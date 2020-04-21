Powered Ground Support Equipment Market – Global Industry Projection of Each Major Segment over the Forecast Period 2019 – 2025
Ground Support Equipment (GSE) is the support equipment found at an airport, usually on the apron, the servicing area by the terminal. This equipment is used to service the aircraft between flights. As the name suggests, ground support equipment is there to support the operations of aircraft whilst on the ground. This report focus on Powered Ground Support Equipment market.
Increasing number of air passengers and high expenditure by airport authorities on eco friendly ground support equipment to improve their operational efficiency are some of the factors driving the market. Deploying new electric GSE (eGSE) technologies is a promising opportunity in part because the purchasers are generally large, technologically sophisticated airlines, contractors, or airports with centralized procurement and maintenance departments. GSE can be particularly well-suited for electrification because it benefits from low-end torque and has frequent start/stops, idle time, and short required ranges.
In 2018, the global Powered Ground Support Equipment market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Powered Ground Support Equipment status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Powered Ground Support Equipment development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
The key players covered in this study
Teleflex Lionel-DuPont
JBT Corporation
Tug Technologies Corporation
Fast Global Solutions
Mallaghan
MULAG
HYDRO
Nepean
Tronair
Aero Specialties
Global Ground Support
Toyota Industries Corp
DOLL
Gate GSE
Guangtai Airports Equipment
Shenzhen TECHKING
Hangfu Airdrome Equipment
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Electric
Fuel Power
Market segment by Application, split into
Passenger Service
Cargo Service
Aircraft Service
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Powered Ground Support Equipment status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Powered Ground Support Equipment development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Powered Ground Support Equipment are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
