisco Systems , Juniper Networks, Trend Micro

A new research document is added in HTF MI database of 150 pages, titled as ‘Global Adaptive Security Market Insights by Application, Product Type, Competitive Landscape & Regional Forecast 2025’ with detailed analysis, Competitive landscape, forecast and strategies. The study covers geographic analysis that includes regions like South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Taiwan, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Europe (Germany, France, Italy, United Kingdom, Netherlands, Rest of Europe), MEA (Middle East, Africa), North America (United States, Canada, Mexico) and important players/vendors such as Cisco Systems (United States), Juniper Networks (United States), Trend Micro (Japan), Fireeye (United States), Rapid7 (United States), Panda Security (Spain), Illumio (United States), EMC RSA (United States), Cloudwick (United States) and Interface Master (United States) are some of the key players profiled in the study. Additionally, the Players which are also part of the research are Force point (United States), XenonStack (India) and Happiest Minds (India).The report will help you gain market insights, future trends and growth prospects for forecast period of 2019-2025.

Summary

Adaptive Security Market Scope

Adaptive Security is an approach that analyzes behaviors and events to protect against the threat that happens. Through Adaptive security, architecture organizations can continuously assess risk and automatically provide proportional enforcement that can be dialed up or down. It offers many benefits over traditional security platforms such as monitoring and response in real time, reduces the attack surface and others. The implementation of adaptive security depends upon the size of the organization and the design of the network.

The market study is being classified by Type (Network Security, Endpoint Security, Application Security, Cloud Security and Others), by Application (Government and Defense, Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI), Retail, IT and Telecom, Manufacturing and Others) and major geographies with country level break-up.

The Global Adaptive Security Market Is Highly Competitive and Having Major Key Players. In Terms Of Market Share, Some Big Key Players Presently Dominate The Global Market. Key Vendors Having A Prominent Share In The Global Market Are Concentrating On Enhancing Their Client Base The World. These Leading Players Are Leveraging On Strategic Collaborative Creativities To Intensification Their Market Share And Escalation Their Profitability. Key Vendors Operating Across The Global Market Are Also Acquiring Start-Ups. Research Analyst at AMA predicts that United States Players will contribute to the maximum growth of Global Adaptive Security market throughout the predicted period.

Segmentation Overview

HTF MI has segmented the market of Global Adaptive Security market by Type, Application and Region.

On the basis of geography, the market of Adaptive Security has been segmented into South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Taiwan, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Europe (Germany, France, Italy, United Kingdom, Netherlands, Rest of Europe), MEA (Middle East, Africa), North America (United States, Canada, Mexico). If we see Market by Catergory, the sub-segment i.e. Preventive will boost the Adaptive Security market. Additionally, the rising demand from SMEs and various industry verticals gives enough cushion to market growth.

Market Leaders and their expansionary development strategies

In Jan 2019, Akamai Technologies Announced The Acquisition Of Identity Provider Janrain. Through This Akamai Try To Manage User Access To Their Online Services, By Adopting Adaptive Security Services To Provide Security To Large-Scale Data Breaches.

In Jul 2018, Kaspersky Lab Announced To Launch The Latest Version Of Kaspersky Security Cloud As An Adaptive Security Service, Which Work As Safeguard Their Consumers From Digital Threats.

Market Trend

Government & Defense Are High Demanding Segment

Market Drivers

Increasing Adoption of IoT and Cloud Based Services

Rising Organizations Awareness Regarding Security

Increasing Digital Threats

Over-Dependency on Blocking and Prevention Mechanism

Opportunities

Increase Investment in Digital Technologies by Organizations

Challenges

Limited Visibility in Advanced Attacks

Many Number of Organizations Continue To Overly Invest In Prevention-Only Strategies

Key Target Audience

Venture Capitalists and Private Equity Firms, New Entrants/Investors, Analysts and Strategic Business Planners, Adaptive Security Service Providers, Government Regulatory and Research Organizations and End-Use Industries

