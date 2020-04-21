Connected Cars Market Industry Growth, Demand, Top Companies Analysis & Future Business Opportunity 2025

This market research report includes a detailed segmentation of the Global Connected Cars Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments. The analysis of pioneering verticals and geographical regions is also discussed to anticipate the deployment rate of industry.

The Global Connected Cars market was valued at USD xx billion in 2017 and is expected to reach USD xx billion by 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period (2018-2025).

Connected Car is the most significant trend in the automotive sector in the last 50 years. The connected car is evolving from being a luxury to being a necessity. Connected car tech-nology is used in monitoring fleet cars remotely and other features. Connected Car trend encompasses within it multiple sectors all collaborating with Automakers to create a har-monious system.

Market dynamics:

As Internet penetration increases, the share of connected cars in the car market will in-crease in the forecast period.

Growth in Connected cars will give rise to Vehicle communications. Cars will share data with each other & traffic infrastructure to improve traffic management and safety.

Government legislations also further drive the growth in connected car market. As Smartphone and Internet penetration increases and 4G, 5G becomes widespread connected car market will increase rapidly until all cars are connected cars.

Market Segmentation

Connected Car market can be segmented by connectivity, and by function.

By Function, the connected car market is segmented into Mobility Management, Vehicle Management, Entertainment, Safety, Driver Assistance and Well-being. In-vehicle enter-tainment is major in Asia Pacific region. However the overall connected cars market is im-pacted by price pressures brought by competition with aftermarket suppliers.

Geographical Segmentation

By region, the market is segmented into North America, South America, Europe, Asia-pacific and rest of the world.

The US has the highest share in the connected car market with high adoption for technology. China is expected to show the highest growth rate in the connected car market. By 2022, Europe will surpass the US in the number of connected cars.

Competitive Landscape:

Connected car Market contains many companies working in different industries such as app providers, cloud service providers, MEMS, microprocessors, infotainment systems providers, Cybersecurity solution providers, network providers, etc.

Some of the companies working in the connected car market are Harman, Continental, NXP, AT&T, Microsoft, Delphi Automotive Plc, Alcatel Lucent, Google and others.

Key market segments covered

By Connectivity Type

Embedded connectivity

Tethered connectivity

Smartphone / Mirroring

By Function-

Mobility Management

Vehicle Management

Entertainment

Safety

Driver Assistance

Well-being

By Region

Asia Pacific

Europe

North America

South America

Rest of the World

Scope of the report:

The report covers the key factors impacting the market, Porter 5 Forces, Product Bench-marking, and company profiles. Connected Cars market is segmented By Connectivity Type (Embedded connectivity, Tethered connectivity, Smartphone / Mirroring), By Function (Mo-bility Management, Vehicle Management, Entertainment, Safety, Driver Assistance and Well-being). Based on geography the market is segmented into North America, South Amer-ica, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the world.

