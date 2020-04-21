Data Classification Market 2019 Analysis, Growth, Vendors, Shares, Drivers, Challenges with Forecast to 2025

The global data classification market research study offers a wide perspective on where the industry is heading to. This report presents a comprehensive overview of the Data Classification market size, share and growth opportunities by product type, applications, key companies and key regions. The research is based on extensive primary interviews (in-house experts, industry leaders, and market players) and secondary research (a host of paid and unpaid databases), along with the analytical tools that have been used to build the forecast and the predictive models.

The report further includes a thorough analysis of the impact of the Porter’s five major forces to understand the overall attractiveness of the industry. This study provide accurate and timely market size, vendor share, and forecasts for hundreds of technology markets from more than 100 countries around the globe. The report also focuses on the key developments and investments made in the global data classification market by the players, research organizations, and government bodies.

This report analyzes the global market for data classification platforms. The study provides an analysis of the market issues related to data classification industry, including drivers such as device availability, developing technology, and myriad value propositions. Global market forecasts, segmented by device type and region, extend through 2025.

Further, the report includes an exhaustive analysis of the regional split into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest-of-the-World. Each region details the individual push-and-pull forces in addition to the key players from that region. Some of the prominent players in the global data classification market are IBM, Google, Microsoft, AW , Symantec, OpenText, Covata , Boldon James, Varonis, Innovative Routines International, Informatica, Dataguise, Spirion, Digital Guardian, Titus, Netwrix Corporation, PKWARE, GTB Technologies, Forcepoint, Sienna Group.

Market Segmentation

By Components

Solutions Standalone Integrated

Services Professional Services Managed Services



By Deployment

On-premises

Cloud

By Methodology

Content-based Classification

Context-based Classification

User-based Classification

By Applications

Access Control

Governance and Regulatory Compliance

Web, Mobile, and Email Protection

Centralized Management

By Verticals

BFSI

Healthcare and Lifesciences

Government and Defense

Education

Telecom

Media and Entertainment

Others (Retail and Ecommerce, Manufacturing, and Energy and Utilities)

The report answers the following questions about the Data Classification market:

What is the data classification market size in terms of revenue from 2019-2025, and what is the expected growth rate during the forecast period 2019-2025?

What are the key trends and opportunities in the market pertaining to the global Data Classification market?

What are the key solutions covered in the data classification market?

How attractive is the market for different stakeholders present in the industry on the basis of the analysis of futuristic scenario of the global data classification market?

What are the major driving forces that are expected to increase the demand for global data classification market during the forecast period?

What are the major challenges inhibiting the growth of the global data classification market?

What kind of new strategies are adopted by the existing market players to expand their market position in the industry?

What is the competitive strength of the key players in the global data classification market on the basis of the analysis of their financial stability, product offerings, and regional presence?

