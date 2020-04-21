Global Naphthalene Market Research Report 2019 Emerging Trends, Growing Demand, Key Development Companies, Business Revenue and Future Investments 2025

This market research report includes a detailed segmentation of the Global Naphthalene Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments. The analysis of pioneering verticals and geographical regions is also discussed to anticipate the deployment rate of industry.

Naphthalene can have two major sources coal tar and petroleum. Coal tar has approx. 10% naphthalene while petroleum has only 2%. The world’s 90% naphthalene is produced using coal tar only. Naphthalene is mainly used to produce other organic compounds such as phthalic anhydride and naphthalene sulfonates.

Get Sample Copy with Latest Trends and Updated Analysis @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2588714

The market is driven by several factors such as growing demand for naphthalene sulfonate-formaldehyde in concrete admixtures, increasing use of naphthalene in the textile industry. However, the market growth is restrained by growing environmental concerns regarding naphthalene use in pesticides and the growing use of o-xylene, instead of naphthalene, for phthalic anhydride production.

Key Players

The major players of Naphthalene market include Apin Chemicals Limited, Compro Shijiazhuang Fine Chemical Co., Ltd., CarbonTech Group, Daikaffil Chemicals India Limited, Industrial Química del Nalón, S.A., (NalonChem), IWAKI SEIYAKU CO., LTD., Merck Millipore, PCC Rokita SA, RÜTGERS Belgium n.v., and Wuxi Kinghan Bio-Medical&Chemical Inc.

Why purchase the report?

Visualize the composition of the Construction Chemicals in the market across each indication, in terms of type and applications, highlighting the key commercial assets and players.

Identify commercial opportunities in Construction Chemicals by analyzing trends and co-development deals.

Excel data sheet with thousands of data points of the Construction Chemicals market – level 4/5 segmentation

PDF report with the most relevant analysis cogently put together after exhaustive qualitative interviews and in-depth market study

Product mapping in excel for the key Construction Chemicals products of all major market players.

Browse Report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-naphthalene-market-size-trends-competitive-analysis-market-share-and-forecasts-2018-2025

The global Naphthalene market is segmented by type such a Naphthols (1-Naphthol, 2-Naphthol, Others), Naphthalene Sulfonate, Phthalic anhydride, and Others. By application, the market is segmented into Intermediate for Production of Organic Compounds, Low-Volatility Solvents, Moth Repellent, Pesticides, Wetting Agent and Surfactant, and Others. Further based on end-user, the market is segmented into Construction, Paper & pulp, Paints & coatings, Agrochemicals, Pharmaceuticals, Textiles, and Others (Leather tanning, rubber synthesis, and detergents).

Product Type Insights:

Naphthalene sulfonates accounted for the largest market segment of naphthalene consumption and China is leading the naphthalene sulfonates market. China’s expansion was strongly influenced by growing demand for the use of naphthalene sulfonate–formaldehyde condensate (also known as superplasticizer) in concrete admixtures. However, there is a to polycarboxylate superplasticizer recently.

Regional Insights:

Geographically, the global Naphthalene market is segmented into North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific and RoW. China is the largest consumer of naphthalene globally which can be used in phthalic anhydride, naphthalene sulfonates, or dyestuff intermediates. Chinese naphthalene sulfonate consumption is approx. 80% of the global naphthalene consumption.

China, along with Japan and other Asian countries accounted for more than 50% of the global Naphthalene market.

Target Audience

Raw Material Suppliers/ Buyers

Product Suppliers/ Buyers

Industry Investors/Investment Bankers

Education & Research Institutes

Research Professionals

Emerging Companies

Manufacturers

Enquiry before Buying @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/enquiry-before-buying/2588714

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (214) 884-6817; +9120641 01019

Email id: [email protected]

[wp-rss-aggregator]