Migraine Therapeutics Market-Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2019-2024): Growth Overview Verticals, Types, Emerging Technologies, Applications and Business Opportunity

Market Overview

Growing awareness about migraine and its treatment options, increasing R&D expenditures leading to high pipeline products, increasing the prevalence of migraines along with high unmet needs are the major factors that are supporting the growth of the migraine therapeutics market globally. The World Health Organization’s disability rating for migraine ranks it as the 19th most common reason for disability. Migraine sufferers use twice the amount of prescription drugs and visit doctors and emergency rooms twice as often as those who do not have the disorder. Migraine sufferers have also spent much more on their healthcare sector. The migraine sufferers are found to use 2.5 times the amount of prescription drugs and have six times as many diagnostic tests and services. Thus, this increasing prevalence of migraine allows the usage of more and more therapeutics to get relief and this helps in driving the overall market. However, lack of proper diagnosis and undiagnosed cases, adverse effects of drugs, increased preference for alternative therapies, and generic penetration are the few factors hampering the migraine therapeutics market.

Scope of the Report

Migraine is a complex neurological condition, characterized by frequent headaches that can last from 4 to 72 hours. The pain is often unilateral and pulsating in nature, which can often be worsened by physical activity. In most cases, migraine is associated with symptoms such as photophobia, phonophobia, osmophobia, nausea, vomiting, loss of appetite, and sometimes sensory disturbances.

Key Market Trends

Triptans are expected to grow at a Healthy CAGR

Triptans are a newer class of drug that increases serotonin levels in the brain, reducing inflammation and constricting blood vessels, effectively ending a migraine. Triptans make blood vessels constrict and block pain pathways in the brain. These are found to be more migraine-specific than the earlier ergotamines. Some of the triptans include almotriptan (Axert), eletriptan (Relpax), frovatriptan (Frova), naratriptan (Amerge), rizatriptan (Maxalt, Maxalt-MLT), sumatriptan (Imitrex), sumatriptan and naproxen (Treximet), and zolmitriptan (Zomig). A single-tablet combination of sumatriptan and naproxen sodium (Treximet) have proved to be more effective in relieving migraine symptoms than either medication on its own. Besides relieving the pain, there are side effects associated with triptans that include reactions at the injection site, nausea, dizziness, drowsiness, and muscle weakness. They are not recommended for people at risk of strokes and heart attacks.

North America Lead the Market in the North America Region

North America has been found to dominate the overall market and is projected to maintain its position until 2025. The factors, such as high prevalence, increasing adoption of novel therapeutics, and many target populations in the United States are some of the factors contributing to the dominance of the country. According to the Migraine Research Foundation in 2018, migraine is affecting 39 million men, women, and children in the US and 1 billion, worldwide. It is found to be most common between the ages of 25 and 55. Therefore, 12% of the population, including children suffer from migraine. There have also been many new therapeutics that are launched recently. In 2018, the US FDA has approved Eli Lilly migraine drug at a price that is the same as its rivals. Lilly has planned to sell the drug, chemically known as galcanezumab. Galcanezumab-gnlm, is a once in a month, self-administered 120-mg subcutaneous injection. The approval is based on the safety and efficacy data of galcanezumab-gnlm. Novartis and Amgen have also recently announced in May 2018, the FDA approval of Aimovig(TM) (erenumab), a novel treatment developed specifically for migraine prevention in adults. All these factors are supporting North America to dominate the market.

Competitive Landscape

The Migraine Therapeutics market is highly fragmented with the presence of a large number of local and international players. Key players are adopting different growth strategies to enhance their market presence such as partnerships, agreements, collaborations, new product launches, geographical expansions, mergers, and acquisitions. Some key developments in the Migraine Therapeutics market are March 2018 – A new type of medication for migraine headaches is currently being reviewed by the FDA, and if approved may provide safe, long-lasting relief for many by blocking the activation of a molecule involved in the pain process.

Table of Contents

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Growing Awareness about Migraine and its Treatment Options

4.2.2 Increasing R&D Expenditures Leading to High Pipeline Products

4.2.3 Increasing Prevalence of Migraines along with High Unmet Needs

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Adverse Effects of Drugs

4.3.2 Lack of Proper Diagnosis and Undiagnosed Cases

4.4 Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Therepeutics

5.1.1 Specific anti-migraine drugs

5.1.1.1 Triptans

5.1.1.2 Ergot Alkaloids

5.1.2 Acute Therapies

5.1.2.1 Nonsteroidal Anti-inflammatory Drugs (NSAIDs)

5.1.2.2 Analgesics

5.1.3 Preventative Therapies

5.1.3.1 Angiotensin II blockers

5.1.3.2 Anti-convulsants

5.1.3.3 Anti-serotonergic (Anti 5-HT) drugs

5.1.3.4 Others

5.1.4 Route of Administration

5.1.4.1 Oral

5.1.4.2 Injectables

5.2 Geography

5.2.1 North America

5.2.1.1 US

5.2.1.2 Canada

5.2.1.3 Mexico

5.2.2 Europe

5.2.2.1 Germany

5.2.2.2 UK

5.2.2.3 France

5.2.2.4 Italy

5.2.2.5 Spain

5.2.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.2.3 Asia Pacific

5.2.3.1 China

5.2.3.2 Japan

5.2.3.3 India

5.2.3.4 Australia

5.2.3.5 South Korea

5.2.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.2.4 Middle East and Africa

5.2.4.1 GCC

5.2.4.2 South Africa

5.2.4.3 Rest of Middle East and Africa

5.2.5 South America

5.2.5.1 Brazil

5.2.5.2 Argentina

5.2.5.3 Rest of South America

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Amgen

6.1.2 Allergan

6.1.3 AstraZeneca

6.1.4 Eli Lilly and Co.

6.1.5 GlaxoSmithKline

6.1.6 NeurAxon

6.1.7 Pfizer

6.1.8 Bausch Health

6.1.9 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

