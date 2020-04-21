Automated Border Control Market Global Forecast to 2025-Vision-Box, Sita, Secunet AG, OT-Morpho

The report titled “Global Automated Border Control Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025” provide (6 Year Forecast 2019-2025) enhanced on worldwide competition by topmost prime companies ( Vision-Box, Sita, Secunet AG, OT-Morpho, Gemalto, NEC, Assa Abloy, Indra Sistemas, Accenture, Gunnebo Group, Securiport, Rockwell Collins, Veridos GmbH, DERMALOG, M2SYS, IER SAS, Cognitec Systems ) which providing information such as Company Profiles, Capacity, Gross, Gross Margin, Product Picture and Specification, Production, Price, Cost, Revenue and contact information. This Automated Border Control market report crucial insights that facilitate the Market Trends, Drivers, Market Dynamics, Overview , Scope, Definitions, Classifications, Opportunities, Competitive Landscape. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the Automated Border Control market manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry.

Scope of Automated Border Control Market: Automated Border Control systems (ABC) or eGates are automated self-service barriers which use the data stored in the chip in biometric passports to verify the user’s identity. Travellers undergo biometric verification using face, fingerprint, iris recognition or a combination of modalities. After the identification process is complete, a physical barrier such as a gate or turnstile opens to permit passage.

Of all the major applications of ABC, airport holds the largest share of the ABC market. The demand for ABC across airports is growing owing to the increasing passenger traffic across the globe. The increasing passenger traffic at airports is mainly because of the increasing travel and tourism activities and economic development across the globe.

Among solution types, the ABC e-gate held a larger share of the automated border control market. This growth can be attributed to the increasing need for automation and increasing passenger traffic. ABC e-gates can process maximum number of passengers while maintaining security.

APAC is expected to be the fastest-growing market for ABC between 2018 and 2025. The government support to deploy ABC to enhance security and traveler convenience makes the ABC market attractive in the APAC region.

On the basis of product, this report displays the sales volume, revenue (Million USD), product price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into-

ABC e-Gate

ABC Kiosk

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate of Automated Border Control market for each application, including-

Airport

Land Port

Seaport

Automated Border Control Market: Regional Analysis Includes:

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

(Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia) Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

(Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.) North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada.)

(the United States, Mexico, and Canada.) South America (Brazil etc.)

(Brazil etc.) The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt.)

