Luxury Car Market Business Analysis, Players Statistics, Demand, Trends and Investment Opportunities to 2025

This market research report includes a detailed segmentation of the Global Luxury Car Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments. The analysis of pioneering verticals and geographical regions is also discussed to anticipate the deployment rate of industry.

Luxury car segment is often the first one to introduce new & revolutionary technologies to the market. Innovations such as massaging Seats, AirScarf, Self-closing doors, Blind spot monitoring features are initially introduced in Luxury cars.

Electric cars traditionally have not enjoyed massive success in the luxury car market. But this is expected to change in the future.

Scope of the report-

The report covers the key factors impacting the market, Porter 5 Forces, Product Bench-marking, and company profiles. Luxury car market is segmented by size (Small luxury car, Mid-size luxury car, large luxury car) and based on geography the market is segmented into North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the world.

Top Players:

Mercedes Benz

BMW

Audi

Tesla

Lexus

Cadillac

Volvo

Jaguar

Porsche

Infiniti

German automakers Mercedes Benz, BMW, and Audi dominate the market. Mercedes Benz remained the biggest luxury carmaker in 2017 for the second consecutive year due to tre-mendous growth in China. Tesla was the most significant player in the large luxury cars in the US in 2017.

Drivers and restraints:

The luxury car market is less sensitive to price than the broader automotive Industry. Luxury car segment is generally less affected by financial downturn.

Increasing demand for luxury cars from developing countries is driving the market. The rise of environment friendly cars is a big trend in the market.

The rise in ridesharing facilities is restraining the luxury car market. Electric vehicles will further shape the market in the future.

Increasing sales of pre-owned luxury or used cars is the key restraint for the luxury car mar-ket globally.

Market Segmentation:

Global Luxury Cars market is segmented by car size and by region.

By size, the market is segmented into small, mid-size, and large luxury cars. Small size luxu-ry cars is the biggest segment in the market, as they are affordable for consumers especial-ly from developing countries.

By Region

Asia Pacific

Europe

North America

South America

Rest of the World

Geographical Segmentation:

By region, the market is segmented into North America, South America, Europe, Asia-pacific, rest of the world. Asia-pacific is the largest market mostly due to China. The luxury car market in China is expected to drive the market in the forecast period with increasing consumer confidence. Thus China accounts for much of the growth in the luxury car market. India has a large passenger car market, but luxury cars make a very small percentage of the total demand. The share of luxury cars market in India is expected to grow due to rise of affluent middle class population.

Target Audience

Government Agencies

Product Suppliers/ Buyers

Industry Investors/Investment Bankers

Education & Research Institutes

Research Professionals

Emerging Companies

Manufacturers

