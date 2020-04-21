Global CNC Metal Cutting Machine Tools Market Is Booming Worldwide|Dalian Machine Tool Group Corporation (China), FANUC Corporation (Japan), and Makino Milling Machine Co., Ltd. (Japan).
In terms of value the global CNC metal cutting machine tools market is expected to grow at 6.14% CAGR during the forecast period, 2018-2023.according to a comprehensive study added by Report Ocean.
The report offers an in-depth analysis of major driving factors, segments, regions & countries and key players in the market. Moreover, the report also outlines the competitive scenarios across different geographies along with key developments which include mergers and acquisitions, new product or services development, R&D activities, thus giving insights to the market players about the major regions gaining traction.
Growth Factors and Restraints
Factors such as the growing demand from major end-use sectors and time-effectiveness with high precision and quality driving the global CNC metal cutting machine tools market. Concurrently, the lack of skilled labor and the high cost of CNC machine could restrain market growth to a certain extent.
The worldwide CNC Metal Cutting Machine Tools market research report provides a deep-dive analysis of the present market situation and future market trends. The analysis provided in the report help the manufacturers, companies, service providers, etc. as a major guiding factor for decision making and analyzing the current and future market situations. The report also analyzes the major players operating in the market.
Major players operating in the CNC Metal Cutting Machine Tools market include:
Some of the key players of the market are DMG MORI CO., LTD (Japan), Amada Machine Tools Co. (Japan), JTEKT Corporation (Japan), Yamazaki Mazak Corporation (Japan), Hurco Companies, Inc. (US), Okuma Corporation (Japan), EMAG GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), Komatsu Ltd. (Japan), Haas Automation, Inc. (US), Dalian Machine Tool Group Corporation (China), FANUC Corporation (Japan), and Makino Milling Machine Co., Ltd. (Japan).
Objective of the Global CNC Metal Cutting Machine Tools Market Report-Forecast till 2023
> To provide insights into factors influencing market growth
> To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to regional markets and their key countries
> To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments based on product type, application, and region
> To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their market share, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market
Target Audience
> Associations and industrial bodies
> Component suppliers and distributors
> End users of CNC machines across industries
> Government bodies such as regulatory authorities and policymakers
> Industrial automation equipment providers
> Original equipment manufacturers (OEMs)
Key Findings
> The vertical machine centers segment of the global CNC metal cutting machine tools market, by product type, is projected to register the highest CAGR of 6.43% during the forecast period.
> The automotive segment of the global CNC metal cutting machine tools market, by application, is projected to register the highest CAGR of 6.40% during the forecast period.
> Asia-Pacific is expected to dominate the CNC metal cutting machine tools market during the review period. The regional market is expected to register a CAGR of 6.36% to reach a market size of USD 27,370.6 million by the end of 2023.
11 Conclusion List of Tables:
