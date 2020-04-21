Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Treatment Market-Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2019-2024): Current Trends, Innovations, Application, Growth Analysis, Industry Verticals and Geographical Analysis

This Market Research Report provides information on Products, Services, Trends, Top Companies, Verticals, Countries, Technology, Application, and Geography globally. This report will help the viewer in Better Decision Making ,offers by OrbisResearch.com

Market Overview

The global Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Treatment market is expected to register a CAGR of around 4.8% over the forecast period, 2019-2024. Polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) is a common hormonal endocrine disorder that affects women of childbearing age (15 to 49 years). This disease is characterized by the formation of cysts on the ovaries leading to an insufficiency of the ovulation initiating hormone in the female body. According to the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC), polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) is the most common cause of female infertility. Moreover, the progression of this condition can lead to metabolic abnormalities, which is likely to result in the development of type 2 diabetes, if the syndrome is not treated on time. The severity of the disorder increases the risk of developing uterine and endometrial cancers in patients. Thus, early diagnosis and effective treatment are significant for a successful recovery. The increasing burden of PCOS and no targeted therapy for PCOS being available in the market creates a need to develop therapies to treat them. Thus it becomes one of the primary factors to drive the PCOS treatment market. However, the side effects of symptomatic treatment drugs and lack of approved drugs directly targeting PCOS disease drugs act as among the major restraints to PCOS treatment market.

Scope of the Report

Since the drugs for the treatment of PCOS are majorly related to symptomatic diseases treatment, a lot of opportunities lies for the biopharmaceutical companies to invest into this gyneocological disorder. The scope of the market considered for PCOS treatment includes drug class, surgery and by geogragraphy.

Key Market Trends

Laparoscopic Ovarian Drilling is Estimated to Hold Largest Share by Surgery, Over the Forecast Period

Laparoscopic Ovarian Drilling is among the most common surgeries performed by the doctors in critical conditions. Since the fertility problems faced by the women are quite predominant because of this condition, and response to medications weakens over time, the surgery performed via a thin microscope though the abdomen is majorly preferred across the geography. Though this technique is largely adopted, but there is certain risk associated such as lower abdominal pain, bleeding, damage or scarring of the reproductive organs, and infection. In additon, the cost effective procedures drives the patients towards this surgical procedure for easy treatment of the disease. Thus, it is estimated to have major share, over the forecast period.

North America is Estimated to Have Largest Share in the Global Market

The United States and Canada are highly advanced in terms of new technology procurement, early release of drugs in the market, better reimbursement policies and presence of multiple local and global biopharmaceutical companies. Along with this, there is a steady rise in medical tourism in these countries over the past two decades, which also approach these countries for one of the best medical treatments. The need to ease the treatment and procedures has evolved significantly in past one decade which has given rise to several R&D investments and venture partners funding for pharmaceutical companies to invest into PCOS treatment in North America.

Competitive Landscape

The major market players are focusing on symptomatic treatments and several have their drugs in clinical trials, but not approved for marketing. There is a growing focus on surgeries, for which many medical devices are inclined towards. Some of the major players in the market are Bayer AG, Ferring BV, Merck KGaA, Novartis AG, and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, among others.

Table of Contents

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Increased Burden of PCOS

4.2.2 Growth in Initiatives by Government and Private Players to Raise Awareness

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Adverse Effects Associated with Treatment

4.3.2 Lack of FDA Approved Drugs Specific to PCOS

4.4 Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Treatment

5.1.1 Drug Class

5.1.1.1 Contraceptives

5.1.1.2 Insulin-sensitizing Agent

5.1.1.3 Antidepressants

5.1.1.4 Anti-obesity

5.1.1.5 Others

5.1.2 Surgery

5.1.2.1 Ovarian Wedge Resection

5.1.2.2 Laparoscopic Ovarian Drilling

5.1.2.3 Other Surgeries

5.2 Geography

5.2.1 North America

5.2.1.1 United States

5.2.1.2 Canada

5.2.1.3 Mexico

5.2.2 Europe

5.2.2.1 France

5.2.2.2 Germany

5.2.2.3 United Kingdom

5.2.2.4 Italy

5.2.2.5 Spain

5.2.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.2.3 Asia Pacific

5.2.3.1 China

5.2.3.2 Japan

5.2.3.3 India

5.2.3.4 Australia

5.2.3.5 South Korea

5.2.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.2.4 Middle East and Africa

5.2.4.1 GCC

5.2.4.2 South Africa

5.2.4.3 Rest of Middle East and Africa

5.2.5 South America

5.2.5.1 Brazil

5.2.5.2 Argentina

5.2.5.3 Rest of South America

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Abbott Laboratories

6.1.2 AstraZeneca PLC

6.1.3 Bayer AG

6.1.4 Bristol Myers Squibb

6.1.5 Ferring BV

6.1.6 Merck KGaA

6.1.7 Novartis AG

6.1.8 Pfizer Inc

6.1.9 Sanofi

6.1.10 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

