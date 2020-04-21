Medicinal Foods Market Regions, Segmentation, Outlook, Opportunities, Industry Trends & Forecast Report to 2025
This market research report includes a detailed segmentation of the Global Medicinal Foods Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments. The analysis of pioneering verticals and geographical regions is also discussed to anticipate the deployment rate of industry.
Medicinal Foods are the emerging markets and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period (2018-2025). Increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and growing nutritional deficiency are the major factors driving the market. The recommendations by the doctors are further enhancing the market growth, as medicinal foods play a vital role in the treatment process.
Chronic conditions among the population are rapidly increasing year by year. This situation is created a huge opportunity for the medicinal foods manufacturers. The count is expected to reach 171 million population by 2030. This continuous increase is attributed to rising the market demand.
Regarding the route of administration, the oral administration takes the highest share of the Medicinal Foods Market. Owing to its ease of administration and doctors preferences has led this segment to dominate the Medicinal Foods market. The dominance is expected to continue in the coming years as enteral is only preferred when the patients were unable to consume any food orally.
The report profiles the following companies, which includes:
1 B Braun
Abbott
Danone
Mead Johnson
Meiji Holding & Co
Fresenius
Cambrooke
Nestle Health Sciences
Perrigo
Victus
Market Segments:
Based on the product forms, the Medicinal Foods market is segmented by tablets, powders, and others. He powders have seen a major share of the Medicinal Foods market as they are consumed in the form of liquid and semi-solid. However, the tablet form is expected to witness the highest share in the market, as the dosage of the product can be managed properly in the tablet form.
DataM analyses the complete scenario of the Medicinal Foods market, market segmentation, geography analysis, companies, trends and opportunities in the market. The market is further categorised based on the Product form such as Powder, Tablet and Others. Market is segmented by therapy, which includes ADHD, Alzheimer’s disease, Diabetic Neuropathy, Nutritional Deficiency, and Others. Based on the Route of administration, the market is segmented as Oral, Enteral, and Others. The report segments the geographies by regions, which include North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific and RoW.
Product form
Powder
Tablet
Others
By Therapy
ADHD
Alzheimer’s disease
Diabetic Neuropathy
Nutritional Deficiency
Others
By Route of administration
Oral
Enteral
Others
By Region
Asia Pacific
Europe
North America
South America
Rest of the World
