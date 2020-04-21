Edge AI Software Market : The Development Strategies Adopted By Major Key Players And To Understand The Competitive Scenario

The report titled “Global Edge AI Software Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025” provide (6 Year Forecast 2019-2025) enhanced on worldwide competition by topmost prime companies ( IBM, Microsoft, Intel, Google, TIBCO, Cloudera, Nutanix, Foghorn Systems, SWIM.AI, Anagog, Tact.ai, Bragi, XNOR.AI, Octonion, Veea Inc, Imagimob ) which providing information such as Company Profiles, Capacity, Gross, Gross Margin, Product Picture and Specification, Production, Price, Cost, Revenue and contact information. This Edge AI Software market report crucial insights that facilitate the Market Trends, Drivers, Market Dynamics, Overview , Scope, Definitions, Classifications, Opportunities, Competitive Landscape. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the Edge AI Software market manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry.

Get Free Sample PDF (including full TOC, Tables and Figures) of Edge AI Software [email protected] https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=S&repid=2163419

Target Audience of Edge AI Software Market :Key Consulting Companies & Advisors, Production Companies, Suppliers, Channel Partners, Marketing Authorities, Subject Matter Experts, Research Institutions, Financial Institutions, Market Consultants, Equipment Suppliers/ Buyers, Industry Investors/Investment Bankers Government Authorities.

Scope of Edge AI Software Market: Edge AI software enables aggregation, processing, computation, and analysis of data present near or on the edge devices by leveraging AI and IoT technologies. The software helps to process data on edge nodes even in remote and decentralized networks, without cloud connectivity.

Integrating AI with IoT in edge devices helps enterprises to minimize latency, reduce bandwidth, lessen threats, avoid duplication, improve reliability, and maintain compliance. Moreover, edge AI software solutions enable an organization to utilize the computing resources in an optimal manner, minimize the bandwidth required to execute the solution, and lower the latency in particular response time.

The amount of IoT devices deployed worldwide is exploding across all industries and cloud computing is overwhelmed with challenges that prevent IoT from scaling. For this reason, the center of data production and computing is transitioning from the cloud to the edge creating the need of IoT devices with a small but power efficient footprint.

The potential of AI at the edge is vast. A report from Tractica estimates that AI edge device shipments will increase from 161.4 million units in 2018 to 2.6 billion units worldwide annually by 2025. The top AI-enabled edge devices, in terms of unit volumes, will include mobile phones, smart speakers, PCs/tablets, head-mounted displays, automotive sensors, drones, consumer and enterprise robots, and security cameras. There will also be more AI incorporated into wearable health sensors, building or facility sensors, and networks of sensors planted around facilities or entire cities. Artificial intelligence (AI)，a rapidly emerging force, is taking computing at the edge to a whole new level, in which insights and analysis are provided on the spot, in real-time. With the IoT now front and center of business and technology strategies, the ability to analyze data streaming through edge computing devices and systems means a significant improvement in visibility and awareness of events across a network.

On the basis of product, this report displays the sales volume, revenue (Million USD), product price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into-

Software Tools

Platforms

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate of Edge AI Software market for each application, including-

Autonomous Vehicles

Access Management

Video Surveillance

Remote Monitoring & Predictive Maintenance

Telemetry

Others

Do You Have Any Query Or Specific Requirement? Ask to Our Industry [email protected] https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=E&repid=2163419

Edge AI Software Market: Regional Analysis Includes:

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

(Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia) Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

(Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.) North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada.)

(the United States, Mexico, and Canada.) South America (Brazil etc.)

(Brazil etc.) The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt.)

The Edge AI Software Market Report Can Answer The Following Questions:

❶ What is the (North America, South America, Europe, Africa, Middle East, Asia, China, Japan) production, production value, consumption, consumption value, import and export of Edge AI Software market?

❷ Who are the key manufacturers of Edge AI Software market? How are their operating situation (capacity, production, price, cost, gross and revenue)?

❸ What are the upstream raw materials and manufacturing equipment of Edge AI Software? What is the manufacturing process of Edge AI Software?

❹ Economic impact on Edge AI Software industry and development trend of Edge AI Software industry.

❺ What will the Edge AI Software market size and the growth rate be in 2025?

❻ What are the key market trends impacting the growth of the Edge AI Software market?

❼ What are the Edge AI Software market challenges to market growth?

❽ What are the Edge AI Software market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the Edge AI Software market? Etc.

Contact:

ResearchMoz

Mr. Nachiket Ghumare,

Tel: +1-518-621-2074

USA-Canada Toll Free: 866-997-4948

Email: [email protected]

Browse More Reports Visit @ https://bit.ly/2Sepby2

[wp-rss-aggregator]