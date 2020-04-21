Global Polyurethane Market 2019-2025 Industry Size, Share, Revenue, Business Strategies, Regional Demand, Future Growth Analysis and Overview

This market research report includes a detailed segmentation of the Global Polyurethane Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments. The analysis of pioneering verticals and geographical regions is also discussed to anticipate the deployment rate of industry.

Growing construction and automobile markets increased usage of the bio-polyurethane market in the construction sector, and increasing usage of polyurethane in the refrigerators sector are the major factors driving the market growth. Volatile raw material prices and growing environmental concerns are the major factors restraining the growth of the market.

Top Players:

DowDuPont

BASF

Huntsman Corp

Covestro AG

The polyurethane market is a fairly fragmented market with a large number of companies present in the market and major companies in the industry hold only a minor market share.

Market Segments:

The polyurethane market is segmented based on the product type, raw material, end user, and on geography. By application, the furniture sector is estimated to have the large market share accounting for a market share of 33.12% in the forecasted period. It is estimated that the global consumption of polyurethane by 21.31 million metric tons in 2017 with furniture sector accounting for 7 million metric tons.

By product type, flexible foam market accounts for the largest market share of 32.38% in 2017 and is estimated to have the largest market value by 2025. By geography, Asia-Pacific region has the largest market share of 52.1% in 2016 followed by Europe and North America. Large consumption of polyurethane in India, China, and Japan is increasing the demand for the polyurethane market. China is the second largest producer of polyurethane in 2017.

