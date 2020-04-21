Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service (DRaaS) Market Comparison By Regions, Types, Trends

The report titled “Global Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service (DRaaS) Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025” provide (6 Year Forecast 2019-2025) enhanced on worldwide competition by topmost prime companies ( Veeam Software, Bluelock Privacy, Zerto, Windstream Communications, Amazon Web Services, Inc., Verizon, Sungard Availability Services, Infrascale Inc., IBM, Dell ) which providing information such as Company Profiles, Capacity, Gross, Gross Margin, Product Picture and Specification, Production, Price, Cost, Revenue and contact information. This Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service (DRaaS) market report crucial insights that facilitate the Market Trends, Drivers, Market Dynamics, Overview , Scope, Definitions, Classifications, Opportunities, Competitive Landscape. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service (DRaaS) market manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry.

Scope of Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service (DRaaS) Market: Disaster recovery as a Service, also known as DRaaS, is a cloud-based service which protects companies from losing their critical data at the time of an eventuality. It is a process in which physical or virtual servers are hosted and replicated by an outside entity in order to provide backup process, where functions of a system are assumed by secondary system components as primary components become inaccessible, in the case of any hazard. Disaster Recovery as a Service strives to reduce downtime as well as any disruptions caused to the client, customers and other stakeholders of a business in the event of disasters. Disaster Recovery Services solutions provide more than data recovery protection services as they can replicate various infrastructures and applications of business processes in the organization and ensure optimum continuity of operations of a business. DRaas, for data recovery, can be employed in every organization whether it is small, medium or large without having any requirement of necessary expertise to configure and monitor a disaster recovery plan.

The global market for DRaaS is driven by the necessary requirement of backup services for organization’s data. Moreover, DRaaS is a fast recovery solution, cost effective and offers flexibility. It also offers automation capability service which enables optimum utilization of resources at low cost ensuring smooth flow of operations through its automated capabilities and enables scalable, reliable and secure solutions to the enterprises. The rate of implementation of these services in small and large enterprises alike is growing rapidly, thereby propelling the demand for these solutions. However, compatibility of specific applications in the cloud environment and dependence on DRaaS provider to implement the solution in the right manner and meet the desired objectives are some of the factors impeding the market growth.

Geographically, North America region presents good growth opportunities for DraaS solution providers on account of surge in adoption of new and emerging technologies and huge investments by the enterprises in cloud-based solutions.

On the basis of product, this report displays the sales volume, revenue (Million USD), product price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into-

Premises-to-Cloud

Cloud-to-Cloud

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate of Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service (DRaaS) market for each application, including-

Government

Retail

Communication and Technology

Healthcare

BFSI

Manufacturing

Others

Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service (DRaaS) Market: Regional Analysis Includes:

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

(Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia) Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

(Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.) North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada.)

(the United States, Mexico, and Canada.) South America (Brazil etc.)

(Brazil etc.) The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt.)

